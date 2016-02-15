Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Jan. 18

The latest numbers:

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta will have no more vaccine doses available to administer as first doses by the end of today or early Tuesday owing to the unexpected supply disruption the federal government announced last week.

The premier says first-dose vaccinations have wrapped up at all 357 long-term care and designated supported living facilities in the province.

Alberta reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — up from 717 new cases Saturday — for a total of 12,234 active cases and a 6.5 per cent positivity rate.

The planned vaccination of First Nations and Métis individuals and seniors over age 75 has been put on hold.

Kenney says almost 90,000 vaccines had been administered in the province as of today (Jan. 18).

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest infection numbers at 3:30 p.m.

Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining in Alberta. As of Jan. 15, the seven-day average was 779.29, which is roughly the level it was at in mid-November when the numbers were exploding.

Twelve schools, about 0.4 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 15 cases in total. Outbreaks have been declared in two of them, accounting for five cases. In-school transmission has likely occurred in three schools, and all three only led to one new case.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Sunday:

Calgary zone : 4,610, up from 4,863 reported on Saturday (39,594 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories from yesterday and today:

Alberta to run out of COVID-19 vaccine supply:

Kenney said Monday that because of the supply disruption the federal government announced last week, Alberta will have no more vaccine doses available to administer as first doses by the end of today or early Tuesday.

He also said no more new first dose appointments will be accepted and some first dose appointments already booked will be rescheduled over the coming days to accommodate limited supply. Doses have been allocated to ensure second doses are available for committed appointments.

The planned vaccination of First Nations and Métis individuals and seniors over age 75 has also been put on hold.

The federal government announced on Friday that shipments from Pfizer, one of two vaccine manufacturers approved for use in Canada, will be reduced until mid-February.

The Pfizer vaccine supply has been temporarily slowed because the pharmaceutical giant is cutting production to upgrade its manufacturing capacity at its facility in Belgium. The reduction affects every country receiving vaccines from the facility.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton in March. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

On the weekend, federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Twitter that she had been in touch with Pfizer and had been assured the company is "deploying all efforts" to return to its regular delivery schedule as soon as possible.

Anand also said shipments for this coming week will be largely unaffected.

"I want to assure Albertans that despite this setback, we remain in position to immediately ramp up and get back to record vaccination numbers once sufficient doses are delivered. We remain undeterred in our efforts to get vaccines to those who need them most," Kenney said.

The latest news on MLA travel:

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn was ousted from the UCP caucus Thursday and barred from running again for the party after being chastised for travelling to Mexico over the holidays and publicly criticized for alleged absenteeism in his constituency. Rehn will be barred from running for the UCP ever again, Kenney announced on Facebook Thursday morning.

Pat Rehn, the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, posted a statement on Facebook Saturday confirming he is on his way back to Alberta from a trip to Mexico. (Facebook)

Two other UCP MLAs confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday that they left Alberta during December despite their own government's warnings against non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. That brings the total to nine (including Rehn) from the UCP caucus and none for the NDP caucus. The information comes after CBC News asked the UCP and NDP caucuses where each member was and published a full list — including the names of those who didn't say.

For more, see: Alberta MLA mired in travel scandal ousted from caucus for absenteeism

Health restrictions to ease Monday:

Alberta has eased some public health restrictions starting as of Monday, allowing personal and wellness services businesses to reopen by appointment only.

The changes impact hair salons, barber shops, esthetics, manicure and pedicure businesses, reflexology, piercing and tattoo shops, and other personal and wellness services throughout the province.

Appointments should be limited to one-on-one services and businesses and clients are expected to keep following the public health guidelines.

Starting Jan. 18, up to 10 people will also be allowed to gather outdoors, and up to 20 people will be allowed to attend a funeral, with the caveat that all who attend wear masks and maintain two metres of physical distancing.

Funeral receptions are still not allowed, and indoor gatherings remain prohibited.

To find out more, see: Alberta to ease some COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday, health minister says

Post-holiday COVID-19 numbers:

Fears of a post-holiday COVID-19 surge appear not to have materialized in Alberta, and experts say current trends are encouraging, but the province still has some way to go before major public-health measures can be safely lifted.

Before the holidays, Kenney said he was concerned that Albertans might misunderstand or disregard the stricter rules imposed in December restricting family gatherings.

But it appears Albertans generally followed the rules and limited the spread of the virus.

A post-holiday spike in cases would be expected to have shown up in the data by now, but so far there has been no major increase.

Analysis on Alberta and COVID-19 denialism:

In a new analysis piece, CBC's Drew Anderson studies how anxiety, along with economic consequences, have made the province a prime breeding ground for conspiracy.

"Those forces have conspired to make Alberta a prime breeding ground for the kind of conspiratorial thinking on display, which pulls nuggets of truth from the flurry of science in real time and contorts it into a narrative of oppression. It is a near-perfect storm for the small minority caught up in it," Anderson writes.

"The question is: how did they find themselves in its path?"

Protestors gather at the Municipal Plaza in Calgary for the walk for freedom on December 12, 2020. (Helen Pike/CBC)

To read out more: COVID denialism and the Alberta context

Calls for restrictions to be eased:

Two United Conservative MLAs are pushing for COVID-19 restrictions to be altered on a regional basis, rather than apply the same rules across the entire province.

Drew Barnes and Michaela Glasgo, who represent ridings that cover the Medicine Hat area, say the public health orders are often disproportionate to the low number of cases in their southeastern region.

MLAs Michaela Glasgo, left, and Drew Barnes, right, are asking the premier and health officials to consider regional pandemic restrictions instead of blanket rules for the whole province (Michaela Glasgo/Twitter, Drew Barnes/Twitter)

They've both heard from many constituents urging them to ask for relief from some of the measures — and that message has been relayed to the premier.

"I think it's time to open up now," Barnes told CBC News. "I would ask the premier to consider this strongly."

On the front lines of COVID-19:

A Calgary emergency room physician is capturing life on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through her camera lens.

For the past six weeks, Dr. Heather Patterson has visited hospitals in the city to take photos of what unfolds in the hallways and patient rooms — and even in the ICU.

"As the pandemic began to affect our Calgary hospitals and community, I realized that I wanted to capture what was actually happening inside our hospitals," Patterson told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday.

"I wanted to tell the authentic story of this team of people who have a common goal, and how we're achieving that."

To see her moving photos, see: Calgary ER doctor captures life on front lines of pandemic through photography project

Transit ridership reaches decades low:

Calgary Transit's ridership has plummeted, returning to levels the system hasn't seen in decades, falling $90 million short on revenue — thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, ridership reached approximately 52 million people, compared to 106.4 million in 2019 — a 51 per cent decrease overall.

It's a struggle systems across the globe are grappling with: how to get people back on public transit safely, and keep afloat with an uncertain year ahead.

Calgary transit says ridership will return, but it won't be with the flip of a switch. (Helen Pike/CBC)