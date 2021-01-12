Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 14

The latest:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to give another provincial update Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

On Wednesday, Alberta identified another 875 new cases of COVID-19 — up from 652 new cases the day before, with a testing positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

of COVID-19 — up from the day before, with a testing positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining in Alberta. As of Jan. 12, the seven-day average was 875, which is roughly the level it was at in mid-November when the numbers were exploding.

in Alberta. As of Jan. 12, the seven-day average was 875, which is roughly the level it was at in mid-November when the numbers were exploding. The province had 12,838 active cases as of Wednesday.

The total of active cases in Alberta has been dropping slowly but steadily since it peaked at 21,138 on Dec. 13, a day after tougher provincial restrictions kicked in that made working from home mandatory for those who could, banned in-person service at restaurants, pubs and bars, and entirely closed entertainment and recreation facilities from movie theatres to gyms, personal and wellness services like spas and hair salons. A few days earlier, the province had also instituted a mandatory provincewide mask requirement, and banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings with people beyond one's immediate household.

since it peaked at 21,138 on Dec. 13, a day after tougher provincial restrictions kicked in that made working from home mandatory for those who could, banned in-person service at restaurants, pubs and bars, and entirely closed entertainment and recreation facilities from movie theatres to gyms, personal and wellness services like spas and hair salons. A few days earlier, the province had also instituted a mandatory provincewide mask requirement, and banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings with people beyond one's immediate household. There were 820 people in hospital Wednesday, including 137 in intensive care. Another 23 people have died , for a total of 1,345 deaths. That comes one day after the province hit a grim new record, with 38 new deaths reported in a single day, on Tuesday.

Wednesday, including 137 in intensive care. Another , for a total of 1,345 deaths. That comes one day after the province hit a grim new record, with 38 new deaths reported in a single day, on Tuesday. The provincewide R-value is 0.90 , meaning that each person who contracts COVID-19 will transmit coronavirus to less than one other person, on average.

is 0.90 meaning that each person who contracts COVID-19 will transmit coronavirus to less than one other person, on average. Five schools in the province are on alert or have outbreaks, with six cases of COVID-19.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, chastised for travelling to Mexico over the holidays and publicly criticized for alleged absenteeism in his constituency, has been ousted from the UCP caucus. Rehn will be barred from running for the UCP ever again, Premier Jason Kenney announced on Facebook Thursday morning.

chastised for travelling to Mexico over the holidays and publicly criticized for alleged absenteeism in his constituency, has been ousted from the UCP caucus. Rehn will be barred from running for the UCP ever again, Premier Jason Kenney announced on Facebook Thursday morning. Two other UCP MLAs confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday that they left Alberta during December despite their own government's warnings against non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. That brings the total to nine (including Rehn) from the UCP caucus and none for the NDP caucus. The information comes after CBC News asked the UCP and NDP caucuses where each member was and published a full list — including the names of those who didn't say.

confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday that they left Alberta during December despite their own government's warnings against non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. That brings the total to nine (including Rehn) from the UCP caucus and none for the NDP caucus. The information comes after CBC News asked the UCP and NDP caucuses where each member was and published a full list — including the names of those who didn't say. CBC News is tracking the data so you can follow the progress as vaccines are rolled out across the country. See how the vaccine rollout is going in your province or territory here.

is going in your province or territory here. The Alberta Hospitality Association is demanding clear guidelines from the province regarding when and how businesses that are closed or restricted due to the pandemic can expect to be allowed to resume normal operations.

Kenney says he supports current federal efforts to vaccinate aging inmates in correctional facilities, putting him at odds with federal Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole.

in correctional facilities, putting him at odds with federal Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O'Toole. Police said Thursday they had charged the organizer of a Lethbridge protest against mandatory health measures tied to COVID-19.

against mandatory health measures tied to COVID-19. There's some friction among the province's hockey community and anger at the province over COVID-19 rules that let students play hockey at private schools with indoor rinks while recreational and competitive sports have been shut down since the end of last year for most Albertans.

with indoor rinks while recreational and competitive sports have been shut down since the end of last year for most Albertans. B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday his government is getting legal advice to determine whether an inter-provincial travel ban would be feasible — and, presumably, whether it is constitutional — to further insulate the province as COVID-19 case numbers in other parts of Canada hit "dangerous" levels.

would be feasible — and, presumably, whether it is constitutional — to further insulate the province as COVID-19 case numbers in other parts of Canada hit "dangerous" levels. The owner of an Innisfail barbershop reopened again on Wednesday, just a day after being slapped with a verbal order by Alberta Health Services, and says she's being flooded with "hundreds" of encouraging emails, even some offering to help pay for fines.

More details on what you need to know in Alberta:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, had strong words on Wednesday for business owners around the province who have broken public health restrictions.

"Businesses that reopen despite restrictions are increasing close contacts in their community and making it harder for others," Hinshaw wrote on Twitter.

She said those who follow restrictions are helping to ensure those restrictions can be loosened more quickly.

Alberta identified another 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province to 12,838 active cases with a testing positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. Hinshaw had said on Tuesday it wasn't clear why fewer people are being tested as there is capacity in the system, and reiterated that it's important to be tested and isolate if you have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms.

There are 820 people in hospital, including 137 in intensive care. Another 23 people have died, for a total of 1,345 deaths. That comes one day after the province hit a grim new record, with 38 new deaths reported in a single day.

Pat Rehn, the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, posted a statement on Facebook Saturday confirming he is on his way back to Alberta from a trip to Mexico. (Facebook)

An Alberta MLA, chastised for travelling over the holidays and publicly criticized for alleged absenteeism in his constituency, has been ousted from Kenney's UCP caucus.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has been removed from caucus and will be barred from running for the UCP ever again, Kenney announced on Facebook Thursday morning.

"The most important job of an MLA is to represent his or her constituents," Kenney wrote. "It has become clear that Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn has failed to do so. He has made no meaningful effort to work in his constituency, or properly to represent his hard-working constituents.

"I have repeatedly asked Mr. Rehn to be more present in his constituency. He has ignored calls from me, UCP caucus leadership, and his constituents to do so."

Rehn will now sit as an Independent MLA.

Rehn was among nine UCP MLAs confirmed to have left Alberta during December despite their own government's warnings against non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information comes after CBC News asked the UCP and NDP caucuses where each member was and published a full list — including the names of those who didn't say.

Two UCP legislators' whereabouts — Miranda Rosin, the MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, and Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat — remained unconfirmed as of Wednesday morning, despite a dozen requests made by CBC News to the UCP caucus, the constituency offices and directly to the officials over the span of a week.

After CBC News posted the list Wednesday, a UCP spokesperson confirmed that Rosin went to visit family in Saskatchewan for Christmas. A few hours later, Barnes confirmed he spent one night in Saskatchewan for business earlier in December.

The revelation that some United Conservative Party MLAs and a cabinet minister had eschewed advisories from all levels of government against non-essential travel and hit the beaches didn't sit well with many Albertans — including other UCP MLAs — who had obeyed a ban on mingling outside their households and the many thousands of businesses that were shut down or severely curtailed.

Despite a public outcry that led to the resignations of then Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard and of Premier Kenney's chief of staff, and the demotion of five other United Conservative Party MLAs, there was still no public accounting of where the remainder spent the holiday break by two weeks after the first vacation was confirmed.

Annabelle’s Kitchen owner Leslie Echino poses for a photo at her restaurant in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The Alberta Hospitality Association is demanding clear guidelines from the province regarding when and how businesses that are closed or restricted due to the pandemic can resume normal operations.

In an open letter to the province, the industry group says the roughly 150,000 people who work in the sector have been struggling for too long and the current state of restrictions are unfair.

"Without better communication, fact-based data, and a clear near-term reopening plan, we will continue to permanently lose businesses and jobs," the letter says.

"This will have long term repercussions including mass unemployment and irreparable economic and cultural damage to our communities."

Association vice-president and Calgary restaurant owner Leslie Echino says hard numbers and clear targets are needed.

"What's it going to take to enable us to reopen? Is it going to be the R-factor? Is it going to be hospitalizations? We need clear ways to understand when we're going to open," she said.

"We all need targets. And I understand that it is scary out there for a lot of people, but we need to know what's going to happen and when.

"We need to employ people. We pay taxes. We need to provide our staff. They're dealing with a lot of hardships. These are blue collar workers. I'm a blue collar worker. We don't have the ability or luxury to work from home."

Many hotel rooms have been sitting empty amid the pandemic, and now Calgary hotels are being asked if they'd be willing to help promote the province's contact-tracing app if the province were to ease public-health restrictions on the industry. (Thomas Daigle/CBC, Dave Rae/CBC)

The Calgary Hotel Association is asking its members how they'd feel about promoting the Alberta government's ABTraceTogether app in exchange for fewer restrictions on the hospitality industry — including potentially making installation of the contact-tracing app mandatory for some guests.

A survey was sent to about 60 member hotels on Monday, said association president Sol Zia, and the association plans to gather feedback until the end of the week.

Zia said no decisions have been made and the industry is in "really, really early discussions" with the provincial government, which raised the idea.

"It was proposed, as a condition/concession, if Calgary hotels would consider promoting the installation of the Alberta Trace Together app at registration/check-in," the survey explains.

The survey asks hotel owners and operators for their thoughts on how the provincial contact-tracing app could be paired with a future reopening of more services in the hard-hit hospitality sector.

COVID-19 closure order issued for Alberta barbershop CBC News Calgary Video 4:33 Failure to comply could result in fines up to $5,000 per day for the Bladez To Fadez Barbershop in Innisfail, says Alberta Health Services. (Video: Bladez To Fadez Barbershop/Facebook) 4:33

The owner of an Alberta barbershop has reopened again on Wednesday — with messages of support — just a day after being slapped with a verbal order by Alberta Health Services.

Natalie Klein, the owner of Bladez 2 Fadez Barbershop in Innisfail, told CBC News on Wednesday that small businesses have been "unfairly targeted" and that personal services should be open.

Now, one day after reopening her salon and being issued a government order, Klein says she's getting "so much" support from locals and people across the province who feel the same as she does.

That includes "hundreds" of emails, some from people wanting to donate to help pay for fines she could be subject to, she said. Others are words of encouragement.

"There's a lot of people commending my stand," Klein said.

Kara Gill, with Alberta Precision Laboratories’ specialized diagnostics team, loads samples on a sequencer to determine the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Alberta Precision Laboratories)

Alberta is ramping up its surveillance for two coronavirus variants — which have now been reported in the province — as a team of scientists at the provincial laboratory develop a quicker and easier test to identify cases and determine if and when the strains take root.

Five cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. have been confirmed in Alberta, along with one case of the variant first discovered in South Africa.

All of the cases are travel-related, according to Alberta Health, but there is a small amount of transmission in one case where a traveller spread COVID-19 to two household contacts. Health officials say there is no evidence there was further spread beyond that household.

"The fact that these are present in the province is obviously a concern," said Dr. Lynora Saxinger, infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta.

"If one of these variants becomes established in a population it can be responsible for worsening the epidemic quite significantly over a short period. So, the question really is, has there been some spread in the background of these variants that we have not yet detected? And ... the other good question is, how would we know?"

Click on the map below to zoom in or out on specific local geographic areas in Alberta and find out more about COVID-19 there:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 4,752, down from 4,778 reported on Tuesday (38,318 recovered).

: 4,752, down from 4,778 reported on Tuesday (38,318 recovered). Edmonton zone : 4,828, down from 5,042 (42,549 recovered).

: 4,828, down from 5,042 (42,549 recovered). North zone : 1,612, down from 1,636 (6,927 recovered).

: 1,612, down from 1,636 (6,927 recovered). South zone : 338, up from 308 (4,947 recovered).

: 338, up from 308 (4,947 recovered). Central zone : 1,275, down from 1,394 (6,557 recovered).

: 1,275, down from 1,394 (6,557 recovered). Unknown: 33, down from 62 (114 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean