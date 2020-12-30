Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Jan. 12

The latest:

Alberta reported 639 new cases of COVID-19 out of 9,800 tests on Monday ( a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent ), down from 811 new cases on Sunday.

out of 9,800 tests on Monday ( ), down from on Sunday. Another 23 people have died, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,307 .

in the province to . There are 811 people in hospital , including 130 in intensive care.

, including 130 in intensive care. There are a total of 13,917 active cases, decreasing from 14,116 reported Sunday.

active cases, decreasing from 14,116 reported Sunday. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is set to give her next update on today at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta is running out of COVID-19 vaccinations and could exhaust its supply as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney says.

The province announced Monday it will immediately expand its vaccination program to include all paramedics and emergency medical responders, but Kenney said supplies are already precarious.

The province has now administered a total of 46,791 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta over the past month, and is expected to receive 41,475 doses this week.

of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta over the past month, and is expected to receive 41,475 doses this week. Albertans are more likely than people in any other province to say they won't ever take the COVID-19 vaccine, and less likely to say they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available, a new Angus Reid poll suggests.

A health-care aide described as a fighter with unyielding dedication to her patients is the fourth health-care worker in Alberta to die of COVID-19. Rose Vandelannoite died of complications from the disease on Sunday, her union wrote in a memorial post on Twitter. She was 63.

Alberta school children returned to in-class learning on Monday. In November, junior and senior high students shifted to learning at home while elementary-age students remained at school for in-person learning.

In November, junior and senior high students shifted to learning at home while elementary-age students remained at school for in-person learning. A High River woman has filed a formal complaint asking police to investigate potential criminal negligence in the death of her father, marking the first known instance in Canada of police investigating a workplace-related COVID-19 death. Benito Quesada worked at the Cargill meat processing plant in the Alberta town, where at least 950 staff — nearly half the workforce — tested positive for COVID-19 by early May in what remains the largest workplace outbreak in Canada.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

Almost 1.5% of the participants in Alberta's pilot program aimed at shortening the quarantine time of international travellers, and who were reporting no symptoms, actually had COVID-19, figures reveal.

United Conservative Party MLAs, including the Speaker of the legislature and the Deputy Speaker, are denouncing the premier's delayed action and the choices of their caucus colleagues after several took vacations abroad over the holidays.

Kenney announced last Thursday that the current COVID-19 restrictions would remain in effect for at least another two weeks.

for at least another two weeks. WestJet is cutting jobs and slashing its flight capacity by a third because of what the airline calls "instability in the face of continuing federal government travel advisories and restrictions."

and slashing its flight capacity by a third because of what the airline calls "instability in the face of continuing federal government travel advisories and restrictions." Police and Alberta Health Services responded to a southeast Calgary church on Sunday, after the pastor continued to encourage congregants to break public health rules following a fine and health inspection order.

More details on what you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta reported 639 new cases of COVID-19 out of 9,800 tests on Monday (for a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent), down from 811 new cases on Sunday. Another 23 people have died, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,307. There are 811 people in hospital, including 130 in intensive care.

There are a total of 13,917 active cases, decreasing from 14,116 reported Sunday.

The province has now administered a total of 46,791 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta over the past month, and is expected to receive 41,475 doses this week.

The province announced Monday it will immediately expand its vaccination program to include all paramedics and emergency medical responders.

Premier Jason Kenney says the province believes it can reach the goal of vaccinating 50,000 Albertans per week by the end of the month.

The premier also warned, however, that next week the province is projecting to be short at least 20,000 doses, and that number could be significantly higher based on the pace of inoculations.

"All I see is red on our projections from the week of Jan. 18 to the week of March 29," Kenney said Monday at a news conference. "The red represents a shortage of supply. So it is very significant.

"And I want to be clear, this is not a blame game. But we're just saying that Alberta's health system has stepped up in a big way here. And we need more doses, bottom line. It's very simple."​

Passengers are shown in the international arrivals hall at Montreal-Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Dec. 29, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Almost 1.5 per cent of the participants in Alberta's pilot program aimed at shortening the quarantine time of international travellers, and who were reporting no symptoms, actually had COVID-19, figures reveal.

Kenney recently described that result as a success, noting that 1.48 per cent of roughly 20,000 people arriving in the province tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, saying it compares with an overall positivity rate in the province of around seven per cent.

However, that's among a group of test subjects who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a known case. The pilot program, by contrast, specifically excludes these types of people. To participate, travellers must declare that they have no symptoms and no known exposures.

That means comparing the two figures is "absolutely apples to oranges," said Dr. Craig Jenne, an associate professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary.

"As a number it seems low, but when we look at it in context … I thought it was actually quite high," he said, noting international flights can carry hundreds of passengers," he said.

Ariana Quesada, 16, holds up a photo of her father Benito Quesada in front of the RCMP detachment in High River, Alta. Her father died after becoming one of hundreds of workers at Cargill's High River meat-processing facility to contract COVID-19. The company is now the subject of a police investigation. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Ariana Quesada, 16, walked into the RCMP detachment in High River, Alta., on Friday and filed a formal complaint asking police to investigate potential criminal negligence in the death of her father.

Benito Quesada, a 51-year-old immigrant from Mexico supporting a wife and four children, was hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-April, one of hundreds of workers at the town's Cargill meat plant infected with the coronavirus.

He had been in a coma and on a ventilator when he died on May 7. His family had been barred from visiting — except to say goodbye.

At least 950 staff at the Cargill plant — nearly half its workforce — tested positive for COVID-19 by early May in what remains the largest workplace outbreak in Canada.

The Quesadas are demanding accountability from Cargill, alleging the company didn't do enough to protect Benito from the coronavirus.

Daughter lays police complaint in COVID-19 work death Video 0:59 Family prompts COVID-19 police probe into Alberta meat plant — Canada's largest workplace outbreak. 0:59

Police and Alberta Health Services responded to a southeast Calgary church on Sunday, after the pastor continued to encourage congregants to break public health rules following a fine and health inspection order.

Pastor Tim Stephens wrote in an emailed newsletter to Fairview Baptist Church congregants on Wednesday that he had received a $1,200 fine from Calgary bylaw officers for violating public health orders.

"I addressed the regulations theologically, scientifically, legally, and politically. I knew that receiving a fine would be a real possibility. Having received one now, the course is unchanged," he wrote, adding that he would not be following the restrictions and reducing capacity to ensure physical distancing or enforcing mask use within the church.

There are currently more than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Calgary, more than 37,000 people in the city have recovered and 407 have died.

The city's R-value is 1.02, meaning that each person who contracts COVID-19 will infect more than one other person, on average.

Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in southeast Calgary was issued a public health order, after an inspection found almost no attendees or church staff wearing masks or distancing. (Fairview Baptist Church/YouTube)

Some Calgary veterinarians are seeing a spike in kennel cough of up to 50 per cent more than normal.

"Kennel cough is not a new thing in dogs, but we definitely have seen an increased incidence this past year," veterinarian Jenefer Stillion told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"It's probably not a simple reason, but some things that may be contributing include a lot more people spending time with their dogs right now."

Stillion, the medical director at Fish Creek Pet Hospital, says kennel cough is a term used to group together the different organisms that can cause an infection of the upper respiratory tract or windpipe, leaving dogs with that distinctive dry, honking cough.

Uncomplicated kennel cough is not a serious condition, and most dogs get better within 10 days to two weeks.

Rose Vandelannoite died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday. (Rose Vandelannoite/Facebook)

A health-care aide described as a fighter with unyielding dedication to her patients is the fourth health-care worker in Alberta to die of COVID-19.

Rose Vandelannoite died of complications from the disease on Sunday, her union wrote in a memorial post on Twitter. She was 63.

She is among 1,307 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

Vandelannoite, who worked for more than 10 years at Summerwood Village Retirement Home in Sherwood Park, outside Edmonton, was described as a dogged advocate for her colleagues and the people she served.

Vandelannoite is the fourth health-care worker to die from COVID-19. The death of a Calgary-area doctor, a man in his 70s, was reported last week. Alberta health officials said the physician was not infected in the workplace.

The two other workers reported dead from the disease were employed in long-term care facilities.

Bus drivers and LRT operators are exempt from wearing a mask under the city bylaw, if they choose. (David Bajer/CBC)

Ten months into the COVID-19 pandemic, bus drivers and LRT operators in Edmonton are not required to wear a mask despite having frequent interactions with the public.

Plexiglass shields around the driver's seat create a physical barrier, the city says, and therefore exempts drivers them from the city's bylaw.

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, acting branch manager of Edmonton Transit Service, said the city strongly encourages drivers to wear a face covering.

"In mid-December, operators were asked to wear masks at all times, including while behind the bus shield or in the LRT cab."

In an email to CBC News last week, Hotton-MacDonald noted the city has asked the Amalgamated Transit Union to set the standard.

"All transit staff are expected to lead by example and take all precautions, such as practising good hand hygiene, distancing from others as well as wearing masks," Hotton-MacDonald said.

Click on the map below to zoom in or out on specific local geographic areas in Alberta and find out more about COVID-19 there:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Monday:

Calgary zone : 4,958, down from 5,019 reported on Sunday (37,512 recovered).

: 4,958, down from 5,019 reported on Sunday (37,512 recovered). Edmonton zone : 5,441, down from 5,543 (41,411 recovered).

: 5,441, down from 5,543 (41,411 recovered). North zone : 1,668, down from 1,678 (6,642 recovered).

: 1,668, down from 1,678 (6,642 recovered). South zone : 307, up from 297 (4,910 recovered).

: 307, up from 297 (4,910 recovered). Central zone : 1,472, down from 1,498 (6,269 recovered).

: 1,472, down from 1,498 (6,269 recovered). Unknown: 71, down from 81 (123 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean