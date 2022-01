Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Jan. 11

EDITOR'S NOTE: Daily case counts have never been perfect, but at this point in the Omicron-driven wave, they're a deeply flawed metric. Throughout the pandemic, the case counts have been based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing done by provincial bodies like Alberta Health Services, but those testing protocols have shifted to prioritize high-priority groups and people in higher risk settings, like health-care workers. So there are likely to be thousands of cases going untested, or tested but not reported, since there is no system for cataloguing at-home rapid antigen tests.

As a result, CBC News will de-emphasize case counts in our coverage, in favour of data and metrics that experts now say are more illuminating — such as COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, which help us understand Omicron's impact on the health-care system and severity of illness it causes, as well as the testing positivity rate, which if it starts to level out and come down could indicate the wave has peaked.

The latest:

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, gave an update Monday on COVID-19.

Effective Jan. 10, PCR tests are available only for select groups, which includes health-care workers, correctional facility staff and returning international travellers — in order to screen for new variants. Previously, lab-based PCR tests were also available to those who did not have access to rapid tests.

health-care workers, correctional facility staff and returning international travellers — in order to screen for new variants. Previously, lab-based PCR tests were also available to those who did not have access to rapid tests. Hinshaw says with the positivity rate near 40 per cent, transmission is higher than it's ever been before and the province likely has 10 times or more COVID-19 cases than are being diagnosed through PCR tests.

She said every sector in the province is facing high worker absentee rates due to the spread of COVID-19.

School reopenings:

Students in Alberta headed back to class on Jan. 10. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised thousands of test kits and medical-grade masks will be delivered to students and parents over the next few days.

on Jan. 10. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has promised thousands of test kits and medical-grade masks will be delivered to students and parents over the next few days. The winter break for K-Grade 12 students was extended to Jan. 10 as COVID-19 case numbers surged.

Because of the disruption to learning, January diploma exams have been cancelled.

have been cancelled. Students in grades 4 to 9 will be able to access free, prerecorded, online tutoring resources starting this week to help them catch up on skills and learning they may have missed.

Later this year, that tutoring will be expanded to more subjects and will include live tutoring.

School authorities will continue to be able to shift classes or grades to at-home learning for short periods of time to address outbreaks.

Daycares remain open.

remain open. The Omicron variant prompted several post-secondary institutions across the province to return to online learning for the first few weeks of the winter term.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Alberta COVID-19 infections are at record highs as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads through the province. The following numbers were released Jan. 10:

as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads through the province. The following numbers were released Jan. 10: Hospitalizations: There were 635 people with COVID in Alberta hospitals on Jan. 10. The previous week, were there were 473 COVID-19 patients in hospital. There were 72 people with COVID in intensive care, compared with last week when there were 54 . Hinshaw said historical ICU data has changed as some hospitals shifted back and forth between acting as an ICU unit and non-ICU unit, meaning some patients were reported as being in ICU when they were non-ICU. Hinshaw says numbers released Jan. 10 now properly show the treatment patients were provided. Provincial ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is now at 73 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 102 per cent. Alberta could see record COVID-19 hospitalizations within 14 days, according to projections from Alberta Health Services' COVID-19 early warning system. Emerging data from other jurisdictions indicates Omicron may not hit intensive care units as the Delta variant did but will likely impact other areas of the health-care system in emergency wards and ambulatory care. Dr. Eddy Lang, department head of emergency medicine in the Calgary zone, estimates about 10 per cent of all hospitalized patients in Calgary zone are positive for Omicron. Roughly half of them are there to be treated for other conditions and happen to test positive. But those patients need to be isolated from others within the hospital which takes additional resources, time and space.

Positivity rates: Alberta's positivity rate on Jan. 10 was 38 per cent, much higher than seen in earlier waves. The province reported six more COVID deaths since Jan. 6. One of those deaths was a child under the age of 18. A total of 3,344 people have died of the virus in Alberta.

Case counts: There are officially 57,332 active reported cases in the province based on cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing through Alberta Health Services — but the true figure is thought to be far higher due to the high positivity rates and reductions in testing. On Jan 10, the province reported a daily case breakdown. 5,281 new cases on Jan. 9 out of 13,879 tests. 6,135 new cases on Jan. 8 out of 16,273 tests. 6,161 new cases on Jan. 7 out of 15,010 tests. 352,153 people have recovered from COVID-19.



Rapid antigen tests:

Many Albertans have been struggling in the past two weeks to get their hands on rapid antigen tests, since the government said before the holidays that they'd be available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis through participating pharmacies and Alberta Health Services locations.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos confirmed on Jan. 7 that Alberta is set this month to receive 16.2 million more tests out of a pool of 140 million newly obtained by Ottawa.

In addition, on Jan. 4, Kenney said the province has secured another 10 million for Alberta.

The first priority will be getting them into schools, he said.

Wastewater monitoring:

As the Alberta government scales back on widespread PCR testing to focus on those in high-priority settings, the province is now relying on wastewater surveillance more than ever before to track the prevalence of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province's wastewater — and the amount of infection in it — has been monitored for two years by a group of 23 researchers in a joint project with the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta.

The data is updated publicly three times per week.

three times per week. It depicts the amount of SARS-CoV-2 RNA — the virus that causes COVID-19 — that's in the province's wastewater.

The virus is shed in peoples' feces before symptoms arise, so values in the data associate strongest with cases occurring six days after the samples are collected.

Dr. Michael Parkins, one of the research leads, said on Jan. 7 that it's important not to overinterpret individual data points, such as apparent drops in infection, but rather understand trends over time.

"Our data trends up, up, up.... I don't think we've seen the peak yet," he said.

Isolation times:

As of Jan. 3, people with at least two doses of vaccine who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate for only five days instead of 10. If symptoms continue past five days, fully vaccinated people must continue to isolate until feeling better. If they're symptom free after five days, they must wear a mask around others at all times when they're outside their home. The change does not apply to people who aren't fully vaccinated, who must continue to isolate for 10 days or until their symptoms end, whichever is longer. Copping said the change followed evidence that suggests fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods. This change also follows the approach taken by Ontario and some other provinces, as well as the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, Copping said. Exceptions will be provided for workplaces where disruption of service for 24 hours or more would be harmful to the public, and where there is no other way to continue the service except by bringing workers back before their isolation period has ended, Copping said. In these circumstances, additional public health measures will be required. For example, Copping said returning workers would not be allowed to remove their masks when in the same room as anyone else at any time.

who test positive for COVID-19 need to

Health restrictions:

New public health restrictions in Alberta took effect on Dec. 24. They include: Venues in the Restrictions Exemption Program that seat more than 1,000 people are to be at 50 per cent capacity. For venues with capacity of 500 to 1,000 occupants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these venues. Restaurants, pubs and bars are to have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mingling between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not permitted. The tightened restrictions came after Kenney loosened private social gathering restrictions on Dec. 15 , scrapping the rule that only people from two households can get together indoors. He said social gatherings could consist of people from any household, but shouldn't exceed 10 people (not counting those under age 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at indoor social gatherings be fully vaccinated . Alberta has had a restrictions exemption program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in place as of Sept. 20 after suffering through a disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19. A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.

in Alberta took effect on Dec. 24. They include:

Vaccinations:

As of Jan. 10, Alberta placed last of all provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of eligible people (ages five and up) who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CBC's vaccine tracker . 72.7 per cent of the province's total population — or 76.8 per cent of eligible Albertans (ages five years and older) — have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 79.3 per cent of the province's total population, and 83.5 per cent of those ages five and older, have received at least one dose.

according to . The province said as of Jan. 3, more than one million people have had a booster shot. But an additional two million Albertans have received their first two doses and are eligible for a booster. Anyone aged 18 and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago is being urged to book a booster dose.

But an additional two million Albertans have received their first two doses and are eligible for a booster. Anyone aged 18 and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago is being urged to book a The City of Calgary's mobile COVID vaccination program is continuing until at least Jan. 17, and will be providing booster shots at various locations around Calgary. It was slated to end on Dec. 31, but the city said Monday it has received additional vaccine supply from the province.

Which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Jan. 10:

Calgary zone: 27,837.

27,837. Edmonton zone: 20,749.

20,749. Central zone: 3,204.

3,204. North zone: 2,357.

2,357. South zone: 2,328.

2,328. Unknown: 857.

COVID in Alberta in charts and graphs:

