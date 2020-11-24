Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Feb. 3

The latest:

Alberta now has 57 cases of coronavirus variants first identified in the U.K. and South Africa (50 of them being from the U.K.) and eight of those cases have no known link to travel.

Alberta has changed self-isolation rules for those infected with variants of COVID-19, and in some cases people may end up in quarantine for up to 24 days, Hinshaw said.

Because it can be difficult for people with variants to remain effectively isolated from other household members, health officials are ensuring all new variant cases, and people linked to those cases, are aware of Alberta's hotel isolation and quarantine options.

Hinshaw said Monday the provincial lab has reached its goal of being able to screen 300 samples each day for the two variants.

The variants seem to have an infection rate that's 30 to 50 per cent higher than the strain that's been in Alberta so far. England and Ireland have seen the variant spread rapidly throughout their populations and the U.K.'s daily mortality rate is the highest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with around a 3.5 per cent positivity rate .

There are 6,912 active cases in the province.

in the province. Alberta has announced the lifting of some restrictions , including allowing restaurants to reopen in-person dining and gyms to reopen with limited capacity on Feb. 8.

, including allowing restaurants to reopen in-person dining and gyms to reopen with limited capacity on Feb. 8. In Alberta, there are 556 people in hospital , including 97 in intensive care.

, including 97 in intensive care. The provincewide R-value, which refers to the average number of people infected by each person with COVID-19, was 0.83.

As of Tuesday, 107,438 Albertans had received their first doses of the vaccine. Of those, 17,191 had been fully immunized with a second booster dose.

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Alberta government has expanded a program that offers hotel rooms and culturally appropriate meals for people who need to self-isolate. On Monday, the government announced the program, which was only available in Calgary and Edmonton, would be expanded to include the entire province.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat have agreed to suspend service to some sun destinations from Jan. 31 to April 30 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

to some sun destinations from , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. All international passenger flights , including from the United States, will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports starting next week.

, including from the United States, airports starting next week. The government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing as soon as possible at the airport for people returning to Canada, on top of the pre-boarding test already required, Trudeau said.

as soon as possible at the airport for people returning to Canada, Trudeau said. Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense.

It is currently unclear how this will impact travellers taking part in a rapid-testing pilot project in Calgary, which is expanding to Edmonton in February.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Tuesday.

Calgary zone : 2,805, down from 2,950 reported on Monday (44,603 recovered).

: 2,805, down from 2,950 reported on Monday (44,603 recovered). Edmonton zone : 2,280 down from 2,439 (48,498 recovered).

: 2,280 down from 2,439 (48,498 recovered). North zone : 852, down from 934 (9,298 recovered).

: 852, down from 934 (9,298 recovered). South zone : 300 down from 330 (5,522 recovered).

: 300 down from 330 (5,522 recovered). Central zone : 655, down from 709 (8,226 recovered).

: 655, down from 709 (8,226 recovered). Unknown: 20, down from 25 (112 recovered).

Calgary students attended school while infectious with coronavirus variant

Two family members of people who travelled outside of Alberta attended schools in Calgary while infectious with a coronavirus variant, the province's chief medical officer of health says.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the first case in a Twitter post late Monday evening, saying there was no evidence to date that anyone else was infected, and that the child's class and staff at risk of being exposed were already in quarantine.

On Tuesday, she announced a second case of a student attending a Calgary school after contracting a strain of coronavirus from a family member who had travelled.

Scientists have said the new strains could be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than the primary strain that has been circulating in Alberta up to this point. England and Ireland have seen the B117 variant spread rapidly throughout their populations.

For more, see: 2 Calgary students attended schools while infectious with coronavirus variant

Alberta now has 57 cases of coronavirus variants, top doctor says

Alberta now has 57 cases of coronavirus variants, including eight in five different households that don't have clear links to travel, says the province's chief medical officer of health.

The remainder of those cases, which include a variant first identified in the United Kingdom and another first identified in South Africa, were all brought into the province by travellers, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday.

Given the risks of spread, the province is expanding quarantine for those close contacts of people infected with the more transmissible strains.

"If cases choose to stay home during their isolation period, their household contacts will now need to stay at home as well in quarantine, until 14 days have passed from the end of the case's isolation period, for a total of 24 days," she said.

"Given how easily this variant is spreading in homes, this enhancement is necessary to prevent spread in the community."

For more, see: Quarantine extended up to 24 days for contacts of COVID-19 variant cases, top doc says

Alberta tech companies blossom during pandemic's economic drought

Alberta tech companies are finding ways to thrive in the middle of the economic desert caused by COVID-19.

At a time when many other businesses are suffering, this sector has found a way to harness the pandemic to grow the industry.

"It has been beneficial to us because a lot of companies recognize that they had either outdated systems or systems that didn't support remote working or [were] looking to streamline processes that normally take place in an office," said Vince O'Gorman, the CEO of Vog App Developers.

Calgary companies Vog and Helcim Inc. were each able to grow their workforce by about 40 per cent during the pandemic.

"There's a big shift ... and we benefit from that digitization," Nicolas Beique, Helcim's founder, said.

Calgary Economic Development has seen huge successes from the tech industry during the pandemic, including the $1.1 billion investment deal scored by Benevity.

For more, see: Alberta tech companies blossom during pandemic's economic drought

Alberta Health Services clears contact tracing bottleneck

Alberta Health Services is now following up with all Albertans who test positive for COVID-19, following a recruitment drive for contact tracers this winter.

"AHS has seen significant improvement in our ability to contact trace positive cases of COVID-19," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email statement Monday, adding that it comes due to a lower volume of new cases, the implementation of different notification systems like text and email, as well as active recruitment efforts.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

In December, when new daily cases regularly exceeded 1,000 or even 1,500, AHS said it was only aiming to directly notify close contacts of health-care workers, minors and individuals who live or work in communal facilities.

But the province's COVID-19 situation has changed significantly since then.

"Currently, AHS is able to contact and investigate all COVID-19 cases we receive each day," Williamson said.

For more, see: Alberta Health Services clears contact tracing bottleneck

Sikh youth group helping South Asian seniors balance mask wearing with religious wear

A group of young volunteers is working at Calgary's Dashmesh Culture Centre to help Sikh seniors with safety and proper mask use, which is an issue for some in the community.

Some men struggle with their beards and turbans when it comes to wearing a mask correctly, and can also find it difficult to access the protective equipment and information they need to stay safe.

Volunteer Jasleen Brar demonstrates how to wear a mask with a turban. She’s been handing out small plastic clips made to tie a mask at the back of the neck instead of behind the ears. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

Volunteers with two groups, Sikhs Doing Seva and Sikh Heritage Alberta, have set up a table inside a local Sikh temple to connect seniors, who are the most vulnerable in their community, with the right information and equipment, including disposable masks.

It's part of the Alberta South Asian COVID-19 Relief Project, which also aims to provide health information in Punjabi.

"Our whole goal is to educate our community, because personal protective equipment for minority communities is not always as accessible," said volunteer Isha Kaur.

For more, see: Sikh youth group helping South Asian seniors balance mask wearing with religious wear