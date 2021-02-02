Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Feb. 2

The latest:

first identified in the U.K. and South Africa, and six of those cases have no known link to travel. The child of someone who travelled outside of Alberta attended school in Calgary while infectious with a coronavirus variant, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Monday.

of the novel coronavirus. Hinshaw said Monday the provincial lab has reached its goal of being able to screen 300 samples each day for the two variants. The variants seem to have an infection rate that's 30 to 50 per cent higher than the strain that's been in Alberta so far. England and Ireland have seen the variant spread rapidly throughout their populations and the U.K.'s daily mortality rate is the highest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

, including 102 in intensive care. The provincewide R-value, which refers to the average number of people infected by each person with COVID-19, was 0.83.

As of Sunday, 106,254 Albertans had received their first doses of the vaccine. Of those, 16,118 had been fully immunized with a second booster dose.

The Alberta government has expanded a program that offers hotel rooms and culturally appropriate meals for people who need to self-isolate.On Monday, the government announced the program, which was only available in Calgary and Edmonton, would be expanded to include the entire province.

as soon as possible at the airport for people returning to Canada, Trudeau said. Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense.

, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Calgary's public and Catholic school boards to Currently 298 schools, about 12 per cent of the provincial total, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 701 cases in all.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Calgary zone : 2,950, down from 3,026 reported on Sunday (44,337 recovered).

: 2,950, down from 3,026 reported on Sunday (44,337 recovered). Edmonton zone : 2,439, down from 2,475 (48,269 recovered).

: 2,439, down from 2,475 (48,269 recovered). North zone : 934, down from 947 (9,181 recovered).

: 934, down from 947 (9,181 recovered). South zone : 330, down from 334 (5,485 recovered).

: 330, down from 334 (5,485 recovered). Central zone : 709, up from 700 (8,143 recovered).

: 709, up from 700 (8,143 recovered). Unknown: 25, up from 23 (112 recovered).

Calgary student attended school while infectious with coronavirus variant

The child of a person who travelled outside of Alberta attended school in Calgary while infectious with a coronavirus variant, the province's chief medical officer of health says.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a post on Twitter late Monday evening that there is no evidence to date that anyone else was infected, and that the child's class and staff at risk of being exposed were already in quarantine as close contacts.

"Health care teams have contacted anyone who may have been potentially exposed and offered them the chance to get tested twice to reduce any potential for further onward transmission," Hinshaw said, adding that more information would be provided on Tuesday.

Hinshaw did not say where the child's parent had travelled or which variant was involved.

Scientists have said the new strains could be as much as 50 per cent more transmissible than the primary strain that has been circulating in Alberta up to this point. England and Ireland have seen the B117 variant spread rapidly throughout their populations.

There are currently 701 cases in schools across Alberta, with about 12 per cent of the province's total schools on outbreak.

Alberta now has 51 cases of COVID-19 variants, top doctor says

Alberta now has 51 cases of coronavirus variants, including six in three households that don't have clear links to travel, says the province's top public health doctor.

The remainder of those cases, which include a variant first identified in the United Kingdom and another first identified in South Africa, were all brought into the province by travellers, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday at a news conference.

The total marks an increase since Friday of 14 such cases.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

"With respect to the travel-related versus non-travel related, we are investigating at this point in time two other households, in addition to the one that I've spoken about before, that have a total of three cases," Hinshaw said. "So, one household with two, one household with one case at this point that are confirmed to have the variant.

"We just received that information earlier today and so we are doing an investigation at this point in time. We don't know a travel history, and with this new confirmed case result of these three we will be doing further investigations to determine any sources or linkages."

Hinshaw said the source of the infection has still not been identified in the first case found of a variant not related to travel. Investigators also have not seen any further spread outside that household, she added.

The province is still counting variant cases manually and the data entered into the system by hand, she said. For regular COVID-19 cases, the data is all automated.

Alberta tech companies blossom during pandemic's economic drought

Alberta tech companies are finding ways to thrive in the middle of the economic desert caused by COVID-19.

At a time when many other businesses are suffering, this sector has found a way to harness the pandemic to grow the industry.

"It has been beneficial to us because a lot of companies recognize that they had either outdated systems or systems that didn't support remote working or [were] looking to streamline processes that normally take place in an office," said Vince O'Gorman, the CEO of Vog App Developers.

Calgary companies Vog and Helcim Inc. were each able to grow their workforce by about 40 per cent during the pandemic.

"There's a big shift ... and we benefit from that digitization," Nicolas Beique, Helcim's founder, said.

Calgary Economic Development has seen huge successes from the tech industry during the pandemic, including the $1.1 billion investment deal scored by Benevity.

Alberta Health Services clears contact tracing bottleneck

Alberta Health Services is now following up with all Albertans who test positive for COVID-19, following a recruitment drive for contact tracers this winter.

"AHS has seen significant improvement in our ability to contact trace positive cases of COVID-19," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email statement Monday, adding that it comes due to a lower volume of new cases, the implementation of different notification systems like text and email, as well as active recruitment efforts.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, at a news conference in November 2020. Credit: Government of Alberta (Government of Alberta)

In December, when new daily cases regularly exceeded 1,000 or even 1,500, AHS said it was only aiming to directly notify close contacts of health-care workers, minors, and individuals who live or work in communal facilities.

But the province's COVID-19 situation has changed significantly since then.

"Currently, AHS is able to contact and investigate all COVID-19 cases we receive each day," Williamson said.

Parkland County church defies closure order, holds Sunday service for 300

A church west of Edmonton held a service for 300 worshippers on Sunday, defying health inspectors who two days earlier had ordered it closed for COVID-19 health infractions.

Alberta Health Services issued a closure order to GraceLife Church in Parkland County on Friday for failing to abide by public health orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

But on Sunday, 300 people gathered inside the property for morning worship, AHS said in a statement Monday.

Health officials say they are considering further legal action against the church, while the lead pastor contends that his congregation is protected by prayer and a "legion of angels."

Public health inspectors and RCMP officers attended the Sunday service but church officials remained defiant about enforcement, AHS spokesperson Jennifer Green said in a statement to CBC News.

"It was estimated approximately 300 people were in attendance inside the sanctuary. The church representatives acknowledged receipt of the closure order but indicated that they would disregard them.

For more, see: Parkland County church defies closure order, holds Sunday service for 300