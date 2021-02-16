Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Feb. 16

The latest:

Alberta reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compared with 284 new cases reported Sunday.

of concern — 164 of the strain first identified in the U.K. and seven of the strain first identified in South Africa. There were 356 people in hospital as of Sunday, including 58 in intensive care.

as of Sunday, including 58 in intensive care. Calgary police say a video showing an officer shaking the hand of an unmasked, anti-mask protester on Saturday captured the end of a peaceful negotiation — with no day-of enforcement despite a number of people breaking Public Health Act rules.

to protest public health restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Olymel slaughterhouse plant in Red Deer will temporarily shut down due to a rapidly growing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, the company said Monday.

due to a rapidly growing COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, the company said Monday. Darwin Doloque, 35, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 after contracting the virus in the outbreak at the slaughterhouse.

, nearly double the count of 168 on Feb. 6. Of those, 192 remain active. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide the next update on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Air travellers landing in Canada will have to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, starting Feb. 22 for up to 72 hours, according to government sources who spoke with CBC News, with an announcement expected later Friday. Last month, the federal government announced air travellers returning from non-essential trips abroad will have to isolate in a federally mandated facility for up to three days while they await the results of a polymerase chain reaction test, commonly known as a PCR test, at an estimated cost of up to $2,000.

The tighter federal restrictions and the growing spread of more highly contagious variant strains of coronavirus in other parts of the world, prompted the Alberta government to say Thursday that it would suspend the border testing pilot at the Calgary airport when the new requirements come into effect.

when the new requirements come into effect. Starting Monday, all travellers arriving at land border crossings are required to show proof of a negative PCR test completed in the United States within the previous 72 hours — in line with new federal rules.

required to show proof of a negative PCR test completed in the United States within the previous 72 hours — in line with new federal rules. Border officers can't legally deny entry to Canadians, but those who show up without proof of a test could face fines of up to $3,000.

About 380,000 public- and private-sector workers — such as health-care and social-services workers and education support workers — will receive one-time payments of $1,200 for putting themselves at risk on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alberta government announced on Wednesday.

of $1,200 for putting themselves at risk on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alberta government announced on Wednesday. However, the new program is leaving some employees and unions frustrated as they puzzle over who is eligible for the cash.

A Calgary lab has partnered with Sandstone Pharmacies, a Calgary-based pharmacy chain that has a strong presence in rural southern Alberta, to offer fee-based asymptomatic COVID-19 tests.

that has a strong presence in rural southern Alberta, to offer Calgary is reopening bookings at some municipal arenas and pools that can be booked for one-on-one training or for lessons or practices for minor teams (up to 10 people), but not for games or group exercise, the city said.

that can be booked for one-on-one training or for lessons or practices for minor teams (up to 10 people), but not for games or group exercise, the city said. Close to a third of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases have no identified source, sparking concerns that important data could be missing as the province eases restrictions and at the same time tracks a growing number of variant cases.

As of Monday, more than 146,603 doses of the vaccine had been administered. There are now approximately 51,611 Albertans who are now fully immunized after receiving both doses.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Calgary zone : 1,989, down from 2,022 reported on Sunday (47,056 recovered).

: 1,989, down from 2,022 reported on Sunday (47,056 recovered). Edmonton zone : 1,435, down from 1,453 (50,352 recovered).

: 1,435, down from 1,453 (50,352 recovered). North zone : 753, up from 735 (10,009 recovered).

: 753, up from 735 (10,009 recovered). South zone : 330, up from 321 (5,791 recovered).

: 330, up from 321 (5,791 recovered). Central zone : 706, up from 678 (8,759 recovered).

: 706, up from 678 (8,759 recovered). Unknown: 9, up from 6 (104 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

Alberta slaughterhouse to close temporarily amid growing COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed one life

CBC News spoke to six employees of Olymel for this story and agreed to withhold their names because they fear they could lose their jobs if they are identified.

During the interviews, workers said they were afraid to go to the plant, fearing for their own health and the health of their families. Several described negative effects on their mental wellbeing, as the outbreak continued to spread.

Calgary police say officer shook anti-masker's hand for agreeing to peacefully end protest

Videos of the event posted to social media show police officers escorting the protesters, and one officer shaking an unmasked protester's hand and leaning in close, with an arm around the man's shoulder, as the two converse.

Police said in a release on Monday evening that members from its public safety unit, beat teams and diversity resources team were in attendance, and that the diversity resources team negotiated with the protesters to ensure they left the mall peacefully.

"At the end of this negotiation, a handshake was offered and accepted. Another protester was nearby speaking into a bullhorn so the officer leaned in closer to hear what is being said," police said.

Shortly after, the protesters left the mall, police said.

"Our role at demonstrations such as these is to ensure public and officer safety, and for this reason, it is sometimes better to follow through with enforcement action post event. We commit to investigating the full scope of events in the coming days to determine what enforcement action may be taken."

A look at where CERB payments went at beginning of pandemic

Federal data, obtained through the Access to Information Act by The Canadian Press, provides the most detailed picture yet of where billions of dollars in emergency aid went last year.

CERB paid out nearly $82 billion to 8.9 million people during its lifetime, paid out to those who lost their jobs or had their hours slashed.

CERB usage appeared higher in urban areas with higher COVID-19 counts, like Calgary's northeast.

"These are real worries and challenges that members of my community have been facing throughout a pandemic," said Calgary Coun. George Chahal.

COVID-19 in long-term care under Alberta auditor's microscope

Alberta's auditor general will examine how the Alberta government managed billions of dollars in extra federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an audit plan for 2021-22 posted on the auditor's website.

"In identifying potential areas to audit, our office will continue to look at areas of highest risk and importance, including programs and services that impact vulnerable citizens, and investments and activities designed to leverage economic recovery," the audit plan reads.

The auditor will also scrutinize the province's management of the pandemic in long-term care and supported living.

CEO of Calgary drug company speaks with Ottawa

Providence Therapeutics CEO Brad Sorenson says he has been approached by the federal government about his company's made-in-Calgary vaccine.

Sorenson told CBC News Network's Power & Politics that this is the first time a COVID-19 vaccine designed and manufactured in Canada has begun trials.

He said the office of Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne approached Providence Therapeutics about the vaccine.

"We've heard from a number of premiers, and I'm happy to report that I was approached by Minister Champagne's office to have a discussion with him," he said.

Alberta to end border testing program at Calgary airport

Alberta will end its border pilot program at the Calgary airport when new federal restrictions come into place, the province's chief medical officer of health announced Thursday.

"Thanks to the testing processes already in place because of our border pilot, Alberta's labs are well positioned to support this new federal requirement," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

The border pilot at the Coutts border entry, meanwhile, will continue until a decision is made by the federal government on whether additional restrictions are needed at land border crossings, Hinshaw said.

Starting Monday, Alberta will require all travellers arriving at land border crossings to show proof of a negative PCR test completed in the United States within the previous 72 hours.

