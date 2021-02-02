Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Feb. 11

The latest:

Alberta reported 339 daily new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, compared with 195 new cases reported Tuesday.

There were 5,706 active cases, inching down from 5,831 the previous day, the lowest seen in months after it surged to a peak of more than 21,000 on Dec. 13 — around the time that tighter public health restrictions were imposed by the UCP government.

The testing positivity rate is 3.17 per cent, down from 3.2 per cent the previous day.

Another six people have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 1,728.

The provincewide R-value, which refers to the average number of people infected by each person with COVID-19, was 0.87, an increase from 0.83 the previous week.

The province has now confirmed 120 cases of people infected with the coronavirus variants of concern, 113 of the strain first identified in the U.K. and seven of the strain first identified in South Africa.

The 16 newest variant cases detected in the province includes two cases linked to a school and "where in-school transmission is likely the source", Hinshaw said.

The province did not say how many people with those variant cases have been hospitalized. The cases make up about 0.25 per cent of cases identified since mid-December.

There were 421 people in hospital as of Wednesday, including 77 in intensive care.

About 380,000 public and private-sector workers will receive one-time payments of $1,200 for putting themselves at risk on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UCP announced on Wednesday.

The City of Calgary is reopening bookings at some municipal arenas and pools that can be booked for one-on-one training or for lessons or practices for minor teams (up to 10 people), but not for games or group exercise, the city said.

The first round of eased COVID-19 restrictions in the past week includes limited school and minor sports training, allowing restaurants, cafés and pubs to reopen for dine-in services, and permitting fitness training, but only for one-on-one workouts — individual workouts without a trainer are not permitted.

The province has said further easings of restrictions wouldn't begin until hospitalizations dropped below 450 and not for at least three weeks after the first stage of reopening.

A decision on Step 2 is expected to be made on Feb. 28.

Close to a third of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases have no identified source, sparking concerns that important data could be missing as the province eases restrictions and at the same time tracks a growing number of variant cases.

Hinshaw said Wednesday the percentage of active cases with no known source involves some new cases in which the investigation is just starting. But she noted that others are complete and the source simply isn't known.

Two members of Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party caucus are challenging the province's COVID-19 economic restrictions and have joined a national coalition pushing against public health restrictions. Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, and Angela Pitt, MLA for Airdrie-East, the deputy speaker of the house and chair of committees, say Albertans have not been given adequate evidence to justify the rules, and real hardship and harm is resulting.

Widespread assumptions that suicide rates would increase during the pandemic are not supported by the growing amount of evidence coming out of Canadian provinces and other jurisdictions around the world, say experts who study the topic.

As of Wednesday, 129,452 first doses of the vaccine had been administered. There are now 36,999 Albertans who are now fully immunized after receiving both doses.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Wednesday.

Calgary zone : 2,269, down from 2,335 reported on Tuesday (46,235 recovered).

: 2,269, down from 2,335 reported on Tuesday (46,235 recovered). Edmonton zone : 1,705, down from 1,748 (49,778 recovered).

: 1,705, down from 1,748 (49,778 recovered). North zone : 722, down from 758 (9,786 recovered).

: 722, down from 758 (9,786 recovered). South zone : 326, up from 325 (5,677 recovered).

: 326, up from 325 (5,677 recovered). Central zone : 674, up from 656 (8,554 recovered).

: 674, up from 656 (8,554 recovered). Unknown: 10, up from 9 (106 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

Alberta has used just 0.89% of rapid COVID-19 tests received from federal government so far

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pressured the federal government to speed approval of rapid tests back in the spring and threatened to acquire the tests from other countries if Health Canada did not approve them quickly enough here.

However, CBC News has learned that Alberta has only used 17,000 of the 1.9 million rapid COVID-19 tests it has so far received by the federal government — just 0.89 per cent of the total.

While Alberta has used the smallest percentage of its available tests, a CBC News analysis shows that other provinces have used only a fraction of their stockpiles.

Quebec has only used 0.92 per cent of its 2.6 million tests, while Newfoundland and Labrador has used 0.90 per cent of its 144,240 tests and Manitoba has used only 1.49 per cent of its 620,376 tests.

For more, see: Millions of rapid COVID tests gather dust as some provinces use a fraction of their supply

Alberta, federal governments giving $1,200 pandemic danger pay to front-line workers

About 380,000 public and private-sector workers will receive one-time payments of $1,200 for putting themselves at risk on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health-care and social-services workers and education support workers are among the public-sector employees who will receive the critical worker benefit, Premier Jason Kenney and Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping announced Wednesday afternoon.

Employees of grocery stores, warehouses, food production, truck drivers and other private-sector workers who earn less than $25 an hour will also be eligible for the bonus pay. Their employers must apply to the government for them to receive the payments.

The province has agreed to commit $118 million to the program, matching $346 million committed by the federal government last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last May that the provinces had agreed to collectively pitch in $1 billion to bolster $3 billion in federal funds that would boost the pay of essential workers.

While other provinces accessed all or half of the matching federal funds by September, Alberta was the sole exception, having accessed just $47 million of its $347-million allocation.

For more, see: Alberta, federal governments giving $1,200 pandemic danger pay to front-line workers

Video shows crowd flouting public health measures at south Edmonton restaurant

Just one day after Alberta restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms, a video began circulating on social media showing patrons flouting public health guidelines at a popular south Edmonton establishment.

Alberta loosened restrictions Monday to allow in-person service but multiple stipulations still apply. There can be a maximum of six people per table, tables are to be two metres apart and contact information is to be collected from each group. As well, people seated together must be from the same household or cohort.

Raw | Revellers at Edmonton Earls Video 0:15 A customer at an Edmonton Earls shot video showing a table of revellers in breach of the Public Health Act on Feb. 9. 0:15

The video posted to Twitter shows a Tuesday night gathering ignoring physical distancing and masking requirements at the Earls Crossroads location on Calgary Trail.

"I'm not necessarily looking to blame anyone in particular," said Shadi Merhej, another patron at the restaurant that night. "But I do think that there is a significant responsibility, that is the onus of these businesses, to ensure that they are following the guidelines."

A statement from Earls said the company is "deeply concerned" by the footage on social media.

"We have opened an extensive investigation into this incident and will be taking steps with staff involved," Mark Hladik, Earls' chief restaurant officer, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the group of guests gathered for a brief period after initially being seated separately. The group later complied with a request to disperse from a server, Hladik said.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said Wednesday the restaurant had been visited by a public health inspector after receiving three complaints.

No orders were issued but the inspector met with management to discuss the concerns and the restaurant is expected to follow all restrictions.

For more, see: Video shows crowd flouting public health measures at south Edmonton restaurant

Calgary reopens limited bookings for some rinks and pools

Now that Alberta has eased some public health restrictions, the City of Calgary is reopening bookings at some municipal arenas and pools.

The city said six sheets of ice at three arenas will reopen Thursday:

Max Bell Centre (Ken Bracko and Arena 2) — 1001 Barlow Tr. S.E.

Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas — 2424 University Dr. N.W.

Southland Leisure Centre (Ed Whalen and Joe Kryzcka arenas) — 2000 Southland Dr. S.W.

And on Monday, Feb. 22, the city will reopen four pools:

Bob Bahan Aquatic and Fitness Centre — 4812 14th Ave. S.E.

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre — 89 Canova Rd. S.W.

Killarney Aquatic and Recreation Centre — 1919 29th St. S.W.

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic and Recreation Centre — 1520 Northmount Dr. N.W.

The facilities can be booked for one-on-one training or for lessons or practices for minor teams (up to 10 people), but not for games or group exercise, the city said.

Public skating and swimming are not yet allowed under public health restrictions.

For more, see: Calgary reopens limited bookings for some rinks and pools

Grade 11 girls report highest levels of anxiety and depression in CBE student survey

The Calgary Board of Education says new survey results show high school students are reporting that while they feel they have positive relationships in their lives, they're also experience feelings of depression and anxiety — with significantly more female students reporting these feelings than their male counterparts.

This data was gathered for Grades 4 through 12 by the school board through its Our School survey last fall, with the goal of getting an in-the-moment snapshot of what students are feeling.

The CBE says it has not compiled data from all schools yet into one report, but results from the survey at Dr. E.P. Scarlett High School are a pretty good indication of what high school students reported at CBE schools across the city.

"And when you look at the the national norms, the patterns are the same," said superintendent of school improvement, Joanne Pitman.

For more, see: Grade 11 girls report highest levels of anxiety and depression in CBE student survey

2 UCP MLAs join coalition fighting public health restrictions

Two members of Premier Jason Kenney's caucus are challenging the province's COVID-19 economic restrictions and have joined a national coalition pushing against public health restrictions.

Drew Barnes, the United Conservative legislature member for Cypress-Medicine Hat, and Angela Pitt, the deputy speaker of the house and chair of committees, say Albertans have not been given adequate evidence to justify the rules and real hardship and harm is resulting.

Alberta MLAs Angela Pitt, left, and Drew Barnes, right, have joined a coalition of federal and provincial politicians protesting public health restrictions. (Canadian Press, CBC)

"Down here in Medicine Hat our mental health crisis is as big as our COVID crisis," said Barnes in an interview Tuesday.

"Let's give people more freedoms."

He said the province should take a more regional approach to restrictions, as was done for a while last year.

There are few infections in his region, he said, and he'd like to see businesses allowed to open up more, with additional testing and with health restrictions to keep COVID-19 in check.

A rare glimpse inside Calgary's COVID-19 isolation hotel, as travellers share concerns

During his 14-day mandatory stay in Calgary's COVID-19 isolation hotel, Angelo Vanegas says he couldn't get food for up to 15 hours at a time overnight, was penned up in a small room and had to "beg" to get medical treatment for an infection. He says he felt ignored, disrespected and mistreated.

Another traveller, Mitch Beaulieu, said it seemed to him like a sci-fi thriller. Police and security officers escorted him from Calgary's airport to a van with blacked-out windows and took him to a hotel with hallways lined with plastic. There, he was greeted by people wearing hazmat suits, gloves and face masks.

The two men, now back home, are among the few willing to speak publicly about their mandatory stays in Calgary's isolation hotel.

The ceiling, walls and floor have been covered and taped off inside Calgary's 'isolation hotel.' The hotel is closed to the public and is being used to house international travellers completing a 14 day mandatory quarantine. (Submitted by Angelo Vanegas)

It's one of 11 sites in nine cities designated by Canada's chief public health officer to reduce the risk of travel-related spread of COVID-19. They're meant to house travellers returning to Canada who don't have a valid COVID-19 test result or quarantine plan.

The government has consistently advised against non-essential travel abroad, and detailed rules regarding which COVID-19 tests are accepted and how to comply with mandatory isolation requirements are readily available online .

Many assumed suicides would spike in 2020. So far, the data tells a different story

Widespread assumptions that suicide rates would increase during the pandemic are not supported by the growing amount of evidence coming out of Canadian provinces and other jurisdictions around the world, say experts who study the topic.

"It's a good example of how sometimes the story we tell ourselves, we look for reasons to support it, and we don't always use the data," said Tyler Black, a psychiatrist and suicidologist with the University of British Columbia.

"When we look back at the numbers, it just doesn't pan out the way we thought."

Numerous public figures have claimed a link between public-health restrictions and increased suicide rates, without evidence to back it up. Some merely speculated about it early on in the pandemic, while others have made stronger claims more recently.

Ontario MPP Roman Baber was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus in January after sending an open letter asserting public-health restrictions were "causing an avalanche of suicides," among other claims.

But Black pointed to recently released data out of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan that suggest suicide rates actually declined in 2020. He also noted coroners in Quebec and the chief medical examiner in Newfoundland and Labrador have recently said there were no increases in suicide in those provinces last year.

Doctors who contracted COVID-19 at a bonspiel dug into how they got it. Here's what they found

A new study of one of Alberta's first COVID-19 superspreader events — a bonspiel last March attended by doctors from across Western Canada — suggests that most of the transmission occurred off the ice as curlers gathered to socialize and dine at buffet and banquet tables.

On March 11, 2020, the same day COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, medical professionals gathered at Edmonton's Granite Club to hit the ice for four days of competition.

A bad fall on the ice sparked a heartfelt social media plea from an equipment company for curlers to wear head protection. (Ted S. Warren/The Canadian Press)

The virus moved unseen from curler to curler, eventually infecting at least 40 of the 73 attendees. Many brought the virus home, infecting their families, their work colleagues and, in some cases, even exposing their patients to the virus.

The tournament, the 63rd Annual Western Canadian Medical Bonspiel, became linked to a cluster of cases across the country and raised questions about the efficacy of public health restrictions adopted during the early days of the pandemic.

Some of the doctors who attended have now published research on themselves in an attempt to better understand how the virus proliferated so quickly.

The peer-reviewed report was published Monday in CMAJ Open, an online open-access medical journal.

For more, see: Doctors who contracted COVID-19 at a bonspiel dug into how they got it. Here's what they found