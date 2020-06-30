Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Feb. 10

The latest:

of COVID-19 on Tuesday compared with 269 new cases reported Monday. That's the lowest total daily new cases in more than four months, since Oct. 3.

, inching down from 6,196 the previous day, the lowest seen in months after it surged to a peak of more than 21,000 on Dec. 13 — around the time that tighter public health restrictions were imposed by the UCP government. The testing positivity rate is 3.2 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent the previous day.

which refers to the average number of people infected by each person with COVID-19, was 0.87, an increase from 0.83 the previous week. The province has now confirmed 104 cases of people infected with the coronavirus variants of concern, 97 of the strain first identified in the U.K. and seven of the strain first identified in South Africa. The province did not say how many people with those variant cases have been hospitalized. The cases make up about 0.25 per cent of cases identified since mid-December.

in the province — all in Calgary. Of the five Calgary schools, CBC News has confirmed three: single cases have been identified at Henry Wise Wood High School and St. Gregory School, and two cases at St. Francis High School. There were 427 people in hospital as of Tuesday, including 78 in intensive care.

as of Tuesday, including 78 in intensive care. The first round of eased COVID-19 restrictions in the past week includes limited school and minor sports training, allowing restaurants, cafés and pubs to reopen for dine-in services, and permitting fitness training, but only for one-on-one workouts — individual workouts without a trainer are not permitted.

limited school and minor sports training, allowing restaurants, cafés and pubs to reopen for dine-in services, and permitting fitness training, but only for one-on-one workouts — individual workouts without a trainer are not permitted. The province has said further easings of restrictions wouldn't begin until hospitalizations dropped below 450 and not for at least three weeks after the first stage of reopening.

A decision on Step 2 is expected to be made on Feb. 28.

is expected to be made on Feb. 28. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to give her next update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. CBC Calgary and Edmonton will bring it to you live on our websites and Facebook.

Two members of Premier Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party caucus are challenging the province's COVID-19 economic restrictions and have joined a national coalition pushing against public health restrictions. Drew Barnes, MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, and Angela Pitt, MLA for Airdrie East, the deputy speaker of the house and chair of committees, say Albertans have not been given adequate evidence to justify the rules and real hardship and harm is resulting.

Widespread assumptions that suicide rates would increase during the pandemic are not supported by the growing amount of evidence coming out of Canadian provinces and other jurisdictions around the world, say experts who study the topic.

As of Tuesday, 124,325 first doses of the vaccine had been administered. There are now 32,690 Albertans who are now fully immunized after receiving both doses.

had been administered. There are now 32,690 Albertans who are now fully immunized after receiving both doses. Currently, 13 per cent of the province's schools are on alert or have outbreaks, with 866 total cases. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 77 schools.

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Tuesday.

Calgary zone : 2,335, down from 2,463 reported on Monday (46,050 recovered).

: 2,335, down from 2,463 reported on Monday (46,050 recovered). Edmonton zone : 1,748, down from 1,870 (49,631 recovered).

: 1,748, down from 1,870 (49,631 recovered). North zone : 758, down from 834 (9,712 recovered).

: 758, down from 834 (9,712 recovered). South zone : 325, up from 319 (5,651 recovered).

: 325, up from 319 (5,651 recovered). Central zone : 656, down from 689 (8,525 recovered).

: 656, down from 689 (8,525 recovered). Unknown: 9, down from 21 (109 recovered).

2 UCP MLAs join coalition fighting public health restrictions

Two members of Premier Jason Kenney's caucus are challenging the province's COVID-19 economic restrictions and have joined a national coalition pushing against public health restrictions.

Drew Barnes, the United Conservative legislature member for Cypress-Medicine Hat, and Angela Pitt, the deputy speaker of the house and chair of committees, say Albertans have not been given adequate evidence to justify the rules and real hardship and harm is resulting.

Alberta MLAs Angela Pitt, left, and Drew Barnes, right, have joined a coalition of federal and provincial politicians protesting public health restrictions. (Canadian Press, CBC)

"Down here in Medicine Hat our mental health crisis is as big as our COVID crisis," said Barnes in an interview Tuesday.

"Let's give people more freedoms."

He said the province should take a more regional approach to restrictions, as was done for a while last year.

There are few infections in his region, he said, and he'd like to see businesses allowed to open up more, with additional testing and with health restrictions to keep COVID-19 in check.

6 coronavirus variant cases identified at 5 Alberta schools — all in Calgary

As cases of the significantly more contagious coronavirus variants begin to spread in Alberta, some parents and advocates are calling for greater transparency about which schools are seeing cases.

There are now six people who have attended five schools while infectious with a variant in the province — all in Calgary.

Of the five Calgary schools, CBC News has confirmed three: single cases have been identified at Henry Wise Wood High School and St. Gregory School, and two cases at St. Francis High School.

With COVID-19 variants, questions of whether guidelines go far enough The National Video 2:02 The spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first found in the U.K. has some Canadian doctors wondering if our current distancing recommendations are enough. 2:02

Alberta Health Services said its dedicated variant case team is made up of experienced case investigators who work quickly to identify each case's contacts.

Once a variant case is identified, AHS only notifies parents of that student and any of the students' close contacts — not all parents at a school.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said it's important to keep the numbers in context and to understand what they indicate about the spread of the virus.

"For context, the first variant case in Alberta was identified retrospectively in a sample originally taken on Dec. 15 from a returning traveller," she said. "From that day until now, there have been 104 positive variant cases identified among all the samples that have been taken."

During that same time, more than 43,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the province, which means variant cases made up one-quarter of one per cent of all the cases identified since Dec. 15.

A rare glimpse inside Calgary's COVID-19 isolation hotel, as travellers share concerns

During his 14-day mandatory stay in Calgary's COVID-19 isolation hotel, Angelo Vanegas says he couldn't get food for up to 15 hours at a time overnight, was penned up in a small room and had to "beg" to get medical treatment for an infection. He says he felt ignored, disrespected and mistreated.

Another traveller, Mitch Beaulieu, said it seemed to him like a sci-fi thriller. Police and security officers escorted him from Calgary's airport to a van with blacked-out windows and took him to a hotel with hallways lined with plastic. There, he was greeted by people wearing hazmat suits, gloves and face masks.

The two men, now back home, are among the few willing to speak publicly about their mandatory stays in Calgary's isolation hotel.

The ceiling, walls and floor have been covered and taped off inside Calgary's 'isolation hotel.' The hotel is closed to the public and is being used to house international travellers completing a 14 day mandatory quarantine. (Submitted by Angelo Vanegas)

It's one of 11 sites in nine cities designated by Canada's chief public health officer to reduce the risk of travel-related spread of COVID-19. They're meant to house travellers returning to Canada who don't have a valid COVID-19 test result or quarantine plan.

The government has consistently advised against non-essential travel abroad, and detailed rules regarding which COVID-19 tests are accepted and how to comply with mandatory isolation requirements are readily available online .

Many assumed suicides would spike in 2020. So far, the data tells a different story

Widespread assumptions that suicide rates would increase during the pandemic are not supported by the growing amount of evidence coming out of Canadian provinces and other jurisdictions around the world, say experts who study the topic.

"It's a good example of how sometimes the story we tell ourselves, we look for reasons to support it, and we don't always use the data," said Tyler Black, a psychiatrist and suicidologist with the University of British Columbia.

"When we look back at the numbers, it just doesn't pan out the way we thought."

Numerous public figures have claimed a link between public-health restrictions and increased suicide rates, without evidence to back it up. Some merely speculated about it early on in the pandemic, while others have made stronger claims more recently.

Ontario MPP Roman Baber was kicked out of the Progressive Conservative caucus in January after sending an open letter asserting public-health restrictions were "causing an avalanche of suicides," among other claims.

But Black pointed to recently released data out of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan that suggest suicide rates actually declined in 2020. He also noted coroners in Quebec and the chief medical examiner in Newfoundland and Labrador have recently said there were no increases in suicide in those provinces last year.

Friends of Calgary man who died from COVID-19 in Pakistan warn of travel risks

Naveed Asghar was known for his smile, his humble nature and his willingness to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

The 62-year-old Calgary Transit driver was a familiar face to many and was well known in Calgary's Pakistani community.

He passed away in hospital in Pakistan on Feb. 7 after contracting COVID-19 while on a trip home to visit his mother.

An older photograph of Naveed Asghar from a trip to the Rocky Mountains with friend Arshad Chaudhry. Asghar spent time camping with friends and in Alberta and B.C. He was a long-time Calgarian and well-known in the Pakistani community. (Submitted by Arshad Chaudhry)

"He was very close to me," said friend Syed Haider. "He was just like an elder brother to me."

Haider says he hopes what happened to his friend might make others think twice before travelling overseas.

"I have a request for the whole community in Calgary: please don't travel if it's not mandatory. It's very risky," he said.

"Naveed was so healthy when he left and he died in just two or three weeks. So please don't travel if it's not required. Stay home."

The community has been quick to rally around Asghar's family. He leaves behind a wife and children: two girls, aged 13 and 11, and two boys, aged nine and six.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $35,000 to help.

Doctors who contracted COVID-19 at a bonspiel dug into how they got it. Here's what they found

A new study of one of Alberta's first COVID-19 superspreader events — a bonspiel last March attended by doctors from across Western Canada — suggests that most of the transmission occurred off the ice as curlers gathered to socialize and dine at buffet and banquet tables.

On March 11, 2020, the same day COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, medical professionals gathered at Edmonton's Granite Club to hit the ice for four days of competition.

A bad fall on the ice sparked a heartfelt social media plea from an equipment company for curlers to wear head protection. (Ted S. Warren/The Canadian Press)

The virus moved unseen from curler to curler, eventually infecting at least 40 of the 73 attendees. Many brought the virus home, infecting their families, their work colleagues and, in some cases, even exposing their patients to the virus.

The tournament, the 63rd Annual Western Canadian Medical Bonspiel, became linked to a cluster of cases across the country and raised questions about the efficacy of public health restrictions adopted during the early days of the pandemic.

Some of the doctors who attended have now published research on themselves in an attempt to better understand how the virus proliferated so quickly.

The peer-reviewed report was published Monday in CMAJ Open, an online open-access medical journal.

The peer-reviewed report was published Monday in CMAJ Open, an online open-access medical journal.