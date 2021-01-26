Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Feb. 1

The latest:

Alberta reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with around a 5.1 per cent positivity rate.

has been declining in Alberta. As of Jan. 30, the seven-day average was 439.29, which is roughly the level it was at in late October when the numbers were rising sharply. There are 7,505 active cases in the province.

in the province. Alberta announced the lifting of some restrictions on Friday afternoon, including allowing restaurants to reopen in-person dining and gyms to reopen with limited capacity.

as soon as possible at the airport for people returning to Canada, Trudeau said. Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense.

It is currently unclear how this will impact travellers taking part in a rapid-testing pilot project in Calgary, which is expanding to Edmonton in February.

Provincial officials are keeping watch on new and far more highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus. As of Saturday, Alberta has reported 31 cases of the more easily transmitted coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom, and six of the variant from South Africa .

The variants seem to have an infection rate that's 30 to 50 per cent higher than the strain that's been in Alberta so far. England and Ireland have seen the variant spread rapidly throughout their populations and the U.K.'s daily mortality rate is the highest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

, which is a drop to what it was in early December before peaking at more than 900 people. As of Sunday, 101 were in intensive care. Alberta's big cities were the epicentre of COVID-19 for a period last fall but lately it's rural areas that have seen the highest rates of active cases, relative to their population, the data reveals.

, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Calgary's public and Catholic school boards to Currently, 291 schools, about 12 per cent of the provincial total, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 607 cases in total.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide the latest update today at 3:30 p.m. Watch it live here.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Calgary zone : 3,026, down from 3,063 reported on Saturday (44,137 recovered).

: 3,026, down from 3,063 reported on Saturday (44,137 recovered). Edmonton zone : 2,475, down from 2,529 (48,131 recovered).

: 2,475, down from 2,529 (48,131 recovered). North zone : 947, up from 929 (9,121 recovered).

: 947, up from 929 (9,121 recovered). South zone : 334, up from 327 (5,468 recovered).

: 334, up from 327 (5,468 recovered). Central zone : 700, up from 666 (8,089 recovered).

: 700, up from 666 (8,089 recovered). Unknown: 23, up from 16 (118 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in:

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

Parkland County church defies closure order, holds Sunday service for 300

A church west of Edmonton held a service for 300 worshippers on Sunday, defying health inspectors who two days earlier had ordered it closed for COVID-19 health infractions.

Alberta Health Services issued a closure order to GraceLife Church in Parkland County on Friday for failing to abide by public health orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

But on Sunday, 300 people gathered inside the property for morning worship, AHS said in a statement Monday.

Health officials say they are considering further legal action against the church, while the lead pastor contends that his congregation is protected by prayer and a "legion of angels."

Public health inspectors and RCMP officers attended the Sunday service but church officials remained defiant about enforcement, AHS spokesperson Jennifer Green said in a statement to CBC News.

"It was estimated approximately 300 people were in attendance inside the sanctuary. The church representatives acknowledged receipt of the closure order but indicated that they would disregard them.

Servers and retail workers plead for compliance with public health restrictions

Kurtis Belanger was at work on Saturday at a Calgary fitness store when a customer knocked at the door, looking for dumbbells and weights. He asked the woman to first use hand sanitizer at the store's front station, as requested on a sign outside the business.

The shopper left the store, swearing at Belanger and gave him the middle finger, and spat on the store's front window.

Belanger took out his phone out of his pocket to record the woman's license plate. But as he took down the plate, the woman quickly reversed, clipping him in the side of the leg with her car before speeding off.

Police say Belanger's complaint is resolved, but wouldn't say if tickets or charges were issued.

Gym owners frustrated by Alberta's easing of restrictions

On Feb. 8, gyms will be allowed to reopen, but only for scheduled one-on-one training appointments.

Some gym owners say the remaining restrictions on indoor fitness don't make sense, leaving their facilities inaccessible to most clients and financially unviable.

Indoor fitness facilities have been closed to clients since mid-December in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, but personal training has been allowed inside private homes or outdoors.

Emily Slaneff is the chair of the Alberta coalition of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada.

"We thought that this step should have already been in place, they were allowing personal training in homes, which is just crazy, like, a facility is much safer and cleaner and hygienic," she said.

Province to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will begin loosening up its health measures on Feb. 8 as part of a new "path forward for easing COVID-19 health restrictions, with clear benchmarks for hospitalizations."

Under the loosened restrictions, restaurants and pubs can invite diners back Feb. 8, though Kenney said physical distancing requirements, activity restrictions, group size limitations and masking will be mandatory.

Gyms will also reopen Feb. 8, but people will only be allowed to take fitness classes with a trainer, one-on-one and by appointment.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the loosening of restrictions Friday, including allowing restaurants to reopen in-person dining and gyms to reopen with limited capacity. (Jason Kenney/Facebook)

"It is important that we show Albertans that there is a path forward," Kenney said at a news conference Friday.

"But this must be done carefully, slowly and in a way that's driven not by opinions but by data."

Airlines suspending flights, Ottawa introducing quarantine hotel stays to discourage travel

Canada's main airlines have agreed to cancel service to the Caribbean and Mexico and the federal government is introducing new mandatory quarantine rules as it tries to discourage international travel.

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat have agreed to suspend service to some sun destinations starting this Sunday until April 30, and will be making arrangements with their customers who are in these regions now to organize flights home.

"With the challenges we currently face with COVID-19, both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," said Trudeau outside his home at Rideau Cottage.

Prime minister introduces new restrictions for international travel Politics News Video 3:13 Justin Trudeau announced that Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations until April 30. 3:13

Starting next week, all international passenger flights, including from the U.S., will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports.

The prime minister said as soon as possible the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada, on top of the pre-boarding test already required.

Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which Trudeau said is expected to be more than $2,000.

Those with a negative test will then be able to finish their 14-day quarantine at home, with increased surveillance.

It is currently unclear how this will impact travellers taking part in a rapid-testing pilot project in Calgary, which is expanding to Edmonton in February.

"By putting in place these tough measures now, we can look forward to a better time, when we can plan those vacations," said Trudeau.

He also said that, in the coming weeks, Canada will begin requiring non-essential travellers to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the U.S.

Alberta health minister blames Ottawa for vaccine 'standstill'

A shortage of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that left the province unable to administer even one first dose this week had Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro bristling at the federal government Thursday.

"We're ready and we're able to push ahead as fast as the vaccines come, but they're not coming. We were already at a standstill this past week doing no new first doses because of the cut in the supply from Pfizer," Shandro said at a news conference Thursday.

Earlier this month, the province was told its share of vaccines would be reduced between 20 and 80 per cent over four weeks. Then, Alberta learned it would receive none at all in the last week of January and 63,000 fewer vaccine doses by the end of March than expected from the federal government, Shandro said.

"This is a grim situation that seems to be getting worse every week," Shandro said. "We know that life for Canadians will not begin returning to something resembling normal until our most vulnerable are immunized."

Canada was among one of the first countries in the world to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for use but other nations have since caught up, as Canada contends with shortages because of a plant shutdown in Belgium.

Pfizer is making upgrades to its Belgian plant so it can manufacture up to two billion doses this year to meet the insatiable demand.

In order to complete those upgrades, some production lines were idled and Pfizer didn't have enough vials to go around in the short term to meet its previously promised delivery schedule.

A Belgian newspaper reported Thursday those upgrades are now complete, but a spokesperson for Pfizer confirmed Canada's deliveries won't return to a more normal level until next month.

As of Wednesday, 101,123 Albertans had been vaccinated, with about 12,000 of them having received the required second dose.

Highest rates of active COVID-19 now in rural areas

Alberta's big cities were the epicentre of COVID-19 for a period last fall but lately it's rural areas that have seen the highest rates of active cases, relative to their population, the data reveals.

"I think there's a misconception that there are no cases and no impact in rural zones," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said last week. "But, in actual fact, we have seen quite high numbers in some rural places."

Watch how active COVID-19 rates (in cases per 100,000 population) have changed since April, by local health area, in the time-lapse graph below:

Many of these rural areas don't have massive outbreaks in terms of absolute numbers, but do have high numbers of active cases relative to the number of people who live there.

In the Frog Lake and Wabasca areas of northeastern Alberta, for instance, nearly 1 out of 100 people had an active case of COVID-19, as of Tuesday's data update. A bit further north and west, in the La Lac Biche and High Prairie areas, it was about 1 out of 150 people.

Wetaskiwin County in central Alberta had the highest rate in the province in early January, with about 1 in 50 people battling an active infection at that time. But the numbers there have since been on the decline.