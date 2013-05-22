Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Dec. 9

The latest:

Albertans learned Tuesday about a raft of sweeping new restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, with most set to begin Sunday and sure to drastically rein in peoples' holiday-season festivities.

Alberta reported 1,727 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 20,388 active cases. The province has a nine per cent positivity rate. Nine more people have died, for a total of 640 deaths.

Alberta will triple its small and medium enterprise grants to $20,000, while lowering the eligibility criteria to 30 per cent of revenues lost retroactive to March.

Alberta will be receiving a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week.

are preparing for possible deployment in the Prairies as COVID-19 rates soar. As of Tuesday, Calgary had more than 7,500 active cases and Edmonton had more than 9,300.

had more than 7,500 active cases and had more than 9,300. Alberta Health Services has changed its classroom isolation recommendations so that masked workers who were more than two metres from a person with COVID may not have to quarantine for 14 days like they currently do. But critics say it's unrealistic and some accuse the government of changing a best practise in order to keep schools open.

The first president of Alberta Health Services, who wrote the report that's helped guide Australia to aim for zero COVID-19 cases, said that country's lockdown shows the economy and health don't need to be at odds. Stephen Duckett says the proposal, which called for a strict lockdown — "done once and done well" — was one of the road maps for the Australian state of Victoria's response, and it's worked. The state, which includes the city of Melbourne and has a 6.4 million population, hasn't seen a single new COVID case since the end of October, after seeing daily cases in the 700s over the summer.

An internal Alberta government document, obtained by CBC News, shows the province has been planning for more than a week to set up indoor field hospitals to treat 750 COVID patients.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta is announcing the strictest restrictions of the entire pandemic in an effort to slow the surging COVID cases and hospitalizations in the province.

"If you gathered everyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 together, it would be the fifth largest city in Alberta," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

"Every case is a person … we are all at risk of COVID-19, we are all impacted by the toll it is taking on our health system."

Hinshaw said the target is not to reach zero COVID-19 cases, something other jurisdictions have aimed for, but to no longer have the health-care system be at risk.

"These are decisions that we have arrived at not as a first resort but as a last resort, to protect lives and to preserve our health-care system," Premier Jason Kenney said.

Kenney said it's with great reluctance Albertans are being asked to limit holiday gatherings to the members of their household, or to two close contacts for people who live by themselves.

"We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy for many families," he said.

The rising cases are already impacting health-care availability — in Edmonton, 60 per cent of non-urgent surgeries that require a hospital stay are being postponed.

There were active alerts in 18 per cent of schools in the province, a total of 1,701 active cases.

Kenney is defending his government's rollout of the new restrictions, even though some medical experts have been calling for the province to implement such rules for several weeks.

Kenney repeatedly stressed Tuesday how difficult it was for him and his government to impose restrictions they knew would severely damage small businesses.

He also said Alberta's balanced response to the pandemic was among the best in the world.

"The instinct of some to shut everything down from the beginning would be devastating on the livelihoods of countless Albertans," Kenney said.

"Alberta, through most of the past nine months, had lower levels of confirmed cases of hospitalizations and COVID fatalities than the other large Canadian provinces, all of the U.S. states and almost all of the European countries, with generally less stringent restrictions."

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said the premier should have acted a month ago when doctors had called for a lockdown, to prevent unnecessary deaths and hospitalizations.

"The premier acted like he didn't have a choice. But let's be clear, he had many choices, many opportunities, to act decisively," she said.

"Now, all of us are staring down the barrel of the most restrictive Christmas we could have imagined … instead of getting an appropriate public health response a month ago, what Albertans got was a premier who rejected public health advice, who delivered lectures on comorbidities … who pandered to anti-maskers, jeopardized our health-care resources."

Alberta is expanding its small and medium business relaunch grant, to make up to 15,000 more businesses eligible for funding. Businesses can now receive 15 per cent of pre-pandemic monthly revenues up to a maximum of $15,000.

The program is also lowering its threshold from businesses who experienced 40 per cent revenue loss to 30 per cent revenue loss, retroactive to March.

Additional business supports are available through the federal government.

Alberta will receive a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Two Alberta government officials told CBC News on Monday that federal officials have told their provincial counterparts to prepare for those initial doses in the coming days.

They added that the Alberta government's goal is to complete the first round of immunizations on a large swath of those high-risk groups by the end of the holidays.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of immunizations, meaning Alberta's first shipment would vaccinate just under 2,000 people.

Hinshaw said Monday afternoon that one vaccine receiving site would be in Calgary and one in Edmonton. For now, eligible recipients would have to come to the sites for to be vaccinated.

The Canadian military is preparing for possible deployment of troops in the Prairie provinces, potentially as early as Saturday in Alberta, to assist with their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned.

All of the army divisions and joint task forces across the country were asked earlier this fall to check how many part-time soldiers would be available for duty so as to have 300 reserve soldiers in each area, a senior defence source said.

Late last week, the military expanded the call in anticipation of troops helping out with vaccine distribution, although no numbers have yet been attached to the new round, the source said.

There has been a special focus on calling up reservists in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in case there is a call for assistance from those provinces, which now have among the worst COVID-19 infection rates in Canada.

A Hub online school teacher with the Calgary Board of Education says her day-to-day working conditions inside her school are adding to the already stressful job of teaching virtually.

The elementary school teacher, whom CBC News has agreed not to name as she fears professional retribution, said she and other Hub teachers are, for the most part, still being required to come into their schools to work.

"What we thought we would be doing was working in our own classrooms. But it ended up that we were put in smaller classrooms that were kind of closer to each other," she said.

Since school started, she said, she's been sharing a room with two other Hub teachers using cardboard tri-folds to separate themselves.

With 18 per cent of the province's schools on COVID alert or outbreak status, Alberta Health Services is changing its classroom isolation requirements so contact tracers will now assess school staff exposures on a case-by-case basis.

Previously, contact tracers said anyone who had been in a classroom with an infectious person was considered a close contact and required to quarantine for 14 days.

Now, teachers or school employees who were within two metres of the infectious person for less than 15 minutes while wearing a mask, and practising good hand hygiene, may not be considered a close contact.

Any students who were in class with an infected person for more than 15 minutes total will still have to quarantine for 14 days.

Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling said the new distinctions may be impractical and impossible for teachers to make, given how much people move around inside schools and classrooms.

Furthermore, with the Alberta government's contact tracers overwhelmed and unable to keep up with all school-related cases, Schilling wonders how they will assess staff members on a case-by-case basis.

"This [policy change] has the whiff of panic to me," said Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta president Rory Gill. "Which is, we're not going to be able to keep these schools open if we abide by the best practise, so we're going to change that practice."

The first president of Alberta Health Services says Australia's strict lockdown shows it's possible to reach zero COVID-19 cases.

Stephen Duckett is health program director for the Australian Grattan Institute, a non-profit think tank, and one of the co-authors of the institute's Go For Zero report — a policy proposal with the goal of driving Australia's active COVID-19 cases to zero.

The proposal, which called for a strict lockdown — "done once and done well" — was one of the road maps for the Australian state of Victoria's response, and it's worked. The state, which includes the city of Melbourne and has a 6.4 million population, hasn't seen a single new COVID case since the end of October, after seeing daily cases in the 700s over the summer.

The most recent oil well to be drilled on the Blood Tribe produces more than 350 barrels per day. (Kyle Bakx/CBC)

When the oilpatch was sideswiped by the pandemic and an international oil price war, a warning went out that the industry had been pushed onto "life support" as crude prices and company share values both plummeted.

Ottawa rolled out a variety of funding programs economy wide — and some specifically for the oilpatch — in an attempt to get dollars flowing to the struggling sector and limit the damage.

Now, in the months since the programs have been introduced, there's a clearer picture of where and how the programs are working, with billions of dollars of support finding their way to the industry just as higher crude prices have also brought some stability.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) has been particularly popular.

A snapshot of data analyzed by CBC News shows 23 publicly traded companies identified in the oilfield services sector, as well as drillers, have received more than $140 million, pre-tax, in CEWS funding, between them, including more than $23 million to ClearStream Energy Services and $16 million to Precision Drilling.

A pair of southern Alberta churches and three individuals have launched a court challenge, arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions are an infringement of their constitutional rights.

The application was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench in Calgary on Friday, the same day that Alberta recorded 15 additional deaths, and a record high test positivity rate of 10.5 per cent.

"The vast majority of all the restrictions in the public health orders do violate one or more constitutional rights. So, yes, our clients want to see them all removed," said James Kitchen with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, one of the lawyers representing the applicants.

His clients are seeking to have a court declare that the various public health orders can't be enforced. He said there needs to be a strong reason for limiting people's liberties, and contends that there isn't one in this case.

One of the largest operators of Canadian seniors' residences and long-term care homes is calling for provinces to adopt widespread surveillance testing as part of an internal review set to be released on Monday.

The review for Revera was chaired by Dr. Bob Bell, former deputy health minister in Ontario and a former hospital CEO. Bell said Ontario has adopted surveillance testing and has since been able to protect long-term care residents more effectively.

It has yet to be adopted elsewhere in Canada, where thousands of COVID-19 deaths have been reported at care homes.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Tuesday.

Calgary zone : 7,529, up from 7,472 (21,202 recovered).

: 7,529, up from 7,472 (21,202 recovered). Edmonton zone : 9,383, up from 9,190 (20,214 recovered).

: 9,383, up from 9,190 (20,214 recovered). North zone : 1,212, up from 1,147 (3,494 recovered).

: 1,212, up from 1,147 (3,494 recovered). South zone : 646, down from 654 (3,611 recovered).

: 646, down from 654 (3,611 recovered). Central zone : 1,526, up from 1,473 (2,335 recovered).

: 1,526, up from 1,473 (2,335 recovered). Unknown: 236, up from 131 (144 recovered).

