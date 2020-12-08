Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Dec. 8

The latest:

Alberta will have to bring in additional restrictions if it hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has now topped 20,000 active cases, says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by Hinshaw and members of his cabinet for an update on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on the province's pandemic response.

Alberta will be receiving a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week. The vaccine is under review but has not yet been approved by Health Canada.

are preparing for possible deployment in the Prairies as COVID-19 rates soar. Alberta hit another grim milestone on Monday with 20,067 active cases of COVID-19. That's soared from 19,484 active cases on Sunday and 18,806 on Saturday.

As of Monday, Calgary had 7,472 active cases and Edmonton had risen to 9,190.

so that masked workers who were more than two metres from a person with COVID may not have to quarantine for 14 days like they currently do. But critics say it's unrealistic and some accuse the government of changing a best practise in order to keep schools open. The first president of Alberta Health Services, who wrote the report that's helped guide Australia to aim for zero COVID-19 cases, said that country's lockdown shows the e conomy and health don't need to be at odds. Stephen Duckett says the proposal, which called for a strict lockdown — "done once and done well" — was one of the road maps for the Australian state of Victoria's response, and it's worked. The state, which includes the city of Melbourne and has a 6.4 million population, hasn't seen a single new COVID case since the end of October, after seeing daily cases in the 700s over the summer.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi are so alarmed by the soaring COVID-19 cases in their cities that they say they'll look at imposing more restrictions municipally if the province doesn't do so.

Two southern Alberta churches and several residents filed a court challenge arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions are an infringement of their constitutional rights.

arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions are an infringement of their constitutional rights. An internal Alberta government document, obtained by CBC News, shows the province has been planning for more than a week to set up indoor field hospitals to treat 750 COVID-19 patients.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta will receive a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Two Alberta government officials told CBC News on Monday that federal officials have told their provincial counterparts to prepare for those initial doses in the coming days.

The news comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots the provincial officials said will be earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staffers working there. They added that the Alberta government's goal is to complete the first round of immunizations on a large swath of those high-risk groups by the end of the holidays.

The vaccine is under review but has not yet been approved by Health Canada.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of immunizations, meaning Alberta's first shipment would vaccinate just under 2,000 people.

Hinshaw said Monday afternoon that one vaccine receiving site would be in Calgary and one in Edmonton. For now, eligible recipients would have to come to the sites for to be vaccinated.

Hinshaw said Monday that Alberta's measures have been aimed at striking a balance between the harms of COVID-19 and the harms of additional restrictions, but that right now, the balance is tipping heavily in favour of COVID-19.

"I think that the current measures that we have in place are not likely to be sufficient to bring down our numbers. So if the goal is to bring our numbers down, we will need additional measures to be able to do that," Hinshaw said.

"The exact restrictions that are needed — that's where that question lies. But I do believe we do need additional restrictions in order to bring our case numbers down and protect our health-care system."

Hinshaw said her team will make recommendations to Premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet in coming days.

The Canadian military is preparing for possible deployment of troops in the Prairie provinces, potentially as early as Saturday in Alberta, to assist with their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBC News has learned.

All of the army divisions and joint task forces across the country were asked earlier this fall to check how many part-time soldiers would be available for duty so as to have 300 reserve soldiers in each area, a senior defence source said.

Late last week, the military expanded the call in anticipation of troops helping out with vaccine distribution, although no numbers have yet been attached to the new round, the source said.

There has been a special focus on calling up reservists in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in case there is a call for assistance from those provinces, which now have among the worst COVID-19 infection rates in Canada.

With 18 per cent of the province's schools on COVID alert or outbreak status, Alberta Health Services is changing its classroom isolation requirements so contact tracers will now assess school staff exposures on a case-by-case basis.

Previously, contact tracers said anyone who had been in a classroom with an infectious person was considered a close contact and required to quarantine for 14 days.

Now, teachers or school employees who were within two metres of the infectious person for less than 15 minutes while wearing a mask, and practising good hand hygiene, may not be considered a close contact.

Any students who were in class with an infected person for more than 15 minutes total will still have to quarantine for 14 days.

Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling said the new distinctions may be impractical and impossible for teachers to make, given how much people move around inside schools and classrooms.

Furthermore, with the Alberta government's contact tracers overwhelmed and unable to keep up with all school-related cases, Schilling wonders how they will assess staff members on a case-by-case basis.

"This [policy change] has the whiff of panic to me," said Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta president Rory Gill. "Which is, we're not going to be able to keep these schools open if we abide by the best practise, so we're going to change that practise."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said Monday that if Kenney's government doesn't take action to implement new restrictions, he'll call a special meeting of city council himself to discuss new measures in Calgary.

"We are way beyond the time where we even have 24 hours to spare. Decisions have to be made today, they have to be made tomorrow, and we have to work way harder on flattening this curve," the mayor told media on Monday.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson warned Monday of a potential disaster unless COVID-19 cases in the city are brought under control. With more than 9,000 active cases in the Edmonton zone, Iveson called a special council meeting for Tuesday to discuss what the city can do to help curb the spread.

"We are on a collision course with calamity," Iveson said.

Iveson said the city will now consider what it can do on its own while city officials continue to press the province for stronger public health orders.

"The numbers are likely more significant even than what is being reported," Iveson said. "I think stronger measures are required."

The city will consider closing or curbing non-essential activities, including businesses, Iveson said.

Alberta surpassed 20,000 active cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent.

Premier Jason Kenney said last week that the province is waiting to see what effect the most recent measures have before announcing any new ones.

Kenney's government rolled out new restrictions on Nov. 24, for several weeks, largely prohibiting all indoor private social gatherings beyond one's immediate household and limiting outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people following public health guidelines for COVID-19. He also sent home students in Grades 7 to 12, temporarily halted team sports and group fitness classes, further restricted or closed some businesses, and instituted mandatory mask laws in the two largest cities (which already had them in place under municipal bylaws).

However, he came under fire in some quarters for allowing restaurants, bars, casinos, churches, gyms and many other businesses to stay open, albeit with restrictions. And the measures fell far short of the partial lockdown that many doctors and health-care workers had called for.

Kenney did hint last Thursday that any possible new restrictions would be linked to the "hot zones" of the province — Edmonton and Calgary.

Kenney has said the R-value would be the key metric in determining whether those restrictions would be lifted on Dec. 18.

Kenney said he would evaluate the restrictions on Dec. 15, and the province would need to have an R-value below 1.0 in order to lift the restrictions. Ideally, he said, the province would have a R-value of 0.8.

An R-value of 1.0 means each person with the illness only infects one other person, on average. That would mean the number of infected people would be fairly consistent. Any number above 1.0 means case numbers will grow.

The first president of Alberta Health Services says Australia's strict lockdown shows it's possible to reach zero COVID-19 cases.

Stephen Duckett is health program director for the Australian Grattan Institute, a non-profit think tank, and one of the co-authors of the institute's Go For Zero report — a policy proposal with the goal of driving Australia's active COVID-19 cases to zero.

The proposal, which called for a strict lockdown — "done once and done well" — was one of the road maps for the Australian state of Victoria's response, and it's worked. The state, which includes the city of Melbourne and has a 6.4 million population, hasn't seen a single new COVID case since the end of October, after seeing daily cases in the 700s over the summer.

Some small town Alberta entrepreneurs are grateful for the more lenient COVID restrictions in their communities as they strive for economic recovery.

Theo Springer says one of the benefits of having his women's clothing store in a small town in rural Alberta is that not everyone has to wear a mask when they walk in. Most of his customers do, but it's not mandatory.

Mask use in public places is voluntary in Didsbury, Alta., which is home to 5,300 people. That's due in part because the number of COVID-19 infections remains relatively low.

Mayor Rhonda Hunter says the issue of a mandatory mask mandate must be dealt with by the province, not the local town council. And she supports the province's stance that allows rural Albertans to decide the issue on their own.

When the oilpatch was sideswiped by the pandemic and an international oil price war, a warning went out that the industry had been pushed onto "life support" as crude prices and company share values both plummeted.

Ottawa rolled out a variety of funding programs economy wide — and some specifically for the oilpatch — in an attempt to get dollars flowing to the struggling sector and limit the damage.

Now, in the months since the programs have been introduced, there's a clearer picture of where and how the programs are working, with billions of dollars of support finding their way to the industry just as higher crude prices have also brought some stability.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) has been particularly popular.

A snapshot of data analyzed by CBC News shows 23 publicly traded companies identified in the oilfield services sector, as well as drillers, have received more than $140 million, pre-tax, in CEWS funding, between them, including more than $23 million to ClearStream Energy Services and $16 million to Precision Drilling.

A pair of southern Alberta churches and three individuals have launched a court challenge, arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions are an infringement of their constitutional rights.

The application was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench in Calgary on Friday, the same day that Alberta recorded 15 additional deaths, and a record high test positivity rate of 10.5 per cent.

"The vast majority of all the restrictions in the public health orders do violate one or more constitutional rights. So, yes, our clients want to see them all removed," said James Kitchen with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, one of the lawyers representing the applicants.

His clients are seeking to have a court declare that the various public health orders can't be enforced. He said there needs to be a strong reason for limiting people's liberties, and contends that there isn't one in this case.

One of the largest operators of Canadian seniors' residences and long-term care homes is calling for provinces to adopt widespread surveillance testing as part of an internal review set to be released on Monday.

The review for Revera was chaired by Dr. Bob Bell, former deputy health minister in Ontario and a former hospital CEO. Bell said Ontario has adopted surveillance testing and has since been able to protect long-term care residents more effectively.

It has yet to be adopted elsewhere in Canada, where thousands of COVID-19 deaths have been reported at care homes.

Click on the map below to zoom in or out on specific local geographic areas in Alberta and find out more about COVID-19 there:

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Monday.

Calgary zone : 7,472, up from 7,288 reported on Sunday.

: 7,472, up from 7,288 reported on Sunday. Edmonton zone : 9,190, up from 8,963.

: 9,190, up from 8,963. North zone : 1,147, up from 1,087.

: 1,147, up from 1,087. South zone : 654, up from 642.

: 654, up from 642. Central zone : 1,473, up from 1,391.

: 1,473, up from 1,391. Unknown: 131, up from 113.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 423,057, with 71,539 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,777.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots that are primarily destined for long-term care home residents and the staff that work there.

Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will be on hand by years' end, the start of a mass inoculation campaign that is expected to take many months to complete.

The announcement comes a day after Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, confirmed to CBC News that the drug companies are prepared to ship vaccine doses to Canada within 24 hours of regulatory approval.

In Ontario, health officials reported 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 — a new daily record. The province also reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,798. According to provincial data, there were 725 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 213 in intensive care units.

Premier Doug Ford said vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths linked to the virus, three of which took place in the last 24 hours. Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province plans to give its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 2,000 people in long-term care homes.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19, Prince Edward Island reported four new cases and New Brunswick reported two new cases.

There were no new cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador. Premier Andrew Furey said on Monday the province would not be rejoining the so-called Atlantic bubble for at least the next month. That means all visitors to the province will be required to self-isolate for 14 days whether they're from Atlantic Canada or not.

Across the North, there were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Yukon on Monday, all in the Whitehorse area. Nunavut health officials also reported three new cases of COVID-19, all in the community of Arviat.

There were no new cases reported on Monday in the Northwest Territories.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 60.

Manitoba reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 12 additional deaths, which pushed the provincial death toll over 400.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, reiterated his call for people to stay home as much as possible.

In British Columbia, COVID-19 restrictions were extended to Jan. 8 as the transmission and community spread of the illness remain high.

Canadian alcohol distillers who pivoted early to produce hand sanitizer to keep Canadians safe from COVID-19 are crying foul as their hopes of solving longer-term supply chain issues appear to have evaporated.

When the prime minister called on Canadian industry to retool to produce protective equipment in the early panic of the pandemic, dozens of distillers switched from making spirits to hand sanitizer.

So dozens of Canada's distillers scrambled to produce tens of thousands of litres for free. At the height of the shortage, about a dozen distilleries in B.C. alone were supplying hospitals, government offices and emergency workers all over the province.

As the months wore on, some distilleries began to charge to cover the cost of making the sanitizer, but many continued to donate thousands of litres to people and organizations in need, being careful not to profiteer in a time of crisis.

CBC News has learned that, during that time period, the federal government spent hundreds of millions of tax dollars procuring sanitizer from outside Canada.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.