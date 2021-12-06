Calgary · THE LATEST

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Dec. 6

The number of people in Alberta confirmed to have the omicron variant of concern has tripled since Friday, to 12, while the age of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots drops to 60 as of Monday.

Albertans 60 and older are eligible for a third dose of the vaccine starting Monday