Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Dec. 3

CBC News broke the news Wednesday that, as COVID-19 cases soar in Alberta and hospital capacity is stretched, the province has reached out to the federal government and the Canadian Red Cross for help, asking for field hospitals.

An internal Alberta government document, obtained by CBC News, shows the province has been planning for more than a week to set up indoor field hospitals to treat 750 COVID-19 patients.

The document details a plan for two or more field hospitals, with 375 beds each, in Calgary and Edmonton for patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

The news comes as Alberta continues to lead the country in total active COVID cases, with 17,144 active cases on Wednesday afternoon, compared with 14,526 in Ontario, a province with more than three times as many people, and 12,740 in Quebec, which has twice the population.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said cabinet will discuss the possibility of publicly releasing the R-value, as well other metrics, at its next meeting.

Kenney has stated that Alberta's R-value — or the average number of people infected by each infected person — would have to be below 1.0 in order to lift restrictions.

The provincial positivity rate was 9.2 per cent on Wednesday, the highest level since the pandemic began.

Distress Centre Calgary says suicide-related calls, texts and chats were up 66 per cent in October compared with the same month in 2019.

Alberta announced 1,685 new cases on Wednesday afternoon.

There are 97 people in ICU, out of 504 in hospital, both record high numbers. The province has 173 intensive care beds but is working to add another 250.

Ten more people have died, for a total of 561 — with the Alberta government saying this week that 64 per cent of the deaths were among residents of long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.

There are more than 6,331 active cases in Calgary and more than 7,857 active cases in Edmonton.

and more than 7,857 active cases in . Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will provide a live update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

The number of continuing care facilities in Alberta with COVID-19 outbreaks of two or more cases has more than tripled in three weeks. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta care homes has shot to 123 from 40.

Several Alberta school divisions say principals and support staff are spending hours making contact tracing phone calls to students and employees, instructing them to isolate, after families report a positive test result for COVID-19.

As Alberta rolls out COVID-19 vaccines in three phases next year, most members of the public will likely have to wait until summer for their shots, Kenney warned at the provincial briefing Wednesday.

Hinshaw says cabinet will make decisions later this month on what restrictions will be in place for the winter holidays.

The organizers of an anti-lockdown rally in Calgary on the weekend have been charged for breaching public health orders, the Calgary Police Service said on Wednesday.

Mecidine Hat city council held an emergency meeting Wednesday and passed a mandatory mask bylaw. The temporary byalw goes into effect Friday.

Click on the map below to zoom in or out on specific local geographic areas in Alberta and find out more about COVID-19 there:

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta has reported more than 1,000 cases each day for nearly two weeks. The province continues to set new daily COVID-19 infection records, often leading the country in total active cases.

Alberta has asked the federal government and Red Cross for field hospitals as local hospitals become overwhelmed and the province struggles with COVID cases surging, CBC News learned from a federal source and reported on Wednesday.

An internal Alberta government document shows the province has been planning for more than a week to set up indoor field hospitals to treat 750 COVID-19 patients, CBC News reported Thursday.

The Alberta Health Services (AHS) document details a draft implementation plan for two or more facilities, with 375 beds each, in Calgary and Edmonton for patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Patients requiring intensive care would remain in city hospitals.

The Alberta Health Services (AHS) document shows officials narrowed the possible field hospital sites down to three potential locations:

The University of Calgary Olympic Oval (Calgary) — potential capacity of 375 patients.

The University of Alberta Butterdome (Edmonton) — potential capacity of 288 patients.

The Saville Community Sports Centre (Edmonton) — potential capacity of 375 patients.

The field hospitals draft plan underscores the severity of the public-health crisis Alberta faces — and provides a sobering sign of where officials believe the trajectory of virus infections could be headed.

The Nov. 28 draft plan states the provincial government is exploring asking for military support to help staff the field hospitals.

"I think it's a sign of responsible planning on our part for [a] potential extreme scenario," Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference Wednesday.

As Alberta rolls out COVID-19 vaccines in three phases next year, most members of the public will likely have to wait until summer for their shots, Kenney said Wednesday.

Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout will happen in the first three months of 2021, he said, when it's anticipated that vaccines will been given to about 435,000 people, a little more than 10 per cent of the population.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective, with three to six weeks between doses, which means vaccinating 435,000 people would require 870,000 doses.

Phase 1 will focus entirely on the province most at-risk populations, he said, which includes residents of long-term care homes and designated supported-living facilities, staff who work in those facilities, on-reserve First Nations people, and other health-care workers.

Phase 2 of the rollout will run from April to June, with the goal by the end of the period to have 30 per cent of the population immunized, Kenney said.

"By the summer, we plan to begin Phase 3, where vaccine will be offered to all Albertans. And that means it will be months before vaccine is available to the general population. This is the unfortunate reality that Canadians across the country face, and people around the world."

Meanwhile, Alberta schools are no longer waiting for public health confirmations to try and stop COVID-19 from spreading. Several school divisions say principals and support staff are spending hours making phone calls to students and employees, instructing them to isolate, after families report a positive test result for COVID-19.

"Once you hear it, you are compelled to act upon it," Edmonton public school board chair Trisha Estabrooks said on Wednesday. "Early on, principals and staff within our division were essentially forced into becoming contact tracers."

As cases have skyrocketed in Alberta throughout the fall, Alberta's contact tracers became overwhelmed. Although Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is prioritizing the investigations of K-12 student cases, a growing backlog means tracers are unable to track and record every case linked to a school.

The organizers of an anti-mask rally in Calgary that drew hundreds on the weekend have been charged for breaching public health orders. One of them is a downtown street preacher who was fined earlier in the pandemic for similar alleged behaviour.

Street preacher Art Pawlowski faces tickets for failing to wear a face covering and failing to have an event permit. David Pawlowski and Ryan Audette each face a charge of failing to wear a face covering where required. Police are looking for three others who are also facing charges.

The protests have taken place weekly in the city and across the country for months, but Saturday's was the first since Alberta's 10-person limit on outdoor gatherings was announced five days earlier.

A first-time breach of the Public Health Act is a $1,200 fine, police say. Mask bylaw violations are $50 fines.

Last week, Kenney announced new restrictions on gatherings and businesses. He also revealed that the R-value would be the key metric in determining whether those restrictions would be lifted on Dec. 18.

Kenney said then he would evaluate the restrictions on Dec. 15, and the province would need to have an R-value below 1.0 in order to lift the restrictions. Ideally, he said, the province would have a R-value of 0.8.

"That's the minimum metric goal that we must achieve by December the 15th," he said. "We must see the rate of transmission move below one. If we start to move it below one, then we know we have begun effectively to bend the curve."

An R-value of 1.0 means each person with the illness only infects one other person, on average. That would mean the number of infected people would be fairly consistent. Any number above 1.0 means case numbers will grow.

Distress Centre Calgary says suicide-related calls, texts and chats were up 66 per cent in October compared with the same month in 2019.

Of the more than 4,800 interactions last month, nearly one-quarter dealt with suicide. That could mean someone contemplating ending his or her life or an attempt in progress.

"We're seeing it more back-to-back rather than the odd one here and there that is more intense," said Hannah Storrs, the centre's crisis team lead.

"People are dealing with a lot right now. They're dealing with isolation. They're dealing with mental health issues. They're dealing with financial issues on top of being just scared of what can happen in the world."

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 6,331, up from 6,162 reported on Tuesday.

: 6,331, up from 6,162 reported on Tuesday. Edmonton zone : 7,857, up from 7,552.

: 7,857, up from 7,552. North zone : 967, up from 895.

: 967, up from 895. South zone : 663, down from 672.

: 663, down from 672. Central zone : 1,226, down from 1,249.

: 1,226, down from 1,249. Unknown: 100, up from 98.

Kenney's approval rating has dropped from a high of 61 per cent last year to 40 per cent in a recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.

Political observers say it's a reflection of how Kenney's UCP government has managed the COVID-19 pandemic, that he's been unable to placate those who would like to see more restrictions to rein in record cases of the coronavirus.

"You've got, politically, a premier that is really, you know, pleasing neither side and is being punished by both ends," said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute, which conducted the survey during the last week of November.

The number of continuing care facilities in Alberta with COVID-19 outbreaks of two or more cases has more than tripled in three weeks, causing advocates to sound the alarm.

In three weeks, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta care homes has shot to 123 from 40.

As of Wednesday morning, 351 residents of long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites have died of COVID in the province since the pandemic began, according to the government.

That's 64 per cent of the 551 reported COVID deaths in Alberta.

At one of them, Clifton Manor in southeast Calgary, an ongoing outbreak has led to 74 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

And two Edmonton long-term care centres battling deadly outbreaks of COVID-19, Capital Care Lynnwood and the Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre, are struggling to stay on top of patient care as the disease spreads among staff and residents. As of Monday, the Lynnwood facility was reporting 84 active cases — 29 staff and 55 residents — plus six deaths. At the Chinatown centre, there are active cases among 45 residents and 42 staff, while 12 residents have died.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 389,775, with 67,564 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 12,324.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to reassure the country on Tuesday that his government will be ready to deploy shots soon after they receive the necessary Health Canada approvals. He said the independent scientists reviewing the clinical trial data submitted by the drugmakers behind four promising vaccine candidates are working hard to ensure the safety of these products before Ottawa starts shipments.

The Liberal government is preparing to spend up to $100 billion to kick start the post-pandemic economy as it stares down a record-high deficit projection of more than $381 billion for this fiscal year. The short-term stimulus package is valued at $70 billion to $100 billion over roughly three years. The government says the stimulus spending will launch after a vaccine is distributed and life begins to return to normal.

Manitoba on Wednesday reported there are 351 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care, marking yet another new record. The province also announced that students in grades 7 to 12 will shift to remote learning for two weeks following the winter break as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

British Columbia reported 834 new cases Wednesday, back up from 656 Tuesday. The province also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 457. Health officials said there were 336 people in hospital, including 76 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day daily average of new cases is 274 — 22.6 new cases per 100,000 population. As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan's rate of new cases remains the third highest in Canada, after Manitoba and Alberta.

Ontario on Wednesday reported 1,723 new cases of COVID-19, with 500 cases in Peel Region and 410 in Toronto. Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet that 44,200 tests had been completed. Health officials also reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,698.

Hospitalizations increased to 656, with 183 people in intensive care units, according to a provincial dashboard.

Health officials in Quebec on Wednesday reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 additional deaths. Hospitalizations increased to 740, with 99 patients being treated in intensive care units.

In Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday in Nunavut, which is at the end of a two-week lockdown period that covered the entire territory. All of the new cases were reported in Arviat, where tight public health restrictions are still in effect.

The Northwest Territories and Yukon had no new cases on Tuesday.

The head of a U.S. biotechnology company that is developing one of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates says Canada is not far behind other countries when it comes to receiving doses of its vaccine, despite criticism of the government's procurement plan from the Conservative opposition.

"Canada is not at the back of the line," Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna, told CBC's Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton on Sunday.

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.