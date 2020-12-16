Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Dec. 21

The latest:

Alberta reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,286 new cases on Sunday.

on Sunday. That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 19,201 .

. The testing positivity rate is 7.2 per cent .

. There are 760 people in hospital , including 149 in intensive care.

Alberta Health Services has placed the Peter Lougheed Centre's emergency department under COVID-19 outbreak status after 12 staff members tested positive.

after 12 staff members tested positive. A Calgary law firm and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning to make an application for an emergency injunction staying Alberta's public health restrictions on the basis that they violate constitutionally guaranteed rights .

. Alberta is expanding rapid testing for COVID-19 to long-term care facilities and rural hospitals, Shandro announced Thursday.

for COVID-19 to long-term care facilities and rural hospitals, Shandro announced Thursday. COVID-19 has now killed more people in Alberta than influenza did over the last 10 years combined, 760 people since March, Hinshaw warned Wednesday.

did over the last 10 years combined, 760 people since March, Hinshaw warned Wednesday. Doctors say they are in day-to-day survival mode, as Calgary ICUs stretch the surge capacity.

The province said earlier in the week that it would send COVID-19 care teams to the 11 worst-hit communities — nine in Edmonton and two in Calgary (all of northeast Calgary east of Deerfoot Trail). They'll deliver care packages, provide information in multiple languages and arrange on-the-ground support and safe transportation to COVID-19 assessment facilities.

to the 11 worst-hit communities — nine in Edmonton and two in Calgary (all of northeast Calgary east of Deerfoot Trail). They'll deliver care packages, provide information in multiple languages and arrange on-the-ground support and safe transportation to COVID-19 assessment facilities. The province has set up 16 self-isolation hotels that will provide a free stay and food for 14 days — six in Calgary, nine in Edmonton and one in Peace River. The Calgary hotels have capacity for 791 people, and the Edmonton hotels can accommodate more than 1,300, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday. Those who self-isolate at the hotels will also be eligible for temporary financial aid in the amount of $625 at the end of their stay.

Alberta plans to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 29,000 health-care workers by the end of December, the province has said.

by the end of December, the province has said. During the first quarter of 2021, Hinshaw said Wednesday, the vaccine will be given to long-term care residents , staff who work in long-term care and designated supportive living centres, health-care workers in the highest risk areas of hospitals and people over the age of 75.

, staff who work in long-term care and designated supportive living centres, health-care workers in the highest risk areas of hospitals and people over the age of 75. Hinshaw will provide an update on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

What you need to know today in Alberta

A Calgary judge is set to hear an emergency application seeking a ruling that would nullify COVID-19-related public health orders, including restrictions on gatherings and mandatory masks.

Lawyers for the group of plaintiffs — including two southern Alberta churches and a Calgary gym owner — will argue the province's COVID-19 restrictions violate their constitutional rights.

A Calgary law firm and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning to make an application for an emergency injunction staying Alberta's public health restrictions.

In the application, Heights Baptist Church in Medicine Hat and Northside Baptist Church in Calgary, along with three individuals, argue that a number of their constitutional rights have been violated, including limiting peoples' ability to gather for both social and religious reasons, along with travelling and conducting business or expressing themselves.

On Sunday, hundreds of Calgarians marched down Stephen Avenue to protest public health restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The previous day, two protesters were charged for assaulting an officer and violating the Public Health act. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Police say two people have been charged following a rally against public health restrictions in Calgary on Saturday.

The protests have been a weekly occurrence in the city for months as tensions have mounted over measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and how those measures are being enforced.

Police say near the end of Saturday's rally, an officer was struck with a hockey stick and then a group of protesters closed in on the officers trying to manage the altercation — an incident that was captured on video.

Two individuals are facing multiple charges of assaulting a police officer, obstruction of justice and violating the public health act.

A photo shared on social media by Alberta's justice minister has sparked outrage and two official complaints for allegedly violating the province's COVID-19 public health orders related to mask use in indoor work places.

A public health order issued by Hinshaw on Dec. 8 requires mandatory mask use in all indoor workplaces and facilities outside the home. It applies to all employees and includes any location where employees are present in person. An employee would be exempt if they are working alone in an office, in a safely distanced cubicle or if a barrier is in place.

The original photo shared by Justice Minister Kaycee Madu shows him, Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard sitting around a board table without face masks.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and Vieri Berretti, one of the meeting's organizers, are also seated around the table and both are wearing masks.

The premier's office later released a photo from another angle at the Wednesday meeting and, in the different perspective, they appear to be sitting further apart than in the original photo's perspective.

An image shared on social media by Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has sparked at least two complaints, alleging a violation of the province's mandatory mask restriction for indoor workplaces. Madu, Premier Jason Kenney and Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard are seated around a table meeting without masks. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and Vieri Berretti, one of the meeting's organizers, are also there wearing masks. (Twitter/Kaycee Madu)

The province is expanding rapid testing for COVID-19 to long-term care facilities and rural hospitals, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Thursday.

Rapid test kits will first be deployed to long-term care facilities and designated supportive care facilities in Edmonton that are contending with outbreaks, Shandro told a Thursday morning news conference.

Mobile units will be deployed in Edmonton starting Friday. The tests will be used on residents who are exhibiting symptoms. Mobile testing centres are expected to be ready to deployed in Calgary Zone starting the week of Dec. 21, and are expected to focus initially on sites with outbreaks.

Alberta Health Services has placed the Peter Lougheed Centre's emergency department under a COVID-19 "watch" status after six staff members tested positive. It is not considered an outbreak because there is no evidence of forward transmission at the facility, AHS spokesperson James Wood told CBC News in an email. Wood said the move is out of an abundance of caution, and that the ER remains open and fully staffed.

On Sunday, 1,286 new cases were reported and the province now has 19,20 active cases. There are 760 people in hospital, including 149 in intensive care. The testing positivity rate is 7.2 per cent.

Click on the map below to zoom in or out on specific local geographic areas in Alberta and find out more about COVID-19 there:

Alberta reported another 10 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total deaths during the pandemic to 851 since March.

Alberta recently started reporting pre-existing conditions linked to COVID-19 deaths — but the bullet points on each day's list of deaths don't tell the whole story, experts caution.

In November, the province began to announce whether or not a patient who died of COVID-19 also had any comorbidities, which are pre-existing conditions occurring alongside COVID-19.

Dr. Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist and founder of EPI Research Inc., says studying comorbidities can contribute to a greater understanding of how conditions impact each other, but that discussing the concept without nuance can lead to a misunderstanding or dismissive attitudes to COVID-19's dangers — something those living with pre-existing conditions say contributes to their fear and anxiety.

"I think it's really important for people to understand in real life what that means when we talk about vulnerable populations by age group and [comorbidity] … it shows how impactful those health conditions are."

Beyond the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson sees a future of vibrant growth and solidarity for the region.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Iveson said he believes the sense of community and human connection will be stronger after Edmonton pulls through the adverse effects of the pandemic.

"I think that there'll be a resurgence, a bit of a pent-up demand — explosion for community life, for arts, creativity, investment, entrepreneurship, tourism, the food scene."

Iveson said the spirit of overcoming adversity is in Edmonton's DNA.

"There is community, there is hope. We can look to the better angels in our nature and overcome tremendous challenges by pulling together."

In November, the 41-year-old Iveson announced that he won't seek a third term as mayor in the municipal election to be held next October.

Calgary's ICU occupancy was below 100 per cent as of Wednesday thanks to the addition of 30 beds, which increased capacity. It's part of Alberta Health Service's surge planning, but it's not clear how much more wiggle room there is.

"It really is day-to-day survival mode," said Dr. Selena Au, a specialist who works in three of Alberta's ICUs.

An ICU doctor had previously told CBC the surge plans put in place to deal with soaring COVID-19 cases included 40 beds for Calgary that could be put into use in batches of 10.

The latest batch of 10 was released on Friday, bringing the total number of ICU beds in the zone to 96.

CBC News has asked AHS how many beds are still available as part of its surge plan for Calgary, and while AHS didn't specifically say how many Calgary beds are still available, it reiterated that 425 additional ICU beds are being made available across the province.

According to AHS on Wednesday, the Calgary zone was sitting at 82 per cent in terms of ICU usage and has hovered between 90 and 100 per cent in recent weeks.

Alberta Health Services and the Red Cross are setting up a 100-bed temporary hospital in the Unversity of Alberta's Butterdome.

Branded as an "alternate care centre," the temporary setup on the University of Alberta campus could be used for patients recovering from COVID and who are at low risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus that causes the disease, Alberta Health Services said.

Sweeping new restrictions intended to curb the surge of COVID-19 in the province took affect on Dec. 13. They will remain in place at least for four weeks — through Christmas and New Year's. A full list of the tighter measures is available on the province's website.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Sunday:

Calgary zone : 6,853, down from 6,943 reported on Saturday (28,074 recovered).

: 6,853, down from 6,943 reported on Saturday (28,074 recovered). Edmonton zone : 9,154, down from 9,174 (29,142 recovered).

: 9,154, down from 9,174 (29,142 recovered). North zone : 1,107, down from 1,122 (4,783 recovered).

: 1,107, down from 1,122 (4,783 recovered). South zone : 477, down from 479 (4,240 recovered).

: 477, down from 479 (4,240 recovered). Central zone : 1,508, up from 1,450 (3,788 recovered).

: 1,508, up from 1,450 (3,788 recovered). Unknown: 102, up from 92 (140 recovered).

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 507,795 with 76,859 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 14,228.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to address the public Monday afternoon after sources said the entire province will be sent into lockdown on Dec. 24. The province — which as of Sunday had 875 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 261 in intensive care units — has seen six days straight with more than 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19.

Quebec, meanwhile, saw 2,108 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with hospitalizations up to 1,048, including 146 people in intensive care units.

In Atlantic Canada, new measures meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 over the holiday period have started across Nova Scotia.

British Columbia announced 624 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Friday. The province said 1,376 more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered to front-line health-care workers.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna has jumped to 76.

In Saskatchewan, new restrictions took effect on Thursday. The province reported 252 new cases and eight more deaths on Saturday.

Under the new measures, which are in place until at least Jan. 15, residents can no longer have guests in their homes and outdoor socializing is capped at 10 people.

Starting Saturday, bingo halls and casinos must also close, and personal care services, such as hairdressers, must reduce their capacity to half. Retailers have until Christmas Day before they also need to drop to 50 per cent capacity. Larger stores will be limited to 25 per cent.

Manitoba saw 238 new infections and nine more deaths on Saturday.

Nunavut's health authorities on Sunday confirmed the territory's first-ever deaths from COVID-19.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.