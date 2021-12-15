Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Dec. 20

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

The Alberta government is expected to publish the province's latest COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon. CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton will report them online.

Monday afternoon. CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton will report them online. As of Dec. 17, Alberta reported: 553 new COVID cases — marking a third straight day that the number of new cases had increased in the province. 4,431 total active cases , up from 4,212 a day earlier. Calgary once again leads the province in total cases, with nearly twice as many as second-place Edmonton. 344 people with COVID in hospital , including 68 in intensive care. One new death .



When it comes to the Omicron variant of concern, as of Dec. 17: The total number of Omicron cases in Alberta had soared to 173, up from 23 a week earlier on Dec. 10. Alberta reported 54 new cases of Omicron on Dec. 17. The numbers pale by comparison to Ontario where more than 90 per cent of the 3,124 new infections reported on Dec. 17 were estimated to be from the Omicron variant. Of the 173 cases in Alberta,143 people were vaccinated, six were partially vaccinated and 24 were unvaccinated, Alberta Health said. It also said 71 were linked to travel, 39 were a close contact of a case, and 63 were related to community or unknown transmission. About half of the variant cases — 87 — were in the Calgary zone.

variant of concern, as of Dec. 17:

WATCH | What is the Omicron variant? Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is:

What is the Omicron variant? Duration 5:00 Infectious disease expert Craig Jenne simplifies what the variant is, and what it means for the latest round in our battle against COVID. 5:00

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3,286 Albertans have died of COVID.

of COVID. 333,306 Albertans have recovered .

Albertans have . There are active alerts or outbreaks in 135 schools.

active alerts or outbreaks in Confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in three schools run by the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), the organization said on Dec. 16.

run by the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), the organization said on Dec. 16. The Calgary Catholic School District has two confirmed cases of Omicron, each at a different school.

On Dec. 19, the University of Calgary — citing rising cases of Omicron — cancelled the remainder of in-person exams for the semester. The university also said any activities not required to be in person would be moved online for Jan. 3-7 and encouraged everyone to work remotely through to Jan. 9.

Provincewide, the R-value for Nov. 29 to Dec.12 was 0.96, with a confidence interval between 0.92 and 1.01. An R-value below 1.0 means transmission is no longer growing.

for Nov. 29 to Dec.12 was 0.96, with a confidence interval between 0.92 and 1.01. An R-value below 1.0 means transmission is no longer growing. The R-value for the Edmonton zone is 0.99, and in Calgary it's 0.96. In the rest of Alberta, the rate is 0.93.

The latest on restrictions, rapid testing and more:

Alberta has had a restrictions exemption program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in place as of Sept. 20 after suffering through a disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19. A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.

a voluntary vaccine passport system, in place as of Sept. 20 after suffering through a disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19. A full list of is available on the government's website. Premier Jason Kenney said on Dec. 15 that the province was loosening its private social gathering restrictions , scrapping the rule that only people from two households can get together indoors. Social gatherings can now consist of people from any household, but groups must not exceed 10 people. Albertans under the age of 18 do not count in that tally. The requirement that all people at indoor social gatherings be fully vaccinated is also being dropped.

, scrapping the rule that only people from two households can get together indoors. Starting Dec. 17, the Alberta government made free take -home COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits available for at-home use on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last: The kits are intended for people without symptoms of COVID-19. Those who do have symptoms should stay home, isolate and book a PCR test through Alberta Health Services. There's a limit of one box per person within 14 days and each box contains five tests, since it takes time for people's bodies to develop enough protein from the virus that causes COVID-19 after being exposed. In Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, the testing kits are available through participating pharmacies. The province has more than half a million kits available to hand out. Rapid test kits were to also be made available at more schools and for vulnerable populations. Elsewhere, they were to be available through Alberta Health Services sites. As the rollout began, there were reports of long lineups and kits running out at some locations.

available for at-home use on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last:

WATCH: How to perform the rapid antigen test:

The latest on vaccines:

As of Dec. 17, Alberta placed second-last of all provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of people who had received at least one doses and those who had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine: 71.8 per cent of the province's total population — or 76.5 per cent of eligible Albertans (ages five years and older) — have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the province's total population, 77.9 per cent have received at least one dose, or 84.4 per cent (ages five and over), according to CBC's vaccine tracker. That compares with 81.7 per cent of the total population Canada-wide that had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 76.3 per cent of the total population that had been fully vaccinated . Among those eligible across the country, 86 per cent have had one dose, and 80.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.



Kenney announced on Dec. 15 that all Albertans 50 and older — as well as all health-care workers — were immediately eligible to get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster shot , provided that at least six months had passed since their second dose.

— as well as all health-care workers — were immediately eligible to get an mRNA , provided that at least six months had passed since their second dose. People who received two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine can also get a booster of an mRNA vaccine, if they have not already received an mRNA dose for travel purposes, and provided it has been at least six months since their second dose. Eligible people can book appointments for third doses online with participating pharmacies or AHS by using the Alberta vaccine booking system. Albertans can also call 811, participating pharmacies or participating physicians' offices.

or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine can also get a booster of an mRNA vaccine, if they have not already received an mRNA dose for travel purposes, and provided it has been at least six months since their second dose.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Dec. 17:

Calgary zone: 2,069.

2,069. Edmonton zone: 1,283.

1,283. Central zone: 493.

493. North zone: 381.

381. South zone: 200.

200. Unknown: 5.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

The latest updates on COVID-19 in Alberta in charts and graphs: