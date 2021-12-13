Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Dec. 13 | CBC News Loaded

Calgary · THE LATEST Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Dec. 13 Four new cases of the omicron variant were recorded on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 23. Social Sharing Total of omicron variant cases climbs to 23 Gerald Zamponi, 56, receives a COVID-19 booster vaccine from advanced care paramedic Don Sharpe in Calgary in September. Earlier this month, prompted by the new omicron variant, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended mRNA booster shots be administered to all Canadians over 50 and anyone who falls into the high-risk category, as well as anyone who received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (Leah Hennel/AHS) The latest COVID-19 numbers: The Alberta government is expected to report COVID-19 numbers from the weekend on Monday afternoon. CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton will publish them when they become available.

On Friday, the province recorded: 287 new COVID cases. 4,059 total active cases. One new COVID-related death — a woman in her 70s with pre-existing conditions from Alberta's north zone. Four new cases of the omicron variant, bringing the provincial total to 23.

As of Monday morning, Alberta had the second-highest total cases of the omicron variant in Canada, following Ontario at 62, and more than double the third highest, B.C., which had 10.

The emergence of omicron , named a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has prompted the return of border closures, travel restrictions and stricter testing requirements across the world.

, named a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has prompted the return of border closures, travel restrictions and stricter testing requirements across the world. Alberta Health Services told CBC News last Wednesday that there was n o evidence of community transmission in the province linked to omicron.

in the province linked to omicron. A total of 3,272 Albertans have died of COVID.

of COVID. 331,097 Albertans have recovered .

Albertans have . As of Friday, 185 patients were in intensive care units, according to Alberta Health Services. Outbreaks have been declared in two units at Peter Lougheed Hospital in northeast Calgary. Thirteen people , including one health-care worker, have contracted COVID-19 as a result.

in northeast Calgary. , including one health-care worker, have contracted COVID-19 as a result. In Edmonton, three units at Grey Nuns Community Hospital have declared outbreaks. Seven people have tested positive for COVID-19; one death is associated with the outbreak.

have declared outbreaks. have tested positive for COVID-19; is associated with the outbreak. There are seven other outbreaks at acute care sites throughout the province.

at acute care sites throughout the province. There are active alerts or outbreaks in 140 schools. There were 228 intensive care unit beds open in Alberta, including 55 surge beds.

Alberta's ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is at 81 per cent. Without the surge spaces, ICU capacity would be at 107 per cent.

Provincewide, the R-value for Nov. 8 to 28 was 0.88, with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91. An R-value below 1.0 means transmission is no longer growing.

for Nov. 8 to 28 was 0.88, with a confidence interval between 0.84 and 0.91. An R-value below 1.0 means transmission is no longer growing. The R-value for the Edmonton zone is 0.95, and in Calgary, 0.90. In the rest of Alberta the rate is 0.80. The latest on vaccines: Alberta Health Services tweeted Friday that it had received reports of a scam in which texts that appear to be from AHS promise Albertans money for getting a COVID-19 vaccine and ask for credit card information.

Also last week, AHS tweeted that it was aware of misinformation being spread that children are being hospitalized at the Alberta Children's Hospital with adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations. AHS said it was untrue; there haven't been any pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier this month, prompted by the new omicron variant, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended mRNA booster shots be administered to all Canadians over 50 and anyone who falls into the high-risk category, as well as anyone who received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Alberta is in the process of expanding access to vaccine booster shots to all Albertans ages 18 and older, six months out from their second dose of the vaccine, starting with select groups. It opened up to those 60 and older on Dec. 6. The first groups to be eligible for a third dose as of Nov. 8 were people 70 or older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit residents and frontline health-care workers. The province says bookings for all adults over the age of 18 will open by early next year.

to all Albertans ages 18 and older, six months out from their second dose of the vaccine, starting with select groups. As of Monday: 71.6 per cent of the province's total population — or 76 per cent of eligible Albertans (ages five years and older) — have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the province's total population, 77.3 per cent have received at least one dose, or 82 per cent (ages 5 and over), according to CBC's vaccine tracker. That compares with 81.1 per cent of the total population Canada-wide who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 76.1 per cent of the total population who are fully vaccinated . Among those eligible, 85.3 per cent have had one dose, and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated. The percentage of eligible people in Alberta who are vaccinated dropped on Nov. 26, when children between the ages of five to 11 were added to the population of those eligible.

The latest on restrictions, rapid testing and more: Pressure has been mounting for the province to share its stockpile of rapid COVID-19 tests more widely with Albertans ahead of the holidays. The federal government has supplied more than 11 million of the tests, and the province still has roughly 5.5 million in storage.

more widely with Albertans ahead of the holidays. The federal government has supplied more than 11 million of the tests, and the province still has roughly 5.5 million in storage. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Friday that an announcement would come on Tuesday about plans for the distribution of the rapid antigen tests.

announcement would come on Tuesday about plans for the CBC Calgary reported on Dec. 10 that the Calgary Catholic School District says it has used more than 10,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits provided by the province so far this school year, with half of those being used by staff not fully vaccinated participating in the district's mandatory rapid testing program.

says it has used more than 10,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits provided by the province so far this school year, with half of those being used by staff not fully vaccinated participating in the district's mandatory rapid testing program. Meanwhile, the Calgary Board of Education said it is not providing rapid tests for staff.

said it is not providing rapid tests for staff. The Alberta government imposed the restrictions exemption program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, as of Sept. 20 to combat a disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19. A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website. See which regions are being hit hardest: Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Friday: Calgary zone: 1,672.

1,672. Edmonton zone: 1,172.

1,172. Central zone: 520.

520. North zone: 457.

457. South zone: 234.

234. Unknown: 4. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: