What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, August 31

The latest:

Although concerns remain for many parents, students in Alberta are returning to school this week.

No new numbers were released by the province this weekend. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday are set to be released in a news conference by Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Monday afternoon and CBC News will bring you that live on the website and Facebook.

As of Friday, a total of 1,185 active cases were reported across the province — an increase of 27 from the day before.

Alberta reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 158 new cases of the respiratory illness.

The city of Edmonton is no longer under a COVID-19 watch, although it still has 544 active cases as of Friday.

Calgary had climbed back up to 435 active cases by Friday.

Across the province, 44 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven who are in ICU beds.

WestJet is taking tough new measures starting Sept. 1 against passengers who refuse to comply with federal masking rules on flights.

Alberta is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $24.2-billion deficit, the largest in the province's history, and the finance minister suggests more cuts are on the way. The report reflects Alberta's financial situation in April, May and June, a period when the province was mostly shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and oil prices sunk into negative territory.

CBC News has compiled all of the known outbreaks of COVID-19 in Alberta with graphs and an interactive data visualization.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Don't worry if you missed your chance to ask questions in our Facebook Live at 1 p.m. Wednesday with host Shannon Scott and guests Marilyn Dennis, chair of the board of trustees for the Calgary Board of Education, and Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an urgent care doctor working in downtown Calgary. You can still hear their answers by clicking here.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has the second lowest approval rating among provincial leaders in Canada, with only about two in five respondents saying the UCP leader is doing a good job handling the pandemic and the struggling economy, according to a new poll.

Schools in Alberta are opening their doors to students this week, but experts and educators are keeping an eye on mental health concerns as students return to the classroom.

University of Alberta child psychology professor Christina Rinaldi recommends keeping students fully informed about everything their school is doing, and what they can do themselves, to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Calgary's public school board opened the doors of a high school on Friday to media to show how staff are preparing facilities to welcome back students.

The Calgary Board of Education released a how-to guide on what back to school will look like. Here's a look from elementary to high school. 2:46

CBC News is following four families as they navigate the return to school in the midst of the global pandemic, tracing how the reopening impacts them before and during the return. Here's the first instalment: Getting ready for school.

For post-secondary students, life is much different this year. More than 2,500 new students would normally be settling into residences at the University of Calgary. But this semester, only 900 students are moving in.

As we draw closer to the first week of September, CBC Calgary wants to hear from Alberta's parents, students and teachers in regards to how the process has gone so far.

Across Alberta, mask use is required for staff and students from Grade 4 to Grade 12. In Calgary's public system and within the Catholic school system, mask use will be required for all students and staff from Kindergarten on.

The Calgary Board of Education has released its mask guidelines that dictate where and when masks must be worn in schools.

There are plenty of other questions parents might have about the return to school. For that, we've created this guide, which we'll update frequently in the coming weeks.

The province has posted a guide detailing how it will respond to any students or staff who have symptoms in schools, and what protocols will be followed if COVID-19 cases are identified in classrooms.

CBC News has curated a list of towns and cities in the province, outlining their policies on masks. We'll try to keep it updated regularly.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases across the province as of Friday:

Edmonton zone: 544 active cases.

544 active cases. Calgary zone: 435 active cases.

435 active cases. North zone: 154 active cases.

154 active cases. Central zone: 21 active cases.

21 active cases. South zone: 23 active cases.

23 active cases. Unknown: 8 active cases.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 127,940 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 113,664 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,154.

Canada's federal government has signed an agreement in principle to acquire up to 76 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by an American company.

A proposed class-action lawsuit has been launched against the federal government on behalf of Canadians who applied online for COVID-19 emergency aid — only to have their personal and financial information stolen by hackers.

Canada's economy shrank at the fastest pace on record in the second quarter, as consumer spending, business investment, imports and exports all dried up because of COVID-19.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the country's gross domestic product shrank by 11.5 per cent in the three-month period between April and June. That's a 38.7 per cent pace of contraction for the year as a whole, far and away the steepest and fastest decline dating back to 1961.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says officials are looking into whether it's practical to test people for COVID-19 when they enter Canada instead of requiring them to quarantine.

WestJet is going to remove unmasked passengers from flights and ban them for a year under a new policy.

The airline says it will go as far as booting passengers off flights who consistently refuse to wear a mask or face covering while on board.

A new international public opinion survey suggests Canadians believe the COVID-19 crisis has brought their country together, while Americans blame the pandemic for worsening their cultural and political divide.

Fully two-thirds of Canadian respondents to the Pew Research Center study released Thursday say they believe Canada is more united as a result of the coronavirus, while 77 per cent of U.S. participants feel precisely the opposite is true south of the border.

Fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Ontario after bars and other indoor spaces were reopened have not panned out — at least so far.

Four weeks ago as of today, Toronto and Peel Region joined the rest of Ontario (with the exception of Windsor-Essex) in Stage 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. That means 97 per cent of Ontario's population has been living under looser restrictions for at least four weeks, enough time for trends in new coronavirus infections to emerge.

Despite that, the provincial average number of daily new cases has increased only slightly since early August, when the trend line hit its lowest point in months.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.