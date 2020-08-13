What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, August 13

The latest:

All teachers and school staff across Alberta should be tested for COVID-19 before schools reopen to students in about three weeks, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday.

She encouraged about 90,000 teachers and school staff to make arrangements to be voluntarily tested at least once before classes resume and regularly throughout the school year.

School gym rentals in Edmonton are suspended until at least November, leaving sports and community groups across the city scrambling to make alternate plans for the fall.

The school reopening plans released by the Edmonton public and Catholic divisions earlier this month include a policy limiting outside community access to all school spaces.

With evidence suggesting that ethnicity is one of the risk factors for COVID-19, some human-rights advocates want the Alberta government to collect race-correlated data on infections.

Face masks have been mandatory in all indoor spaces in Edmonton since Aug. 1, but a program brought forward by the City of Edmonton this past weekend provides exemptions to those who are unable to wear a mask due to physical or health conditions.

Students from Grades 4 through 12 will be required to wear masks in all public spaces and can choose to wear them while seated in the class. Masks will be optional for younger students.

There are hundreds of jobs up for grabs at Alberta's ski resorts as they prepare for a winter season without their usual pool of foreign workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions caused by the pandemic are giving locals a leg up.

Kendra Scurfield, director of communications at Sunshine Village, says the resort has about 800 paid positions on offer during a typical season.

CBC News has curated a list of towns and cities in the province, outlining their policies on masks. We'll try to keep it updated regularly.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of Aug. 12, 2020. (CBC News)

Here's a regional breakdown of active cases across the province as of Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 312 cases (11 in hospital, 1 in ICU).

: 312 cases (11 in hospital, 1 in ICU). Edmonton zone : 470 cases (21 in hospital, 7 in ICU).

: 470 cases (21 in hospital, 7 in ICU). Central zone : 92 cases (10 in hospital, none in ICU).

: 92 cases (10 in hospital, none in ICU). North zone : 111 cases (3 in hospital, 1 in ICU).

: 111 cases (3 in hospital, 1 in ICU). South zone : 55 cases (5 in hospital, 4 in ICU).

: 55 cases (5 in hospital, 4 in ICU). Unknown: 4 cases.

This map shows the total number of cases recorded in the Calgary zone as of Aug. 12, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 120,844 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 107,148 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,044.

Back to school is imminent for Ontario students, but important elements of exactly how that will look during the COVID-19 pandemic remain up in the air.

Canada's mortgage 'stress test' level has fallen for the third time since the pandemic began.

The bar at which the finances of Canadian mortgage borrowers gets tested has just been lowered, making it easier for would-be home buyers to reach.

Five-year posted mortgage rates at Canada's big banks have inched lower in recent weeks, enough to compel the Bank of Canada to formally lower the average rate they base their calculations on to 4.79 per cent.

