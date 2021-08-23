Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Aug. 23

Here is a summary of the latest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> numbers: There are currently 221 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of the 173 non-ICU, 83% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 48 in ICU, 96% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. (1/5) <a href="https://t.co/zDFWNrz8q0">pic.twitter.com/zDFWNrz8q0</a>