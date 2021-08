Calgary · THE LATEST

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Aug. 19

Alberta public health officials reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily case count the province has seen since May. Hospitalizations rose by eight to 184.

Decision on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots expected in September

The Calgary Board of Education says masks will need to be worn by kindergarten to Grade 12 students and staff when classes resume in September. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images) The latest COVID-19 numbers: Alberta reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The last time the province recorded daily case counts this high was in May.

COVID-19 public health measures that had been set to expire Aug. 16 — like mandatory isolation, public testing and mandatory masking on transit — will remain in place for another six weeks, as new daily cases surge by the hundreds and non-ICU hospitalizations trend higher than expected.

There were 5,933 active cases across Alberta, an increase of 306 from the previous data update.

There were 184 people being treated in hospital for COVID in Alberta. Of those, 48 were in intensive care units.

The positivity rate was 7.4 per cent.

Two more deaths were reported. There have been a total of 2,338 deaths .

The R-value, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.25 (with a confidence interval of 1.2-1.31) as of last Monday.

233,160 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The source of transmission for 47 per cent of active cases is unknown.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital. On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services said the outbreak consists of 15 staff and physicians who have tested positive, as well as five patients — all of whom were at the hospital for non-COVID health reasons — who acquired COVID-19 while in hospital.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services said the outbreak consists of 15 staff and physicians who have tested positive, as well as five patients — all of whom were at the hospital for non-COVID health reasons — who acquired COVID-19 while in hospital. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, noted on Twitter that 76.3 per cent of people admitted to regular hospital beds were unvaccinated and 17.5 per cent partially vaccinated.

Of those in the ICU, 90.7 per cent were unvaccinated and 4.7 per cent were partially vaccinated.

and 4.7 per cent were partially vaccinated. Alberta provincial data indicates that, from July 1 to Aug. 9, roughly 69 per cent of the COVID-19 infections were among unvaccinated people, compared with 19 per cent who were partially vaccinated and 12 per cent who were fully vaccinated. The latest on restrictions and reopenings: Hinshaw announced last week that public health measures that were set to expire Aug. 16 will now remain in place for another six weeks.

Measures that will remain in place until Sept. 27 include: Mandatory masking orders in publicly accessible transit, taxis and ride-shares. This includes school buses. Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result. Testing at assessment centres for any symptomatic individual.

Hinshaw also announced Friday that back-to-school guidelines, will not mandate in-class masks. However she said school officials have the authority to put in local measures, like physical distancing, if they see fit.

The province had been relaxing the remaining restrictions in what was billed as a two-phased approach.

As of July 29, the following changes went into effect: Quarantine for close contacts is no longer mandatory but recommended. Contact tracers no longer notify close contacts. Contact tracers will continue to investigate high-risk settings like continuing care facilities. Asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

went into effect: WATCH | Alberta's top health official extends public health measures: Alberta delays plans to remove COVID-19 measures amid rising cases 2:04 Alberta is walking back its timeline to change more COVID-19 restrictions. The province's chief medical officer says it's too soon to remove isolation requirements and testing after hearing weeks of public outcry. 2:04 The Calgary Board of Education will require masks for K-12 students and staff this fall.

At the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge, anyone not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing as of Sept. 1, the schools announced in a joint statement Tuesday morning.

anyone not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing as of Sept. 1, the schools announced in a joint statement Tuesday morning. The three schools are also requiring mask-wearing in public indoor areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Masks will be mandatory in classes, labs and indoor gatherings of 20 or more people when nearly all faculty and staff return this fall to Mount Royal University in Calgary.

At Calgary's SAIT campus, masks are required for all indoor spaces effective Aug. 23. Bow Valley College will require masks indoors as of Aug. 19.

The U.S. land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, according to a renewal order issued by the American government. The U.S. government said while vaccination rates have improved, opening the land border to non-essential travel still poses too high a risk.

As of Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in that country became eligible able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks.

and permanent residents living in that country became eligible able to visit Canada without having to quarantine for two weeks. The government said it plans to allow fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries to enter Canada without quarantine on Sept. 7.

Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have a suitable quarantine plan. The latest on vaccines: The Alberta government says it expects to have a decision by next month about whether to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people with compromised immune systems, after U.S. health officials recommended the extra protection be made available to all Americans.

58 per cent of all Albertans are fully vaccinated against COVID, and 65.5 per cent have received at least one dose (or 77 per cent of those eligible).

Starting Sept. 7, temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be set up in schools for students in grades 7 to 12 and for teachers and staff.

Nationally, 71.8 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose. In Ontario, that figure is 71.9 per cent, and in Quebec it's 73.7 per cent.

The federal government will soon require that all public servants be vaccinated — a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

Starting soon, all commercial air travellers and passengers on inter-provincial trains and large marine vessels with overnight accommodations (such as cruise ships) will have to be vaccinated. Accommodations will be made for "those few who are unable to be vaccinated," such as testing and screening. See which regions are being hit hardest: Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday.

: 2,088. Edmonton zone : 1,669.

: 1,669. South zone : 829.

: 829. North zone : 852.

: 852. Central zone : 479.

