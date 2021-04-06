Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, April 6

The latest on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines:

Alberta Health Services said Monday that those born in 1963 or earlier can now book vaccine appointments through AHS or at participating pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer.

As of Monday, 707,482 vaccine doses have been administered, and 116,198 Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Alberta is now in Phase 2B of the vaccination rollout, opening up more appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in a staggered rollout. Who's eligible in Group 2B: Albertans born 2005 to 1957 (16 to 64) with eligible high-risk underlying health conditions like chronic conditions affecting certain organs and those suffering from cancer. For the full list of health conditions see here. However, not everyone can book right away: see below. How to book if you're in Group 2B: Bookings will open by birth year. Additional years added as more vaccines arrive. Starting March 30: Born 1957-63 can book through participating pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer (more pharmacies will be added in coming weeks) Starting April 5: Born 1957-59 can book through AHS (online or 811).

Those in Group 2A, which started on March 15, are still eligible. Group 2A includes: Albertans born 1947 to 1956 (turning 65 to 74), no matter where they live. They can book through participating pharmacies or AHS (online or 811). First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) people born 1971 or earlier (turning 50+), no matter where they live. On-reserve or on-settlement: Book through local clinics. Off-reserve or off-settlement: Book through participating pharmacies or AHS (online or 811). Staff and residents of licensed seniors supportive living facilities not included in Phase 1. Do not book, as AHS will contact facilities directly.

Alberta's vaccination rollout began in December, with a focus on acute care sites with the highest COVID-19 capacity concerns in Edmonton and Calgary. All residents in long-term care and designated supportive living had received their second shot of the vaccine by late February.

You can also still book your shots at participating pharmacies and AHS if you're in Group 1B, which began on Feb. 24 to all Albertans born in 1946 or earlier (turning 75 and older this year). Alberta Health confirmed last Thursday that about 74 per cent of Albertans aged 75 and older had received at least one shot of their vaccinations. If you're in that group and haven't booked your shot, they're still available at participating pharmacies and AHS.

Group 2C will likely start between April and June, subject to vaccine supply, and will include: A wider swath of health-care professionals such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and support staff. Designated support persons for those living in continuing care.

will likely start between April and June, subject to vaccine supply, and will include:

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide her next update on Tuesday. CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton will carry it live.

Premier Jason Kenney had said on Thursday that Alberta is now in a third wave of COVID-19.

The province's Emergency Management Cabinet Committee had a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the situation — that meeting has now been moved up to Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Women's Centre is closing until April 19 after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the centre between March 24 and April 1 is urged to get tested.

Several Calgary restaurants including The Unicorn, Comery Block Barbecue, Annex Ale Project, National on 17 and Our Daily Brett have temporarily closed after confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Alberta reported an estimated 887 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday with a 9.9 per cent positivity rate. The province added nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the Easter weekend.

As of Monday, the number of active cases in the province was 10,582 — more than double a low of just over 4,000 in February.

There were 312 people in hospital with the disease, 76 of them in intensive care.

with the disease, . Hinshaw recently warned that nearly half of recent COVID-19 transmissions were being spread through households. She warned Albertans not to treat the household spread as inevitable and reminded people that free hotel rooms are available if they can't isolate at home.

She also warned that the coronavirus has been spreading because some aren't following public health rules at restaurants, bars, fitness centres, work and social gatherings.

Under the current restrictions, indoor social gatherings are limited to household members only and outdoor social gatherings can have up to 10 people, but must follow all public health rules about masks and physical distancing. The rules are enforceable with $1,000 fines.

The province's rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines expanded to Phase 2B Tuesday, which will eventually open it up to more than 945,000 Albertans born in the birth years 1957 to 2005 (16 to 64) with underlying health conditions.

In total, as of Monday, Alberta had recorded 153,194 cases with 140,614 recovered and 1,998 deaths.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

Another estimated 9,102 coronavirus tests were reported Monday.

The R-value was 1.09 in the province, meaning that each person who tests positive will infect more than one other person.

in the province, meaning that each person who tests positive will infect more than one other person. The government warns that until most Albertans are protected, fully vaccinated people must still follow all health measures, including participating in no indoor gatherings, keeping two metres apart, wearing a mask in public and staying home when sick.

Those living in Calgary who need support and advice in a different language can access a multi-lingual hotline that was recently extended into April by calling 1-833-217-6614.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

Alberta reported 432 new cases identified as involving variants of concern on Monday. Variant cases now account for 39 per cent of active cases.

The total number of variant cases was 6,310 on Monday, of which 4,145 were active.

, of which . Hinshaw posted on social media Monday that the province is investigating a significant outbreak involving the variant of concern that was first identified in Brazil.

She said the outbreak started with a traveller returning to Alberta from out of province, and the spread has been confined to three work sites in central and northern Alberta.

PTW Energy Services confirmed in a statement on Monday that three employees had tested positive for the P1 variant at its Drayton Valley, Edson and Hinton offices.

There are 26 cases linked to workers at those sites and their household contacts. Hinshaw said that number is expected to increase as more results come in.

There is an unrelated outbreak of the P1 variant at a workplace in Calgary, Hinshaw said, which involves five cases including one confirmed to be the variant.

, Hinshaw said, which involves five cases including one confirmed to be the variant. Alberta has been contending with rising hospitalization numbers and a surge in cases linked to variants of concern — trends that have delayed plans for further easing public health restrictions.

A briefing being prepared for the Ontario government suggests the variants substantially increase the risk of serious illness and death when compared to earlier dominant strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Of those cases of variants of concern, 2,137 people are deemed to have recovered while 28 have died.

Hospitals in Alberta are preparing for a third wave of the pandemic, driven by these more aggressive variants of the coronavirus.

, driven by these more aggressive variants of the coronavirus. Almost all variant-of-concern cases in Alberta are the variant first identified in the U.K. (B117), but there are a few dozen cases so far of the variants first identified in South Africa (B1351) and Brazil (P1).

The latest on AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine:

On March 10, Alberta began to offer the AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine as an option for adults who do not have a severe chronic illness in a staggered rollout to: Albertans born 1957 to 1971. First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) persons born 1972 to 1976.

vaccine as an option for adults who do not have a severe chronic illness in a staggered rollout to: However, Alberta said Monday that it had temporarily paused the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those under age 55 in order to gather more data about a potential increased risk for blood clots.

for those under age 55 in order to gather more data about a potential increased risk for blood clots. About 900 people under age 55 had received the AstraZeneca shot in Alberta, Hinshaw said, but they aren't considered to be at an increased risk for blood clots.

She said there had been no incidents in Alberta or in Canada, but recommended that anyone who received it monitor their health — and call their health-care provider if they experience seizures, or an arm or leg that goes pale, cold or turns colour.

Healthy Albertans who are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine but don't want it can choose to wait until Phase 2D begins, which the government says will likely be in May or June, depending on supply.

The latest on reopening and restrictions:

Premier Jason Kenney said last week that Alberta is not considering imposing further restrictions at this time, despite weeks of surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and cases caused by variants of concern.

at this time, despite weeks of surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and cases caused by variants of concern. A week earlier, Hinshaw warned that additional public health restrictions could be necessary in Alberta if there was a continued increase in variant cases — which along with increasing overall case numbers were the main factors cited by the government on March 22, when it postponed moving to Stage 3 of reopening.

According to the provincial plan, to move to Step 3 there must be fewer than 300 people in hospital, and that total must be declining. As of late, hospitalizations have been rising.

Under the current restrictions, all indoor social gatherings are limited to household members only.

People who live alone can have up to two close contacts: These must be the same two contacts throughout the duration of the restriction. If the close contacts do not live alone, visits cannot be held at their home. Single parents who only live with their children under 18 are permitted to have up to two close contacts.

Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 10 people, but must follow all public health rules about masks and physical distancing. The rules are enforceable with $1,000 fines.

Retail stores and malls can have their capacity to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy, and youth sports teams and activities are allowed to resume with up to 10 participants. Masks and physical distancing are still required.

Restrictions also eased for child, youth and adult performances, including singing, theatre and playing wind instruments, though participants must follow the same restrictions as for youth sports.

Banquet halls, community hall and hotels can host permitted performance activities, wedding ceremonies with up to 10 people, and funeral services with up to 20.

Rules for indoor fitness still require that gym visits must be scheduled or by appointment — no drop-ins allowed. Low-intensity individual and group exercises are allowed without a trainer. Public health rules must be followed, including wearing masks and physical distancing. High-intensity activities — without a mask — are allowed only for one-on-one workouts with a trainer. Trainers must still be masked. No sports games, competitions, team practice or league play is allowed.

still require that gym visits must be scheduled or by appointment — no drop-ins allowed.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Monday by the province:

Calgary zone: 4,981, up from 4,058 reported on Thursday (54,165 recovered).

4,981, up from 4,058 reported on Thursday (54,165 recovered). Edmonton zone: 2,365, up from 1,889 (54,765 recovered).

2,365, up from 1,889 (54,765 recovered). North zone: 1,391, up from 1,058 (13,136 recovered).

1,391, up from 1,058 (13,136 recovered). South zone: 878, up from 864 (7,494 recovered).

878, up from 864 (7,494 recovered). Central zone: 874, up from 741 (10,935 recovered).

874, up from 741 (10,935 recovered). Unknown: 93, up from 43 (119 recovered).

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: