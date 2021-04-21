Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, April 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

The province is easing COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care centres starting on May 10, allowing each resident to designate up to four friends or family members as visitors. Premier Jason Kenney said hospitalizations in those facilities have decreased by 93 per cent since active cases in care homes peaked in December.

Alberta's total active cases rose to 20,610 on Monday, up from 20,136 on Sunday and quickly closing in on the previous high of 21,138 hit at the height of the second COVID-19 wave in December.

There are now 616 people in hospital, up from 594. There are 145 people with COVID-19 in intensive care. Seven more people have died, including a woman in her 20s in Edmonton, for a total of 2,074 deaths.

There were alerts or outbreaks at 612 schools — 25 per cent of all schools in Alberta — with 3,502 cases since Jan. 11.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

The province is expanding the number of people eligible due to underlying health conditions. As of April 27, those born between 2006 and 2009 with qualifying conditions can book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Also starting this week, Alberta will start vaccinating about 15,000 workers at the province's 136 meat-packing plants, using a combination of on-site and community locations, Shandro said Monday.

Walk-in appointments for the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot were no longer be available to most Albertans as of April 26, Alberta Health Services said, as active COVID-19 cases surged above 20,000 in the province.

Only Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray will continue to have walk-in opportunities on a first-come, first-served basis for the next few days.

Eligible Albertans wanting an AstraZeneca shot can book through the AHS online booking tool and through Health Link 811. Many pharmacies are also taking bookings, although some haven't received the vaccine.

The Telus Convention Centre walk-in vaccination site in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> is at capacity and is no longer accepting walk-ins. We encourage people to book an appointment through the AHS online booking tool: <a href="https://t.co/E59y9DUsDW">https://t.co/E59y9DUsDW</a> —@AHS_media

Phase 2C of the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began on April 12, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community. Correctional facility staff and inmates are also eligible, as well as staff and residents at shelters.

25.6 per cent of the entire population has received at least one dose.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

Alberta announced its first COVID-19 case linked to the B1617 variant on Thursday, the variant fuelling the case surge in India.

Kenney says rising COVID-19 numbers were expected CBC News Edmonton 1:54 As critics continue to call for tighter restrictions, Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta has done “a pretty good job” balancing risk management. 1:54

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

The government of B.C. is restricting all non-essential travel into or out of all health authority regions, effective immediately.

effective immediately. The legal orders are meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, and will be in effect in B.C. until May 25 — the end of the May long weekend.

— the end of the May long weekend. Those who contravene the legal order in B.C. — including Albertans — may be subject to a $575 fine , B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday.

, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday. On April 6, the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Alberta provided limited data on Wednesday due to a technical issue. Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Monday:

Calgary zone: 8,491 active cases, up from 8,383 reported on Sunday (63,472 recovered).

8,491 active cases, up from 8,383 reported on Sunday (63,472 recovered). Edmonton zone: 5,850, up from 5,700 (59,542 recovered).

5,850, up from 5,700 (59,542 recovered). North zone: 2,883, up from 2,866 (15,929 recovered).

2,883, up from 2,866 (15,929 recovered). South zone: 983, up from 966 (8,895 recovered).

983, up from 966 (8,895 recovered). Central zone: 2,341, up from 2,165 (12,761 recovered).

2,341, up from 2,165 (12,761 recovered). Unknown: 62, up from 56 (18 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories: