Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, April 26

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

Alberta reported 1,437 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — with a testing positivity rate of 8.6 per cent — as the province continues to record case counts in the range seen last December, during the height of the pandemic's second wave.

159,603 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta's plans to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to about 15,000 workers at meat-packing plants across the province will start this week, provincial Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday. A combination of on-site and community locations would be used to help vaccinate the workers as quickly as possible.

Walk-in appointments for the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot will no longer be available to most Albertans starting Monday, Alberta Health Services said, as active COVID-19 cases surged above 20,000 in the province.

Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray will continue to have walk-in opportunities on a first-come, first-served basis for the next few days.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccination efforts gained enormous traction when eligibility was widened Tuesday to include healthy Albertans ages 40 to 55, as many gen-Xers inundated vaccination sites and celebrated by posting vaccination selfies. Prior to that, when it was only open to eligible Albertans ages 56 to 64, thousands of vaccination appointments went unused amid reports of vaccine hesitancy among the older cohort.

Meanwhile, Phase 2C of the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began on April 12, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community. Correctional facility staff and inmates are also eligible, as well as staff and residents at shelters.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

Alberta announced its first COVID-19 case linked to the B1617 variant on Thursday, the variant fuelling the case surge in India.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

The Government of B.C. is restricting all non-essential travel into or out of all health authority regions, effective immediately.

effective immediately. The legal orders are meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, and will be in effect in B.C. until May 25 — the end of the May long weekend.

— the end of the May long weekend. Those who contravene the legal order in B.C. — including Albertans — may be subject to a $575 fine , B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday.

, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Friday. The federal government said Thursday that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid rising COVID-19 case counts in India and concerns about mutations of the coronavirus.

On April 6, the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Alberta provided limited data on Wednesday due to a technical issue. Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Saturday:

Calgary zone: 8,383 active cases, up from 8,283 cases reported on Saturday (63,043 recovered).

8,383 active cases, up from 8,283 cases reported on Saturday (63,043 recovered). Edmonton zone: 5,700 active cases, up from 5,536 (59,280 recovered).

5,700 active cases, up from 5,536 (59,280 recovered). North zone: 2,866 cases, up from 2,766 (15,782 recovered).

2,866 cases, up from 2,766 (15,782 recovered). South zone: 966 cases, up from 954 (8,829 recovered).

966 cases, up from 954 (8,829 recovered). Central zone: 2,165 cases, up from 2,105 (12,651 recovered).

2,165 cases, up from 2,105 (12,651 recovered). Unknown: 56 cases, down from 58 (18 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

