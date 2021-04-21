Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, April 23

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

Alberta reported 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — with a testing positivity rate of 10.7 per cent — as the province continues to record case counts in the range seen last December, during the height of the pandemic's second wave.

Alberta's total active cases now sits at 19,182, up from 18,873 on Wednesday.

The latest on vaccines:

Due to overwhelming uptake for the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Friday is the last day for walk-in COVID-19 immunizations at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, Alberta Health Services said Thursday.

Its current supply of the vaccine will only accommodate scheduled appointments after Friday.

As of April 19, the most recent update, Alberta had received 1,456,295 vaccine doses from the federal government.

As of Wednesday, 1,275,287 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford) have been administered in Alberta. There are now 252,422 Albertans fully vaccinated with two doses.

A nurse holds a panel signaling for the next vaccine client at the Telus Convention Centre immunization site in Calgary on April 20. (Alberta Health Services)

People wanting a shot can also book through the AHS online booking tool and through Health Link 811. Many pharmacies are also taking bookings, although some haven't received the vaccine.

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it plans to change employment standards to allow workers three hours of paid leave to get vaccinated against the illness.

Alberta officials say they are battling some hesitancy brought on by reports of extremely rare blood clots occurring in people who have received AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield.

brought on by reports of extremely rare blood clots occurring in people who have received AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield. The risk of a blood clot is exponentially higher for people who become infected with COVID-19 than for those who receive AstraZeneca, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has repeatedly stressed.

About one in four people hospitalized with COVID-19 get blood clots, she said, while Canada has seen just two cases of blood clots associated with more than 700,000 AstraZeneca doses given out.

, she said, while Canada has seen just two cases of blood clots associated with more than 700,000 AstraZeneca doses given out. AstraZeneca's first dose reduces infection by 60 to 70 per cent, and hospitalization and risk of death is reduced by 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Phase 2C of the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began on April 12, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community.

Other groups in 2C — such as residents and support staff at congregate living facilities at risk for large outbreaks like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, meat-packing plants and group homes, and caregivers of Albertans at risk of severe outcomes — are expected to begin in the following weeks.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

Alberta announced its first COVID-19 case linked to the B1617 variant, first identified in Denmark and fuelling the case surge in India, on Thursday. Hinshaw is calling it a "variant of interest."

There were 1,326 new cases involving variants of concern reported on Thursday. Variants now comprise 60 per cent of all active cases.

There are 11,418 active variant cases, while 9,782 people have recovered and 61 people had died from variant infections.

while people have recovered and 61 people had died from variant infections. Alberta had 20,654 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom, 59 cases linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa, and 548 cases linked to variant P1, now spreading in Brazil.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

The federal government said Thursday that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid rising COVID-19 case counts in India and concerns about mutations of the coronavirus.

Edmonton will spend $12 million this year on COVID-19 specific initiatives to help the city cope with and move past the pandemic, city council agreed Wednesday.

On April 6, the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

Communities on both sides of the Alberta-B.C. border are bracing for travel restrictions that the B.C. government says will come Friday.

are bracing for travel restrictions that the B.C. government says will come Friday. B.C. Premier John Horgan said Monday that travel restrictions would be in place through the Victoria Day weekend in May.

Edmonton and Fort McMurray public and Catholic schools have shifted all students in grades 7 to 12 to online learning for two weeks, following an earlier announcement by Calgary public and Catholic schools to do the same.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Alberta only provided limited data on Wednesday due to a technical issue, and said detailed updates would resume the following day. Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province:

Calgary zone: 8,380, up from 8,098 reported on Tuesday (61,322 recovered).

Edmonton zone: 5,102, up from 4,899 (58,370 recovered).

North zone: 2,708, up from 2,543 (15,245 recovered).

South zone: 970, up from 969 (8,613 recovered).

Central zone: 1,994, up from 1,900 (12,284 recovered).

Unknown: 28, down from 72 (17 recovered).

