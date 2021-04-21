Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, April 22

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

Wednesday — with a positivity rate of 9.5 per cent — as the province continues to record case counts in the range seen last December, during the height of the pandemic's second wave. The province provided only limited data on Wednesday because of a technical issue. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will give her next update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will cover it live on the website and on Facebook.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

As of April 19, the most recent update, Alberta had received 1,456,295 vaccine doses from the federal government. By April 20, the province had distributed 1,232,925 of those doses.

As of Tuesday, 1,196,428 doses of vaccine ( Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford) had been administered in Alberta and 239,277 people had been fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney thanked eligible Albertans ages 40-55 for their overwhelming response in signing up to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, after an additional 575,425 people in that age group were made eligible to book on Tuesday.

after an additional 575,425 people in that age group were made eligible to book on Tuesday. More than 65,000 Albertans had received AstraZeneca doses as of Wednesday. Alberta Health said that number increased by 20,000 in the last two days.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, gets her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, while Premier Jason Kenney is getting his later in the week. 'I am protecting myself, my family & my community. AZ remains a smart choice if you are 40+ & not part of phase 2B/C so you can get your vaccine quickly,' Hinshaw tweeted. (AHS)

People wanting a shot can also book through the AHS online booking tool and through Health Link 811. Many pharmacies are also taking bookings, although some haven't received the vaccine.

Alberta had 160,000 doses of AstraZeneca left as of late Tuesday and it's not yet known when the next shipment will arrive.

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it plans to change employment standards to allow workers three hours of paid leave to get vaccinated against the illness.

Alberta officials say they are battling some hesitancy brought on by reports of extremely rare blood clots occurring in people who have received AstraZeneca, also known as Covishield.

The risk of a blood clot is exponentially higher for people who become infected with COVID-19 than for those who receive AstraZeneca, Hinshaw has repeatedly stressed.

About one in four people hospitalized with COVID-19 get blood clots , she said, while Canada has seen just two cases of blood clots associated with more than 700,000 AstraZeneca doses given out.

People are far more likely to experience blood clots from smoking, falls/injuries and other common occurrences.

Conversely, AstraZeneca's first dose reduces infection by 60 to 70 per cent, and hospitalization and risk of death is reduced by 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Phase 2C of the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began on April 12, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community.

Other groups in 2C — such as residents and support staff at congregate living facilities at risk for large outbreaks like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, meat-packing plants and group homes, and caregivers of Albertans at risk of severe outcomes — are expected to begin in the following weeks.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

There were a record 1,332 new cases involving variants of concern reported on Wednesday. Variants now comprise 59 per cent of all active cases.

As of Tuesday, there were 10,520 active variant cases, 8,026 people had recovered and 57 people had died from variant infections.

8,026 people had recovered and 57 people had died from variant infections. Alberta had 18,390 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom, 31 cases linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa, and 182 cases linked to variant P1, now spreading in Brazil.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Edmonton will spend $12 million this year on COVID-19 specific initiatives to help the city cope with and move past the pandemic, city council agreed Wednesday.

On April 6, the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

Communities on both sides of the Alberta-B.C. border are bracing for travel restrictions that the B.C. government says will come Friday.

are bracing for travel restrictions that the B.C. government says will come Friday. B.C. Premier John Horgan said Monday that travel restrictions would be in place through the Victoria Day weekend in May.

Edmonton and Fort McMurray public and Catholic schools have shifted all students in grades 7 to 12 to online learning for two weeks, after Calgary public and Catholic schools did the same Monday.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Alberta only provided limited data on Wednesday due to a technical issue, and said detailed updates would resume the following day. Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Tuesday by the province:

Calgary zone: 8,098, up from 8,025 reported on Monday (60,065 recovered).

Edmonton zone: 4,899, up from 4,887 (57,567 recovered).

North zone: 2,543, down from 2,575 (14,881 recovered).

South zone: 969, up from 938 (8,442 recovered).

Central zone: 1,900, down from 1,930 (12,026 recovered).

Unknown: 72, up from 69 (21 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

