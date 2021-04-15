Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, April 15

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

Alberta reported 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after hitting the highest daily total this year with 1,521 new cases on Friday.

Alberta's active cases total now sits at 15,569 — more than Quebec's tally of 13,660 but less than Ontario's total of 36,808. Quebec has roughly double Alberta's population, while Ontario has more than three times the people.

Variant cases continue to surge and are now the dominant strains of the virus in Alberta, accounting for 52.6 per cent of total active cases.

continue to surge and are now the dominant strains of the virus in Alberta, accounting for 52.6 per cent of total active cases. Grade 7 to 12 students at Calgary public and Catholic schools will shift to online learning on Monday, due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases among students in that age group.

Education leaders in Edmonton are questioning whether they should do the same, officials said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, one-in-five schools in Alberta is on alert or has outbreaks, for a total of 2,653 cases at 453 schools.

There are 420 people in hospital, 92 of whom are in intensive care, and eight more people have died for a total of 2,029 deaths in the province.

The provincial positivity rate is 9 per cent, and the R-value is 1.12, meaning that, on average, each person with COVID-19 will infect more than one other person.

is 9 per cent, and the is 1.12, meaning that, on average, each person with COVID-19 will infect more than one other person. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said if case and hospitalization growth does not slow soon, further public health measures may be required.

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her next update at 3:30 p.m. today. CBC News will have live coverage on the website and on Facebook.

But by early June, Albertans can expect that restrictions will have gradually been reduced, says Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation. He and other officials say they are optimistic that outdoor festivals and events such as the Calgary Stampede will go ahead this summer.

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta crossed the threshold Wednesday for one million vaccine doses given, with a total of 1,004,123 vaccine doses delivered and 194,012 people who have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

delivered and people who have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Monday the province is on track to give 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a week.

Phase 2C of the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began on Monday, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community.

Other groups in 2C, like residents and support staff at congregate living facilities at risk for large outbreaks like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, meat-packing plants and group homes, and caregivers of Albertans at risk of severe outcomes, are expected to begin in the following weeks.

Phase 2 of the AstraZeneca-Oxford rollout began April 6, to Albertans born from 1957 to 1966 who do not have chronic underlying health conditions. They can also choose to wait for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to become available to their age group when Phase 2D opens in May.

Hinshaw and other health officials have urged all Albertans to reach out for a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible, regardless of the type.

The latest on more dangerous variants:

Alberta reported 778 new cases involving variants of concern on Wednesday.

There are 8,197 active variant cases, more than 52 per cent of active cases.

4,688 people have recovered and 47 people have died from variant infections.

have recovered and have died from variant infections. As of Wednesday, Alberta had had 12,765 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom. Another 29 cases have been linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa, and 138 cases have been linked to variant P1, which is now spreading widely in Brazil.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Amid the surging COVID-19 and variant cases, last week the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

When it comes to easing public health restrictions due to COVID-19, Kenney said Monday that when: 50 per cent of Albertans are vaccinated, some restrictions would be eased (which he predicted would be around the end of May). 64 per cent are vaccinated, further loosening of restrictions (with masking and distancing still encouraged). 72 per cent of people are vaccinated, Alberta would be in full recovery with no distancing or masks.

due to COVID-19, Kenney said Monday that when:

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Wednesday by the province:

Calgary zone: 7,166, up from 6,938 reported on Tuesday (57,130 recovered).

7,166, up from 6,938 reported on Tuesday (57,130 recovered). Edmonton zone: 3,960, up from 3,717 (55,938 recovered).

3,960, up from 3,717 (55,938 recovered). North zone: 2,067, up from 2,005 (14,038 recovered).

2,067, up from 2,005 (14,038 recovered). South zone: 915, down from 936 (8,062 recovered).

915, down from 936 (8,062 recovered). Central zone: 1 ,402, up from 1,346 (11,518 recovered).

,402, up from 1,346 (11,518 recovered). Unknown: 59, down from 145 (26 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

