Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, April 13

The latest COVID-19 numbers and restrictions:

of COVID-19 on Monday, after hitting the highest daily total this year with 1,521 new cases on Friday. Alberta's active cases total now sits at 14,849 — more than Quebec's tally of 12,602 but less than Ontario's total of 32,817. Quebec has roughly double Alberta's population, while Ontario has more than three times the people.

now sits at 14,849 — more than Quebec's tally of 12,602 but less than Ontario's total of 32,817. Quebec has roughly double Alberta's population, while Ontario has more than three times the people. Variant cases continue to surge and are now the dominant strains of the virus in Alberta, accounting for 51.3 per cent of total active cases.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

is 9.10 per cent, and the is 1.12, meaning that, on average, each person with COVID-19 will infect more than one other person. Dr. Deena Hinshaw , Alberta's chief medical officer of health, urges all Albertans to reach out for a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible.

, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, urges all Albertans to reach out for a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible. Hinshaw is scheduled to hold the next provincial update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

The latest on vaccines:

As of Monday's update, there have been 932,258 vaccine doses delivered in Alberta and 176,941 people who have been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

began on Monday, expanding to include 240,000 nurses, doctors, dentists and any health-care workers in patient care facilities or providing direct patient care in the community. Other groups in 2C, like residents and support staff at congregate living facilities at risk for large outbreaks like correctional facilities, homeless shelters, meat-packing plants and group homes, and caregivers of Albertans at risk of severe outcomes, are expected to begin in the following weeks.

Paul D’andrea received his Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine in Camrose, Alta., earlier this year. (Alberta Health Services)

of the rollout began April 6, to Albertans born from 1957 to 1966 who do not have chronic underlying health conditions. They can also choose to wait for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to become available to their age group when Phase 2D opens in May. Hinshaw and other health officials have urged all Albertans to reach out for a vaccine appointment as soon as they are eligible, regardless of the type.

urged all Albertans to as soon as they are eligible, regardless of the type. The government warns that until most Albertans are protected, fully vaccinated people must still follow all health measures, including participating in no indoor gatherings, keeping two metres apart, wearing a mask in public and staying home when sick.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Amid the surging COVID-19 and variant cases, last week the Alberta government reimposed Step 1 restrictions, including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities.

including closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, lowering retail store capacity to 15 per cent and banning low-intensity group fitness activities. When it comes to easing public health restrictions due to COVID-19, Kenney said Monday that when: 50 per cent of Albertans are vaccinated, some restrictions would be eased (which he predicted would be around the end of May). 64 per cent are vaccinated, further loosening of restrictions (with masking and distancing still encouraged). 72 per cent of people are vaccinated, Alberta would be in full recovery with no distancing or masks.

due to COVID-19, Kenney said Monday that when:

The latest on more dangerous variants:

more than 51 per cent of active cases. 3,789 people have recovered and 40 people have died from variant infections.

have recovered and have died from variant infections. As of Monday, Alberta had had 11,320 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom. Another 27 cases have been linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa, and 102 cases have been linked to variant P1, which is now spreading widely in Brazil.

"My error in judgment": Alberta Speaker apologizes for condemning health restrictions CBC News Edmonton 1:57 Hours after Premier Jason Kenney spoke about the importance of the House Speaker maintaining neutrality, Speaker Nathan Cooper apologized for “crossing a line” by signing the UCP MLA letter against COVID-19 restrictions. 1:57

See which regions are being hit hardest

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Monday by the province:

1,311, up from 1,222 (11,339 recovered). Unknown: 129, up from 120 (123 recovered).

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories: