Alberta to receive 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19  vaccine next week

Alberta will be receiving a shipment of 3,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The news comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning that several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Canada before the end of the year — shots primarily earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staffers working there.

An Alberta government official told CBC News that federal officials have told their provincial counterparts to prepare for those initial doses in the coming days.

This first shipment is also a way to test the distribution chain and iron out any kinks in anticipation of tens of thousands of potential additional doses that may arrive in the coming weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two rounds of immunizations, meaning this shipment would vaccinate just under 2,000 people.

The Alberta government has said it will prioritize frontline health-care workers and vulnerable demographics like seniors in long-term care.

Trudeau expects 249,000 vaccine doses by year-end

Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine would be on hand in Canada by year's end to launch a mass inoculation campaign, which is expected to take many months to complete.

The first doses will arrive as some provinces — notably Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — grapple with a sharp increase in COVID-19 caseloads and deaths.

Trudeau said these doses will be delivered by the company directly to 14 distribution centres now equipped with the necessary cold storage. This particular vaccine must be stored at -80 C — which will make the logistics of distribution "incredibly complex," Trudeau said.

The vaccines will be distributed to jurisdictions on a per-capita basis, meaning each province will receive vaccine doses in numbers proportionate to their share of the population. The vaccine will not be sent to the territories for the time being, as they now lack the capacity to safely store the Pfizer product.

While the exact location of each of the 14 distribution centres has not yet been disclosed, some provinces, including Newfoundland & Labrador, have said the Pfizer product will be stored at major hospitals in urban areas.

Trudeau tells Canadians the first vaccine doses arrive next week Politics News Video 1:17 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updated Canadians on when the first vaccines will arrive in Canada during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday. 1:17

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said last week the limited initial quantity of doses should be reserved for people who are most at risk of contracting the virus and developing severe symptoms — elderly residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, retirement homes and chronic care hospitals, and the staff who care for them.

After long-term care home residents and staff are immunized, NACI said the next priority group should be all Canadians over the age of 80.

It will be up to provincial leaders to decide who gets shots when, but Trudeau said the premiers are in agreement that the NACI guidelines should be followed and the most vulnerable should be first in line.