Alberta to pilot COVID-19 testing at the border

Travellers entering Canada by land or air through Alberta will soon have the option of being tested for COVID-19 at the border, Radio-Canada has learned.

The mandatory quarantine period for returning international travellers will be maintained for now, but the 14-day day self-isolation period could be shortened if a traveller receives a negative COVID-19 test result.

CBC News will livestream an announcement by Premier Jason Kenney and officials about a pilot program to support international travellers returning to Alberta and protect against COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. MT/12:30 p.m. ET Thursday

This voluntary screening option will be available for foreign essential workers — truckers, health care and other workers who are exempt from the current federal travel ban — and Canadian citizens returning to the country through Alberta.

This pilot project is expected to begin next month. The testing option will only be in place at border points in the prairie province to start, but it could be rolled out in other places nationwide in the coming weeks, sources said.

The government of Alberta is expected to provide more details and the start date for this pilot at a media briefing Thursday.