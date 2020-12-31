Alberta extended-care home aide charged under Federal Quarantine Act

A health-care aide at an extended care facility in Red Deer, Alta., has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act after allegedly failing to isolate after a trip to the United States.

Red Deer RCMP said Thursday that the investigation started on Oct. 19, 2020, when the force was contacted by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

PHAC had been contacted by the Extendicare Michener Hill Long Term Care Home in Red Deer, which said it was concerned about the safety of its residents and alleged an employee had failed to isolate after visiting the United States.

Alberta Health Services was also tipped off and reached out to the RCMP a few days later.

RCMP and AHS collaborated on an investigation, including witness evidence and judicial authorizations to obtain records, the RCMP said in a release on Thursday.

Employee let go by Extendicare, spokesperson says

An Extendicare spokesperson told CBC News that the employee is no longer working with the care facility.

"A staff member's employment was terminated following an internal investigation, prompted by allegations that clear COVID-19 safety restrictions regarding travel were not followed. The issue was quickly reported to the authorities and Extendicare Michener Hill has cooperated fully with the RCMP in its investigation," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Thursday evening.

"The safety of our residents and staff is paramount and we take our responsibility to them, and their families, incredibly seriously. Any disregard for the rules in place to protect the people we care for will be met with a swift and severe response."

The aide, who was not publicly identified, has been charged for failing to isolate and served with a summons to appear in Red Deer court on Jan. 26, 2021.