Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there are so many numbers flying around, it's hard to keep track.

Here, we'll do our best to keep track for you.

Below you'll find a series of curated charts, which will be updated as new information becomes available.

You'll also find brief descriptions of how the data is measured, what it shows — and what it doesn't show. This context is important to make sense of the numbers.

We'll start with hospitalizations.

Patients in hospital and intensive care

Why hospitalizations?

While much of the reporting to date has focused on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, there are some issues with this data and some limitations with how it is gathered. (More on that below.)

Some experts have suggested tracking the number of hospitalizations, as well, especially as we move into the later stages of this pandemic.

This not only helps gauge how much the disease has spread but also helps keep track of how much strain is being put on the health-care system. Hospital resources, of course, are finite and may soon be pushed to their capacity.

The data in the chart above is compiled from daily press briefings by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, ​​and supplemented with numbers CBC News has requested directly from Alberta Health on days that she doesn't give a briefing.

Total confirmed cases

These are the numbers you're probably most familiar with, as they've been front-and-centre throughout the pandemic.

But it's important to bear in mind that the number of confirmed cases doesn't represent the number of actual cases — a figure we simply don't know. Many cases go undetected because people don't have symptoms or don't seek testing for other reasons. Some people who want a test can't get them.

Alberta announced on March 23 that it was changing its criteria for who gets a test, giving a higher priority to those most at risk from COVID-19 and to health-care workers.

Given that testing capacity is limited, there are some important reasons for doing this, in order to get the maximum benefit out of the tests that are available.

But the new testing criteria will also affect the data, which is important to bear in mind when looking at these numbers.

The data in the chart above come from the daily press briefings and news releases the Government of Alberta has been putting out each afternoon for the past several weeks.

On April 3, Hinshaw noted that a backlog of tests, followed by a large number of tests going through the lab, may have created the appearance of a "spike" in cases in early April, but that's not actually what's going on.

"What we are actually seeing is the excellent work of the lab services to work through a backlog of swabs that were waiting to be tested," she said.

"To be clear, we continue to see ongoing new infections. But the sudden increase we have seen recently represents the date the lab completed the test, not when a person became ill."

She added that the number of confirmed cases that don't have a link to another known case — which the province has labelled "community acquired" cases — has been stable for some time.

"When we look at the number of these cases by the day the swab was collected, instead of the day the lab tested the swab, we are seeing that our new daily numbers of community-acquired cases have remained relatively constant of the past 10 days," she said on April 3.

"Every one of these cases is concerning, and we follow up with every case to ensure that we are limiting spread. However, it does not seem at this moment that we are seeing a rapid rise in local transmission."

New cases by health zone

Another important measure is the number of new cases reported each day.

You can see that, to a certain extent, in the "steepness" of the curve in the total case count above.

But to make it more visible, we've broken it down into a day-by-day column chart below.

We've further broken down each column to show the number of new cases by health zone, as well.

Tap or run your mouse over a column — or a zone label — to see more detail.

The data in the chart above also come from the Government of Alberta's daily COVID-19 updates.

It's important to note that these numbers, too, reflect the total number of known cases. The actual number of cases is higher; it's just not measured.

The same issues previously discussed surrounding the temporary backlog of tests also applies to this chart.

COVID-19 testing

Nearly 1.5 per cent of Albertans have now been tested for COVID-19 and Alberta maintains the highest per-capita rate of testing among all provinces.

The province recently revealed that hundreds of what is has described as "confirmed cases" were not actually confirmed by lab testing.

On April 4, Alberta Health started differentiating between "lab confirmed" and "probable" cases (defined as "symptomatic close contacts of lab-confirmed cases").

On April 5, it said 919 of the 1,250 cases to date were lab confirmed, while 331 were probable. This distinction was not available for the daily data.

Also, as previously mentioned, not everyone who wants a test can now get one, as testing criteria have changed to make best use of limited supplies and capacity.

In this next table, you'll find both cumulative testing volumes and daily numbers from the past few days.

The testing data comes from the COVID-19 updates the province provides each afternoon. Population data comes from Statistics Canada's population estimate for Alberta in the first quarter of 2020.

Total cases by status, including recoveries

Another statistic you've likely heard is the number of "recovered" cases.

At first, Alberta (and other jurisdictions) were using lab testing to determine when a person no longer had COVID-19. More recently, the province has switched to a system where patients' symptoms are tracked, instead.

"If it's 10 days from the start of their symptoms and they don't have any symptoms any more … they're considered to have recovered," Hinshaw explained.

This next chart depicts the total number of cases, broken down by the status of the patients: recovered, not-yet-recovered (but not in hospital), hospitalized or deceased.

These data come from the province's daily COVID-19 updates.

Age of hospitalized patients

We've heard that COVID-19 tends to hit older people harder than younger people, and this is true to a large extent but it doesn't mean young people are immune.

And your perception of how vulnerable you or loved ones are to the disease may vary depending on what you consider to be "young" or "old," so this next chart may surprise some people.

It shows the ages of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is a cumulative total that includes patients who are still in hospital, those who have been discharged and those who have died.

This data comes via the provincial government, upon request by CBC News. Note not all age brackets are the same size.

The province has indicated it might not be able to provide these numbers every day, but we will aim to get them as often as possible.

Advanced stats and logarithmic scales

This next section may get a bit too complex for some readers, but for those who want to delve a bit deeper and make comparisons with other provinces, we thought we'd include it.

If you've been following the COVID-19 case data closely — in Canada and around the world — you'll likely have seen some charts presented on a logarithmic scale. (Specifically, a logarithmic vertical axis.)

These types of charts are useful to visualize rates of growth when things grow exponentially, like COVID-19, where each day's growth is a percentage of the previous day's total cases.

That type of growth leads to curves that start out fairly flat and then shoot up rapidly, making visual comparisons difficult, especially between jurisdictions that are farther along in their local epidemics.

But by using a logarithmic scale — where each step on the vertical axis is 10 times larger than the previous step (think "10, 100, 1,000" instead of "10, 20, 30") — an exponential rate of growth appears as a straight line.

You can see that in the dotted line below. It represents a hypothetical rate of growth, where cases double every three days. The coloured lines represent COVID-19 cases in different provinces, starting from the day each province first recorded at least 50 cases.

It's important to note that testing protocols vary from province to province, which will affect their case numbers.

Note in particular that Quebec changed its reporting method around Day 6 in this chart, when it no longer waited for secondary lab confirmation to count a case as confirmed. This cleared a backlog, and led to the sharp and sudden rise in cases that day.

Ontario still has a backlog of thousands of tests that have been administered but not completed.

Like Alberta, multiple provinces have also adjusted testing protocols over time due to shortages in testing materials.

All told, that means the above chart is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison but — with all these caveats in mind — it still offers some sense of where we're at in our COVID-19 spread, relative to other parts of the country.

