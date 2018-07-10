Alberta proposes new trucking safety rules, driver tests

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says the province will start consultations on safety improvements for the commercial trucking industry, in particular about new initiatives and changes to driving road tests.

Consultations will get underway this month, with a goal of getting the changes in place for January, he said at a press conference Tuesday.

The province had been looking at changes to the commercial trucking industry since well before a deadly bus crash in Saskatchewan in April, but Mason pointed to that as his motivation for the quick timeline.

"The horrible tragedy at Humboldt was a real impetus for today's announcement. The matters that we're working on today were things that we were working on at that time," Mason said.

"But clearly the terrible tragedy has focused everyone on the need to do even more to make sure that our highways, our trucking system are as safe as possible."

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen April 7, 2018. Alberta is making an announcement Tuesday about trucking industry safety consultations. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The fatal crash involving a semi-trailer and the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old Calgary man named Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, faces 16 charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. He appeared in court Tuesday and was released on bail.

Parents of a deceased Broncos player, 16-year-old Adam Herold, are suing the driver, the company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., for which the driver worked, and the bus's manufacturer.

More training, different tests

The province commissioned a third-party consultant's report in 2016 on testing in Alberta, which Mason said found "significant difficulties with the current model," including poor service, improprieties and criminal activity in some cases.

"We have complaints every week and there is a complete lack of oversight," Mason told the crowd.

Some complaints have addressed the availability of driving test staff, professionalism of the test staff, the high fees for tests and, he said, students being failed in order to solicit a second test fee.

As a result, the province is proposing making driver examiners government employees.

The province is also considering a mandatory entry-level training course for drivers applying for Class 1 (tractor trailer), Class 2 (bus) and an S endorsement, which is for school bus driving. Such training is only offered in Ontario currently, Mason said.

Right now, if a driver passes the tests, they don't require further training.

Industry and the public will be consulted about curriculum, training course length and the result in Ontario.

Tackling 'chameleon carriers'

Alberta also says it wants to kill a 60-day temporary safety licence offered to new carriers that allows them to continue operating while waiting for a federal safety fitness certificate.

Mason said that temporary certificate has led to "chameleon carriers," who operate until the federal government refuses to give them a safety fitness certificate, and then the company simply reopens under another name.

Getting rid of the 60-day period will eliminate this trend, which Mason said is "a particular problem" in Alberta. Instead, all carriers will be obligated to prove their safety compliance before operating.

Craig Couillard, president of the Association of Alberta Registry Agents, said his organization fully supports the province's proposal.