Car smashes into Alberta house, driver seriously hurt

A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured when her car veered off a road in southern Alberta — went through a ditch, some trees and into a house.

Police said on Friday the 2005 Pontiac Vibe was eastbound on Highway 512 at about 12:30 p.m. MT yesterday when it left the road near Coaldale, Alta.

A mother and young children were inside the house when the car crashed into a bedroom. However, no one was in that part of the house and they were not hurt.

The driver, who was from the Coaldale area, had to be cut out of the wreckage.

She was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries and remained there on Friday.

The car remained wedged in the home for several hours as crews worked to remove it and make sure the building was properly supported.

Coaldale is about 20 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision or the driving pattern prior to the crash to call the Coaldale RCMP rural detachment at 1-403-329-5080 or the municipal detachment at 1-403-345-5552.