Climber dies after falling from Mount Yamnuska
A 28-year-old climber died while another climber needed help to get off the mountain, police said.
Another person needed help getting off the mountain
A man is dead after falling while climbing Mount Yamnuska, east of Canmore, on Sunday.
Alberta RCMP, along with Kananaskis Public Safety, Nakoda EMS and Alpine Helicopters, responded to a call for help around 3:30 p.m.
The 28-year-old climber died in the fall, police said.
Mounties say another climber needed help getting off the mountain.
