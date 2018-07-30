Skip to Main Content
Climber dies after falling from Mount Yamnuska

Climber dies after falling from Mount Yamnuska

A 28-year-old climber died while another climber needed help to get off the mountain, police said.

Another person needed help getting off the mountain

CBC News ·
Mount Yamnuska is one of the closest mountains to Calgary and a popular destination for rock climbers and hikers/scramblers. (Kananaskis Country Public Safety Section/Facebook)

A man is dead after falling while climbing Mount Yamnuska, east of Canmore, on Sunday.

Alberta RCMP, along with Kananaskis Public Safety, Nakoda EMS and Alpine Helicopters, responded to a call for help around 3:30 p.m. 

The 28-year-old climber died in the fall, police said.

Mounties say another climber needed help getting off the mountain.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us