Climber dies after falling from Mount Yamnuska

A man is dead after falling while climbing Mount Yamnuska, east of Canmore, on Sunday.

Alberta RCMP, along with Kananaskis Public Safety, Nakoda EMS and Alpine Helicopters, responded to a call for help around 3:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old climber died in the fall, police said.

Mounties say another climber needed help getting off the mountain.