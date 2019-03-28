More kids needed for childhood migraine study in Calgary

Researchers at the Alberta Children's Hospital are looking for more participants in a study of childhood migraines.

Dr. Tiffany Bell, who's helping run the study, said migraine headaches in children are not well understood.

"We know that kids get migraines but we really don't know very much about why ... and why some kids grow out of it and some kids don't, and why some kids get it so early," she said.

"So we're just trying to look into some of the mechanisms behind migraine in kids."

That involves taking MRIs of their brains and doing some behavioural testing using a machine that delivers light vibrations to kids' fingertips and asks them to describe how they feel.

Bell hopes the study, which is now about halfway complete, will ultimately involve 30 kids who suffer from migraines and 30 kids who don't.

Prospective participants can find more information by getting in touch with the Hotchkiss Brain Institute.

'It really hurts'

Researchers say about one in 25 children and teens suffer from migraines, but in childhood it can often go undiagnosed as the symptoms are different compared with those of adults.

Children tend to have more abdominal pain along with their migraines and can also suffer from related symptoms such as anxiety, depression, sleep disorders and eating disorders.

The two main drugs used to mitigate migraines in adults have not been found to be effective in children.

Mason Oosterhuis, 10, was the first participant in the ongoing study. (Dave Will/CBC)

The study's first participant, Mason Oosterhuis, 10, said he gets migraines when the weather changes.

"It feels like something's wrong," he said. "I don't know how to explain it better, but it really hurts.... It feels like someone's making a lot noise to make my head hurt."

He's believed to have suffered from migraines since he was a toddler, and he hopes the study might offer some relief for kids like him in the future.