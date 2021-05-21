CBC Alberta journalists take home 6 national RTDNA awards

CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton journalists took home six national Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada awards for projects completed in the past year.

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations working in video, audio and digital.

"These six awards are particularly meaningful as they recognize journalism that tackled some of the critical issues facing Alberta today, including systemic racism, climate change, mental health and the treatment of Indigenous children and women," said Stephanie Coombs, the director of journalism and programming at CBC Edmonton.

"We remain grateful that despite the challenges this year due to the pandemic, so many Albertans were willing to share their stories and their experiences with our journalists and the public."

These CBC submissions received RTDNA Awards on Thursday:

Video:

Audio-Visual Storytelling (Large Market): CBC Calgary for the video Recent string of suicides leaves devastating mark on small Alberta city. (Video producer Monty Kruger, in conjunction with visual storytelling producer Rachel Maclean and reporters Robson Fletcher and Colleen Underwood.) Synopsis: Several men have died by suicide in Medicine Hat over a few months, and all of them knew each other. Find out the lasting impact that's left on their family and friends. (If you want to find out more, also see the accompanying web story: Life, death and being a man in Medicine Hat.)

Excellence in editing (Large market): CBC Calgary for the video A mother's long walk to remember. (Video producer Monty Kruger, visual storytelling producer Rachel Maclean.) Synopsis: A First Nation mother who lost two daughters has walked roughly 200 kilometres for the last three years from her southern Alberta home to Calgary to participate in a vigil and raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Excellence in Video: CBC Edmonton for the video Serenity's tragic journey into government care. (Paige Parsons and Sam Martin.) Synopsis: New details reveal Serenity's journey through Alberta's child welfare system and the investigations surrounding her death. (If you want to find out more, see the accompanying web story: Serenity: A life cut short).

Opinion: CBC Edmonton for 'I Have a Dream.' (Produced by Travis McEwan.) Synopsis: Andrew Parker delivers his speech I Have A Dream 2020, which he gave at an anti-racism rally in Edmonton on June 5, 2020.

Digital:

Enterprise: CBC Edmonton for Serenity: A Life Cut Short. (Writer Paige Parsons, editor Rick McConnell, design Juris Graney.) Synopsis: It's been almost six years since four-year-old Serenity died in care. While her case drew a firestorm of criticism in the ensuing years, the window for a criminal charge to be reactivated is set to close this summer, and Serenity's mother worries no person or organization will ever be held accountable in her death. Reporter Paige Parsons gained access to extensive court documents and interviews to seek to understand Serenity's life, and what went so terribly wrong.

Graphics (Large Market): CBC Calgary for How a melting glacier could redefine the Alberta-B.C. border. (Writing and editing: Bryan Labby, Rachel Maclean, Mike Symington, James Young, Andre Mayer. Photos and video: Mike Symington, Rachel Maclean. Design and development: William Wolfe-Wylie, Richard Grasley, Meghan Sardesai, CBC News Labs).

CBC Calgary and CBC Edmonton racked up 12 RTDNA awards for the Prairie region last month, the winners of which went on to compete at the national awards.