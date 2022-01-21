Canadian cattle producers desperate as feed shortage reaches crisis levels
Industry group says several large feedlots have indicated they could run out of food within days
Some Alberta cattle producers say they will run out of food for their animals this weekend, as train delays and the impacts of last summer's drought combine to create a crisis situation on the Prairies.
The Alberta Cattle Feeders Association says several large feedlots, housing anywhere from 20,000 to 40,000 head of cattle, have indicated they could run out of food within days.
The industry group says the situation is now an "animal welfare issue."
Last summer's drought ravaged crops on the Prairies, forcing Canadian cattle producers to import large quantities of corn from the U.S. this winter to feed their animals.
But the cattle industry says train shipments of corn aren't arriving on time, due to labour shortages, cold weather and other supply chain challenges.
Alberta feedlot operator Leighton Kolk says he has been waiting on a train to arrive since Tuesday. He says if his corn shipment doesn't arrive by Saturday, he will be "scraping the bottom of the bin" to feed his cattle.
