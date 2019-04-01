Alberta squeaks out title as Canada's top cannabis market with $123.6M sold

Albertans pull out their wallets for legal weed more often than other Canadians, new data shows.

Statistics Canada has published new information on the amount sold at cannabis store across the country, from legalization in October 2018 to June 2019.

The sales data shows that Alberta comes out as the top legal cannabis market in Canada, with more than $123.6 million in sales.

Alberta narrowly squeaked into the top spot with Ontario close behind at $121.6 million, followed by Quebec at $119.2 million.

'Best job of any province,' retailer says

Alberta's quick pick-up in the cannabis market can be attributed to the province's regulator, Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis, argues Darren Bondar, who runs a national chain of cannabis stores out of Calgary.

"Alberta and the AGLC have done the best job of any province in the country," the Spirit Leaf CEO said.

He notes AGLC had experience with private liquor stores, which helped them coordinate the opening of 275 private cannabis vendors.

The province also runs a public website that sells and mails out cannabis products.

Ontario may soon surpass Alberta in sales, however. The province was slower than Alberta in getting stores open but Ontario expects to see another 50 open this fall.

Another of Canada's most populous provinces, British Columbia, saw slow sales, coming ninth on the list. Smaller provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, saw more money spent.