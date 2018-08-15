Calgary air quality rated high risk as wildfire smoke prompts Alberta-wide warning

People woke up to a hazy, dark southern Alberta Wednesday morning, as smoke from hundreds of wildfires in British Columbia wafted in to blanket the region.

By 7 a.m. MT, the Air Quality Health Index had reached 10+, or high risk, in Calgary, Airdrie and Red Deer. Lethbridge and Medicine Hat were assessed at a moderate risk of five on the index.

All of Alberta is under a special air quality advisory from Environment Canada. Much of nearby B.C. and Saskatchewan are also under the advisory.

The smoke is predicted to continue into Thursday. Air quality is expected to remain poor the rest of the week, though the intensity may vary.

An estimated 600 wildfires are burning across British Columbia, forcing evacuation orders and health warnings in that province.

For more details on air quality in your community, check Environment Canada's website.

The weather authority warns certain people are especially at risk, including children, seniors and people with lung or cardiovascular diseases like asthma or COPD.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEyeopener?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEyeopener</a> Have you seen what it looks like in Banff? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whatbluesky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whatbluesky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toosmokey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toosmokey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banff?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#banff</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mbgs8JQuup">pic.twitter.com/Mbgs8JQuup</a> —@broken_bar

However, it says in this smoke, anyone may notice they're coughing more than usual, have an irritated throat and headache or find themselves short of breath.

If you have trouble, you're encouraged to stay inside a place that's cool and ventilated. The agency also warns you may let more polluted air into your home if you open the windows.