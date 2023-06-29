9 Albertans infected with West Nile virus, AHS says

Nine cases of West Nile virus, a potentially deadly virus with a range of symptoms, have been confirmed in Alberta this year.

According to Alberta Health Services, two cases have been recorded in the Edmonton area and seven in southern Alberta. In the last month, there have been five recorded cases in the southeastern area of Alberta.

Among those five, three individuals were diagnosed with West Nile neurological syndrome, the health agency said.

"Symptoms of non-neurological syndrome can be uncomfortable, including fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, skin rash, swollen glands and headache," an AHS statement reads.

"For people who develop neurological syndrome, symptoms can be more severe, including tremors, drowsiness, confusion, swallowing problems, high fever, unconsciousness, paralysis and even death."

AHS said they cannot confirm specific locations of the cases.

WATCH | Dr. Raj Bhardwaj explains the effects and symptoms of West Nile virus

What is West Nile Virus? Duration 5:10 Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an urgent care physician, explains what the virus is, its symptoms and how it’s treated.

The concentration of cases come months after the City of Calgary said it was keeping tabs on Culex pipiens — a species of mosquito more commonly referred to as the northern house mosquito that has the ability to carry and spread West Nile virus.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito and it can happen to anyone, according to Alberta Health.

The city first found the northern house mosquito in 2022 through its regular monitoring.

It's a species that's typically found in Eastern Canada, but scientists in Edmonton confirmed its presence in that city in 2020, and again this year.

Researchers predicted that between 2020 and 2080, Culex pipiens would be able to live in more northern climates due to climate change and its ability to survive during winter by moving indoors.

Mosquitos that carry the virus were also found earlier in other provinces across the country including Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.

Between 2003 and 2021, 541 cases of West Nile virus were confirmed in Alberta. Of those, 81 were neurological syndrome.