Southern Alberta MLA Bob Wanner won't run in next election
A southern Alberta MLA serving as Speaker in the legislature says he will not seek re-election next spring.
Bob Wanner says his goal after he won the Medicine Hat seat for the NDP in 2015 was to make sure the city would be more visible on the provincial scene and he feels he has accomplished that.
Wanner points to more than 50 ministerial visits to the city since he was elected.
At a social event on Monday night, he spoke positively about his experiences at the legislature, but also noted that political life can be taxing, intense and stressful on personal and family life.
Wanner entered the 2015 election campaign with only three weeks to go when the original NDP candidate was charged with assault while out canvassing.
Wanner won the seat by 370 votes, was elected as Speaker a month later and has held the role ever since.
