'Revictimized' residential school survivors can sue disgraced lawyer in class-action

A Calgary judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against a disgraced former lawyer who was found to have revictimized thousands of residential school survivors.

David Blott took on about 5,600 people as clients — mostly from the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta — who were applying for compensation for abuse suffered at residential schools.

Blott is accused of failing to properly represent his clients, abusing their trust, put his own financial interests ahead of theirs, charging excessive fees and even facilitating illegal loans that he allegedly profited from ahead of settlements.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Alan Macleod's decision paves the way for thousands of Blott's former clients to seek damages.

"In my view, leaving class members to bring claims on their own is to effectively abandon most of the former Blott clients," wrote Court of Queen's Bench Justice Alan Macleod in his decision to certify the class action earlier this week.

Andrew Bull Calf, who spent several years at a residential school on the Blood reserve, said in the lawsuit's statement of claim that he was told he was going to receive $175,000 in compensation but ended up with $50,000 after paying off legal fees and high interest loans he received through one of the people named in the suit. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

The suit was launched in Calgary in 2013 against Blott and others. Since then, many of the residential school survivors have died while awaiting for some type of resolution — including Annie Plume, who was one of the "representative plaintiffs" of the class-action lawsuit along with Andrew Bull Calf and Doris Bird.

Blott's clients were applying for compensation for the residential school settlement program in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories.

In his decision, Macleod called the residential school system an "acknowledged stain upon Canada's relationship with First Nations."

Ernie Black Rabbit , right, of the Blood Reserve was one of many residential school survivors who died while awaiting for some type of resolution on the class-action lawsuit. Black Rabbit was abused during his 10 years in residential school for 10 years, but never received any compensation and blamed Blott's mishandling of his file. (Janice Shingoose)

Many of the children who attended were abused physically, mentally, emotionally and/or sexually. They were also deprived of family and community contact.

Blott treated clients 'like cattle': law society

In the statement of claim, the lawsuit alleges Blott and some lenders encouraged, facilitated, arranged and profited from loans to survivor claimants.

"This class of people are vulnerable. They are, for the most part, impecunious," wrote Macleod.

"It was important to resolve residential claims through the class-action process, and I doubt very much if justice could have been obtained for residential school attendees other than through a class proceeding."

Lawyer Max Faille, shown here, is representing residential school survivors who allege former Calgary lawyer David Blott abused their trust. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

In 2014, a Law Society of Alberta panel found that there were reasonable grounds to believe Blott's collection of interest rates may have been criminal in nature.

The panel also found "victims of the residential school system were effectively revictimized and treated less like human beings and more like cattle" by Blott.

Blott gave up his licence to practice in 2014 while the law society was still investigating his conduct. He was ultimately disbarred.

According to a CBC News investigation in 2017, Blott was only one of more than 200 Canadian lawyers investigated by their law societies between 2010 and 2015 for questionable practices involving clients and their money.

But most of those lawyers, including Blott, were never charged with any crimes — although charges for criminal activity would have a much higher burden of proof than disciplinary action by a law society.