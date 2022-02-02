Potential breakthrough in Alberta border blockade as protesters open lanes in 'good faith'

There has been a potential breakthrough aimed at resolving the impasse in a protest blockade that has snarled cross-border traffic at the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the crossing at Coutts, Alta., says they have spoken with RCMP and agreed to open a lane of the highway in each direction.

Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing paths.

"The truckers finally feel like their message has been heard," Williamson said Wednesday.

"In a tremendous show of good faith, they are reopening one lane each way to provide unimpeded access through the town of Coutts and across the border in both ways.

"That doesn't mean the protest is over, but it signals what we hope to be ongoing cordial efforts to address the concerns of the people who have been involved in the movement down here in Coutts."

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles there on Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide to protest COVID-10 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The tie-up has stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromising millions of dollars in trade and impeding access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Police tried to peacefully break up the demonstration Tuesday, only to see others breach a nearby police barricade and join the blockade.

"Obviously enforcement is not the way that anyone wanted this to go," Williamson said.

RCMP declined to comment on the lanes reopening.