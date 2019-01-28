Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Bassano, Alta.

RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder after a B.C. woman was found dead at a residence in Bassano, Alta.

Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was charged Jan. 25, three days after the body of June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, B.C., was found at a home in the small prairie town.

Hehr was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

No other details have been released.

Bassano is about 140 kilometres east of Calgary.