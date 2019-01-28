Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after B.C. woman found dead in Bassano, Alta.
Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was charged Jan. 25, three days after the body of June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, B.C., was found at a home in the small prairie town.
June Rose, 24, from Burnaby, B.C., was found dead on Jan. 22
RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder after a B.C. woman was found dead at a residence in Bassano, Alta.
Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was charged Jan. 25, three days after the body of June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, B.C., was found at a home in the small prairie town.
Hehr was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.
No other details have been released.
Bassano is about 140 kilometres east of Calgary.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Husband of Calgary day-home operator guilty of sexual touching
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'Tell them you were lying': Robin Wortman guilty of trying to derail upcoming sexual assault trial
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance