Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government

The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser made the announcement in Banff about the agreements with the mountain town, as well as Sylvan Lake, Bow Island, Westlock, Smoky Lake and the village of Duchess.

Fraser says in a news release the deals would help fast track more than 400 homes in the next three years and spur the construction of 3,100 homes in the next decade.

Ottawa has been signing agreements directly with municipalities through its housing accelerator fund, which offers money in exchange for changes to bylaws and regulations that support more homebuilding.

Municipalities were invited to apply for the federal fund with a plan on how they would ramp up construction in their communities.

Banff, a busy tourist town, is to receive more than $4.6 million to support its plan to deal with the ongoing affordable housing crisis.