Man charged after gas stolen from vehicles left in parking lots near Banff

A Penhold, Alta., man is facing charges connected to the theft of gasoline from vehicles parked near Banff earlier this month.

A series of thefts was reported between June 13 and 21 at the Redearth Creek and Sunshine Village parking lots. Drivers returned to find holes drilled in their gas tanks, which were emptied. Metal gates and ski racks were also reported stolen from vehicles.

Police were able to get a description of a suspect vehicle and trailer, which was located in Canmore on Saturday.

Further investigation led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen property.

Brandon Wegner, 27, of Penhold, is charged with:

Theft over $5,000.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Failure to comply with an undertaking.

Wegner was released on a recognizance and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.