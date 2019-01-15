From Olivia to Anger, Alberta reveals 2018's baby names

Alberta's top baby names of 2018 are out, with lots of familiar monikers in the top 10 for both girls and boys.

Olivia is in top spot for girls for the sixth consecutive year, while Liam is new at the top of the list for boys.

In all, there were 13,363 different baby names registered in Alberta last year.

The 10 most popular names for girls in order are:

Olivia.

Emma.

Charlotte.

Emily.

Ava.

Abigail.

Harper.

Sophia.

Amelia.

Elizabeth.

For boys, the top 10 are:

Liam.

Oliver.

Noah.

Ethan.

Logan.

Lucas.

Jacob.

William.

Benjamin.

Jack.

The popular names were joined by the usual collection of unusual first names in a long list of all babies born in the province in 2018.

For girls, there's one named Jupiter, one Serendipity, two mavericks — one named Maverick and the other Mavryck — one Parydice, one each of Stormie, Stormy and Stormi, and an Anger.

There's one boy in Alberta named Homeostasie, a sort of counterbalance to some of the more aggressive names like Punish and Rambo.

There are also plenty of male Mavericks with various spelling combinations and one family who wanted to ensure their son would be last on any alphabetical list of first names with the moniker Zzayden.