Another quarter-million Albertans lost work in April as COVID-19 shutdown grips province

Nearly a quarter-million more Albertans lost work in April as the economic shutdown due to COVID-19 continued, with young workers — particularly young women — being disproportionately affected.

"That's, by far, the hardest hit group," said University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe.

"If we look at the sectors that are affected by social distancing, it's the kind of sectors where there's usually close physical proximity — so retail, restaurants, accommodation. These are also sectors where there's a lot of employment of part-time workers, and young workers, in particular."

There were 1.969 million Albertans working in mid-April, according to new estimates released Friday from Statistics Canada. That's down 244,000 from mid-March, when social-distancing measures had only just begun.

The April numbers further reveal the extent of the economic shutdown. Nationally, there were nearly 2 million fewer Canadians working, compared with March.

The global pandemic has had a much more pronounced effect on some types of employment, particularly service-industry workers, who tend to be younger.

Employment declines and age

Over the past two months, the employment rate — that is, the percentage of people working — among Albertans under the age of 25 has fallen by nearly 20 percentage points.

Young women in the province saw their employment rate nearly cut in half, falling from 55.9 per cent in February to just 30.3 per cent in April.

This trend was evident in March, as many service-industry employers were among the first to shut down in the wake of COVID-19.

Hope Sheridan, 25, worked as a recruiter with GoodLife Fitness in Calgary until the gym closed down in mid-March and she was laid off on a temporary basis.

She said her employer hopes to reopen as soon as possible but it's still not clear exactly when they will be allowed to resume operations and, as a young mother, the uncertainty has been difficult.

"It's been extremely stressful," she said.

"There are no answers on whether we're coming back anytime soon."

And while younger female workers were hit hard again in April, Tombe said the effects of the pandemic expanded to other, more male-dominated sectors, as well.

"What we saw in April is, as the economic contraction proceeded, losses in the construction sector and in manufacturing really closed that gender gap quite a bit," he said.

The overall unemployment rate in Alberta jumped 4.7 percentage points from March, rising to 13.4 per cent in April.

But Tombe says that figure masks the extent of the job losses, given how many people are not looking for work amid the deliberate shutdown of the economy, and are not included in that count.

When looking at the total "potential" labour force, he said, 32 per cent of Albertans who could be working are not.

Working fewer hours

Another unusual aspect to this economic shutdown is the number of people who are still employed but working fewer hours.

"There are a large number of individuals who didn't actually lose their job but have basically lost all of their hours worked," Tombe said.

About 330,000 people in Alberta recorded zero hours worked in April, he said.

Overall, the number of hours worked in province was down 24.8 per cent compared with February.

The number of hours worked was down even more sharply in other provinces, particularly Quebec.

Tombe noted Alberta was already in an economic slump, even before the pandemic arrived.

"In Alberta's case, the downturn due to the virus is following many months of disappointing economic performance and, indeed, employment losses even prior to February," he said.

"We were potentially entering a second recession even before the virus hit in Alberta, so it's a particularly challenging time for this province."