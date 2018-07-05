B.C. woman charged with 77 offences after Airdrie RCMP find drugs, stolen goods in vehicle

A 26-year-old woman from Penticton, B.C. is facing 77 charges after Airdrie RCMP stopped a vehicle registered to a suspended driver and found drugs, stolen property and fake credit cards inside.

Officers spotted a vehicle with B.C. plates on Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie — about 25 kilometres north of Calgary — just after midnight on Tuesday and a check showed the register owner's licence was suspended.

They pulled the car over and found a lone female inside.

"The female driver was very nervous and produced what appeared to be a fake driver's license," RCMP said in Thursday release. "Through several police checks, the RCMP officer quickly learned that the female was on probation and conditions for charges including personation and fraud."

The vehicle was seized and the female arrested when officers spotted drugs inside.

A search of the car turned up several items including:

Suspected fentanyl.

Suspected methamphetamine.

Marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Numerous knives.

A collapsible police baton.

Bear spray.

Break-in tools.

Stolen mail.

Stolen cheques

Fraudulent government identification.

Hand-written documentation outlining potential fake credit card and bank accounts.

Three laptop computers.

A portable printer.

Materials to manufacture fake credit cards.

A smart key programmer.

Police say the stolen goods were linked to crimes in Calgary, Cochrane, Red Deer, Surrey, B.C., Vancouver, and Coquitlam.

Stephany Heppner, 26, of Penticton, is charged with 77 offences. She was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.